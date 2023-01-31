VTO Sports held an indoor combine on Sunday, January 29 at Velocity Sports Training Center in Pineville, NC. There were participants from the classes of 2023 through 2028. The top performers of the combine were given invites to the VTO Sports Elite 100 camp of their choice.

Coach Vince Jacobs, National Camp Director had the following comments about the combine.

"This was our final Regional Combine until after the Elite 100 Camp season is over. We had over 45 athletes from 4 states (NC, SC, TN, & OH). The talent was very good. We had an unsigned senior that was very talented #47 Brohns Donaldson. He recommended that other unsigned seniors should consider coming to VTO events to get updated data and keep their skills sharp. We had group from East Rutherford HS that were solid athletes.”





Here are the top performers in each event:



