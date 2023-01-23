VTO Sports held an indoor combine on Sunday, January 22 at the Athletic Lab in Morrisville, NC. There were participants from the classes of 2023 through 2028. The top performers of the combine were given invites to the VTO Sports Elite 100 camp of their choice.

Coach Vince Jacobs, National Camp Director had the following comments about the combine.

"We had over 45 athletes competed in our regional combine. We have some very fast full laser times and strong bigs. The athletes worked hard and had a great time. The Athletic Lab in-door facility was first class.”





Here are the top performers in each event:



