{{ timeAgo('2021-05-29 19:08:27 -0500') }} football

VTO Sports HS Regional: Mocksville

Deana King • NCPreps
MOCKSVILLE- Around 75 student athletes came to Davie County Stadium to compete in the VTO Sports High School Regional Football Showcase on Saturday.

In the first segment, the campers were tested for their 40-times (hand-timed and electronic) plus their vertical jump, shuttle time, and max on the bench press (185 pounds.)

The next segment featured stations for drills and instruction on their individual position groups by the VTO staff.

The final segments consisted of 7-on-7 play among the skill positions and linemen challenge for the offensive and defensive linemen. Also, individual 1-on-1 were held at the end of the camp.

The top award winners in each position group received an invite to the All-American Challenge to be held in July 9th through 11th at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.

AWARD WINNERS

Here are the middle school participants at today’s camp.

140 - KJ Allen - 2025 - NC

43 - Javon Barber - 2025 - NC

6?? - Logan Calhoun - 2025 - NC

77 - Brandon Bell II - 2026 - NC - GATORADE AWARD

1 - Timothy Boles - 2026 - NC

218 - Isaias Gonzales - 2025 - NC - UNDERCLASSMAN AWARD

509 - Chaz Knox - 2025 - NC

51 - Kinston Crater - 2025 - NC

199 - Jermaine Harris - 2025 - NC


FASTEST MAN

159 - Christopher Clarke - 2022 - Forest Park (VA)*

52 - Kahari Surratt - 2023 - Burns (NC)

*Both players ran a 4.5 hand time and 159 won the race.


STRONGEST MAN

683 - Logan Wright - 2023 - Dudley (NC)

27 reps of 185 pounds



QUARTERBACKS

60 - Ben Mauney - 2024 - Burns (NC)

237 -Lamont Littlejohn - 2023 - Shelby (NC)

70 - Camden Reese - 2023 - x (IL)

194 - Chad Giarrusso - 2023 - Avery (NC) - MVP

198 - Jaylen Alexander-Raynor - 2023 - East Forsyth (NC)


RUNNING BACKS

49 - Zavian Smith - 2024 - Kings Mountain (NC)

6 - Michael Shaw, Jr - 2022 - NC

50 -Marqies McCombs - 2023 - Chase (NC) - MVP

5 - Nigel Dula - 2024 - Draughn (NC)

51 - Kinston Crater - 2025 - NC


WIDE RECEIVERS

9 - Teddy Jeffries, Jr - 2024 -Huss (NC)

44 - Daniel Dawson - 2022 - EE Smith (NC)

45 - Isaiah Dawson - 2024 - MVP - EE Smith (NC)

43 - Javon Barber - 2025 - NC

11 - Bryce Johnson - 2022 - (CA)


TIGHT ENDS

90 -Brandon Davenport - 2022 - East Forsyth (NC) - MVP

91 - Elijah Pritchard - 2023 - Draughn (NC)


OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Only 1 offensive lineman participated (218) and he was awarded the Underclassman Award.



DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

428 - Jaleel Pemberton - 2022 - AL Brown (NC)

434 - Isaiah Brown - 2022 - Randolph Henry (VA)

683 - Logan Wright - 2023 - Dudley (NC)

673 - Jhyheem Pittman - 2022 - Dudley (NC) - MVP

509 - Chaz Knox - 2025


LINEBACKERS

157 - Chase Poole - 2023 - (VA)

436 - Thomas Lambert - 2023 - Draughn (NC)

429 - Randy Marion III - 2023 - Cannon (NC) - MVP

814 - Dalton Beck - 2022 - Alexander Central (NC)

158 - Ziyon Bovain - 2022 - Colgan (VA)


DEFENSIVE BACKS

155 - Matthew Joines - 2023 - East Forsyth (NC)

154 - Ishmel Atkins - 2022 - Northern Guilford (NC)

159 - Christopher Clarke - 2022 - Forest Park (VA) - MVP

431 - Elijah Wilson - 2022 - Mooresville (NC)


