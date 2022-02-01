VTO Sports Schedules Two Elite 100 Events in NC

Kick off your 2022 camp season with the VTO Sports Elite 100 Combines to be held on March 27th in Charlotte (NC) at Mallard Creek High School and May 29th in Raleigh (NC) at St. Augustine's University.

The VTO Sports Elite 100 Exposure Camps gives high school prospects the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills against other elite high school football players from around their region. The event includes combine testing, position drills, Linemen Challenge, 7v7 and 1on1s. During the event, VTO Sports provide athletes with information on NCAA eligibility, the recruiting process, and any opportunities to “compete”.

Top Performers from the combine and Top Performers from each positions group will earn an invite to the VTO Sports All-American Challenge in Concord (NC) at West Cabarrus High School on July 9th thru 10th

The events are covered by major media outlets including- Rivals.com, 247 Sports, and Catapult Sports.





Kick off your camp season with VTO Sports!!





March 27th

Grade: 7th - 12th

Time: TBD

Location: Mallard Creek HS

3825 Johnson Oehler Rd

Charlotte, NC 28273

Cost: $125

SIGN-UP HERE!!





May 29th

Grade: 7th - 12th

Time: TBD

Location: St. Augustine's University

1315 Oakwood Ave

Raleigh, NC 27610

Cost: $125

SIGN-UP HERE!!