Kick off your 2019 camp season with the VTO Sports Elite Combine Prep on January 13th in Charlotte (NC) at Velocity Sports Indoor Training Center or January 20th in Raleigh (NC) at APC/EXOS facilty.

The VTO Sports combines are designed to teach athletes how to perform the drills and get the best numbers possible.

Combine Tests Included:

40-yard Dash

Vertical Jump

Bench Press (185lbs)

L-Drill

5-10-5

Plus group for football drills to show your skills.

The top performers will get an invite to the VTO Sports Elite 100 in Charlotte at Mallard Creek High School on March 24th.

Kick off your camp season with VTO Sports!!





January 13th

Grade: 8th - 12th

Time: 8:00am - 12:00pm

Location: Velocity Sports

10345 Nations Ford Rd

Charlotte, NC 28273

Cost: $75





January 20th

Grade: 8th - 12th

Time: 9:00am - 1:00pm

Location: APC/EXOS

2400 Sumner Blvd, Suite 120

Raleigh, NC 27616

Cost: $75





Sign up here!!