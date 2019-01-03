VTO Sports Schedules Two Combine Prep Events
Kick off your 2019 camp season with the VTO Sports Elite Combine Prep on January 13th in Charlotte (NC) at Velocity Sports Indoor Training Center or January 20th in Raleigh (NC) at APC/EXOS facilty.
The VTO Sports combines are designed to teach athletes how to perform the drills and get the best numbers possible.
Combine Tests Included:
40-yard Dash
Vertical Jump
Bench Press (185lbs)
L-Drill
5-10-5
Plus group for football drills to show your skills.
The top performers will get an invite to the VTO Sports Elite 100 in Charlotte at Mallard Creek High School on March 24th.
Kick off your camp season with VTO Sports!!
January 13th
Grade: 8th - 12th
Time: 8:00am - 12:00pm
Location: Velocity Sports
10345 Nations Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cost: $75
January 20th
Grade: 8th - 12th
Time: 9:00am - 1:00pm
Location: APC/EXOS
2400 Sumner Blvd, Suite 120
Raleigh, NC 27616
Cost: $75