VTO Sports Indoor Combine: Raleigh Recap
VTO Sports held an indoor combine on Sunday, January 22 at the Athletic Lab in Morrisville, NC. There were participants from the classes of 2023 through 2028. The top performers of the combine were given invites to the VTO Sports Elite 100 camp of their choice.
Coach Vince Jacobs, National Camp Director had the following comments about the combine.
"We had over 45 athletes competed in our regional combine. We have some very fast full laser times and strong bigs. The athletes worked hard and had a great time. The Athletic Lab in-door facility was first class.”
Here are the top performers in each event:
TOP PERFORMER
PRO AGILITY (5-10-5)
#129 - Deshaun Johnson -WR - 2024 - South View HS (NC) - 4.48
TOP PERFORMER
L DRILL
#18 - Alex Moore - WR - 2025 - South Central HS (NC) - 7.3
TOP PERFORMER
VERTICAL JUMP
#17 - Prince Brown - WR - 2025 - Northwest Guilford HS (NC) - 31
TOP PERFORMER
BENCH PRESS
#69 - Desmond Harris - DL - 2024 - Cape Fear HS (NC) - 23
TOP PERFORMER
40 YARD DASH
#29 - Latrell Carter - WR - 2025 - Pine Forest HS (NC) - 4.58
TOP MIDDLE SCHOOL PERFORMER
PUSH UPS
#20 - Evan Brown - WR - 2027 - Leesville Road MS (NC) - 30
TOP MIDDLE SCHOOL PERFORMER
PUSH UPS
#21 - Amir Wallace - RB - 2027 - Willow Spring HS (NC) - 30
HONORABLE MENTION PERFORMER
#36 - Jack O’Connell - TE - 2024 - Heritage HS (NC)
Coach Vince: “He passes the look test. He is fast and strong.”