VTO Sports HS Regional: Greenville
GREENVILLE - Around 75 student athletes came to John Paul II Catholic High School to compete in the VTO Sports High School Regional Football Showcase on Sunday.
In the first segment, the campers were tested for their 40-times (hand-timed and electronic) plus their vertical jump, shuttle time, and max on the bench press (185 pounds.)
The next segment featured stations for drills and instruction on their individual position groups by the VTO staff.
The final segments consisted of 7-on-7 play among the skill positions and linemen challenge for the offensive and defensive linemen. Also, individual 1-on-1 were held at the end of the camp.
The top award winners in each position group received an invite to the All-American Challenge to be held in July 9th through 11th at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
AWARD WINNERS
Here are all the middle school participants in camp:
#184 - Nathan Mummert - 2025
#27 - Caleb Simco - 2025
(Unknown player) - please email gatarams@yahoo.com to add
#187 - Rahlai Anderson - 2026
#424 - Marcus Branthoover - UNDERCLASSMAN AWARD - GATORADE - 2025
#71 Derrion Geddis - 2025
#263 - Bryce Hardin - 2025
#183 - Dominic Adkison - 2025
#232 - Peyton Boroff - 2025
FASTEST MAN
#260 - Jahquarious Brown - 2023 - JH Rose (NC)*
#167 - Jonathon Willis - 2023 - Greene Central (NC)
* Won the race due to tie
STRONGEST MAN
#78 - Adam Cain - 2023 - Southern Wayne (NC)
Note: 23 bench reps of 185 pounds
QUARTERBACKS
#27 - Caleb Simco - 2025
#236 - Tyler Davis - 2024 - Gray’s Creek (NC) - MVP
#234 - Jameer Roach - 2024 - JH Rose (NC)
#233 - William Taylor - 2023 - (NC)
RUNNING BACKS
#13 - Camren Rivera - 2023 - Jacksonville (NC)
#195 - Tyselle Spencer - 2024 - Northeastern (NC)
#14 - Christian Joyner-Armstrong - 2022 - Hunt (NC) - MVP
#69 - Jaden Tyson - 2022 - Greene Central (NC)
#97 - Davon Hampton - 2022 - Apex Friendship (NC)
WIDE RECEIVERS
#16 - Nehemiah Phillips - 2022 - Roosevelt (DC)
#190 - Malachi Wolf - 2022 - Farmville Central (NC)
#194 - Alandas Williams - 2022 - Northeasten (NC) - MVP
#192 - Edrith Gatling - 2022 - Perquimans (NC)
#22 - Justin Foreman - 2022 - DH Conley (NC)
TIGHT END
#94 - Patryk Ozog-McCallie - 2023 - SW Onslow (NC)
#95 - Morgan McPhaul - 2022 - Arendell Parrott Academy - MVP
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
#219 - Robert Magwood - 2024 - New Bern (NC)
#223 - Maurel Dance - 2023 - Northeastern (NC)
#72 - Colebrin Brinkley - 2023 - White Oak (NC) - MVP
#76 - Xavier McNeal - 2023 - Northeastern (NC)
#221 - Noah Grummert - 2022 - New Bern (NC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
#427 - Jason DiBlasio - 2023 - Washington Township (NJ)
#423 - Brayden Manley - 2023 - West Craven (NC)
#130 - Cazeem Moore - 2022 - West Craven (NC) - MVP
#166 - No’tavioen Green -2023 - New Bern (NC)
#426 - Jordan Garner - 2024 - South Central (NC)
LINEBACKER
#262 - Jonas Cole - 2023 - Bradford (FL)
#162 - Jamaire Lofton - 2022 - JH Rose (NC)
#163 - Klavon Brown - 2022 - JH Rose (NC) - MVP
#425 - Tristan Bowser - 2023 - Bertie Early College (NC)
DEFENSIVE BACK
#167 - Jonathon Willis -2023 - Greene Central (2023)
#168 - D’Andre Tolson - 2022 - Northeastern (NC) - MVP
#260 - Jahquarious Brown - 2023 - JH Rose (NC)
#164 - Ahkee Lyons -2023 - North Edgecombe (NC)