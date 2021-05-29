VTO Sports HS Regional: Mocksville
MOCKSVILLE- Around 75 student athletes came to Davie County Stadium to compete in the VTO Sports High School Regional Football Showcase on Saturday.
In the first segment, the campers were tested for their 40-times (hand-timed and electronic) plus their vertical jump, shuttle time, and max on the bench press (185 pounds.)
The next segment featured stations for drills and instruction on their individual position groups by the VTO staff.
The final segments consisted of 7-on-7 play among the skill positions and linemen challenge for the offensive and defensive linemen. Also, individual 1-on-1 were held at the end of the camp.
The top award winners in each position group received an invite to the All-American Challenge to be held in July 9th through 11th at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
AWARD WINNERS
Here are the middle school participants at today’s camp.
140 - KJ Allen - 2025 - NC
43 - Javon Barber - 2025 - NC
6?? - Logan Calhoun - 2025 - NC
77 - Brandon Bell II - 2026 - NC - GATORADE AWARD
1 - Timothy Boles - 2026 - NC
218 - Isaias Gonzales - 2025 - NC - UNDERCLASSMAN AWARD
509 - Chaz Knox - 2025 - NC
51 - Kinston Crater - 2025 - NC
199 - Jermaine Harris - 2025 - NC
FASTEST MAN
159 - Christopher Clarke - 2022 - Forest Park (VA)*
52 - Kahari Surratt - 2023 - Burns (NC)
*Both players ran a 4.5 hand time and 159 won the race.
STRONGEST MAN
683 - Logan Wright - 2023 - Dudley (NC)
27 reps of 185 pounds
QUARTERBACKS
60 - Ben Mauney - 2024 - Burns (NC)
237 -Lamont Littlejohn - 2023 - Shelby (NC)
70 - Camden Reese - 2023 - x (IL)
194 - Chad Giarrusso - 2023 - Avery (NC) - MVP
198 - Jaylen Alexander-Raynor - 2023 - East Forsyth (NC)
RUNNING BACKS
49 - Zavian Smith - 2024 - Kings Mountain (NC)
6 - Michael Shaw, Jr - 2022 - NC
50 -Marqies McCombs - 2023 - Chase (NC) - MVP
5 - Nigel Dula - 2024 - Draughn (NC)
51 - Kinston Crater - 2025 - NC
WIDE RECEIVERS
9 - Teddy Jeffries, Jr - 2024 -Huss (NC)
44 - Daniel Dawson - 2022 - EE Smith (NC)
45 - Isaiah Dawson - 2024 - MVP - EE Smith (NC)
43 - Javon Barber - 2025 - NC
11 - Bryce Johnson - 2022 - (CA)
TIGHT ENDS
90 -Brandon Davenport - 2022 - East Forsyth (NC) - MVP
91 - Elijah Pritchard - 2023 - Draughn (NC)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Only 1 offensive lineman participated (218) and he was awarded the Underclassman Award.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
428 - Jaleel Pemberton - 2022 - AL Brown (NC)
434 - Isaiah Brown - 2022 - Randolph Henry (VA)
683 - Logan Wright - 2023 - Dudley (NC)
673 - Jhyheem Pittman - 2022 - Dudley (NC) - MVP
509 - Chaz Knox - 2025
LINEBACKERS
157 - Chase Poole - 2023 - (VA)
436 - Thomas Lambert - 2023 - Draughn (NC)
429 - Randy Marion III - 2023 - Cannon (NC) - MVP
814 - Dalton Beck - 2022 - Alexander Central (NC)
158 - Ziyon Bovain - 2022 - Colgan (VA)
DEFENSIVE BACKS
155 - Matthew Joines - 2023 - East Forsyth (NC)
154 - Ishmel Atkins - 2022 - Northern Guilford (NC)
159 - Christopher Clarke - 2022 - Forest Park (VA) - MVP
431 - Elijah Wilson - 2022 - Mooresville (NC)