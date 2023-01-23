News More News
VTO Sports Indoor Combine: Raleigh Recap

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

VTO Sports held an indoor combine on Sunday, January 22 at the Athletic Lab in Morrisville, NC. There were participants from the classes of 2023 through 2028. The top performers of the combine were given invites to the VTO Sports Elite 100 camp of their choice.

Coach Vince Jacobs, National Camp Director had the following comments about the combine.

"We had over 45 athletes competed in our regional combine. We have some very fast full laser times and strong bigs. The athletes worked hard and had a great time. The Athletic Lab in-door facility was first class.”


Here are the top performers in each event:


TOP PERFORMER

PRO AGILITY (5-10-5)

#129 - Deshaun Johnson -WR - 2024 - South View HS (NC) - 4.48



TOP PERFORMER

L DRILL

#18 - Alex Moore - WR - 2025 - South Central HS (NC) - 7.3


TOP PERFORMER

VERTICAL JUMP

#17 - Prince Brown - WR - 2025 - Northwest Guilford HS (NC) - 31


TOP PERFORMER

BENCH PRESS

#69 - Desmond Harris - DL - 2024 - Cape Fear HS (NC) - 23

TOP PERFORMER

40 YARD DASH

#29 - Latrell Carter - WR - 2025 - Pine Forest HS (NC) - 4.58

TOP MIDDLE SCHOOL PERFORMER

PUSH UPS

#20 - Evan Brown - WR - 2027 - Leesville Road MS (NC) - 30

TOP MIDDLE SCHOOL PERFORMER

PUSH UPS

#21 - Amir Wallace - RB - 2027 - Willow Spring HS (NC) - 30

HONORABLE MENTION PERFORMER

#36 - Jack O’Connell - TE - 2024 - Heritage HS (NC)

Coach Vince: “He passes the look test. He is fast and strong.”

