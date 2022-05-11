VTO Sports Schedules Two Elite 100 Events in NC

VTO Sports based in Charlotte, NC has scheduled two Elite 100 Showcases in the Tar Heel State for the month of May. The showcases will be held on May 28th in Wilmington (NC) at Legion Stadium and May 29th in Durham (NC) County Stadium.

The VTO Sports Elite 100 Exposure Camps gives high school prospects the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills against other elite high school football players from around their region. The event includes combine testing, position drills, Linemen Challenge, 7v7 and 1on1s. During the event, VTO Sports provide athletes with information on NCAA eligibility, the recruiting process, and any opportunities to “compete”.

It will be the last opportunity for student-athletes to earn an invite to the VTO Sports All-American Challenge in Concord (NC) at West Cabarrus High School on July 9th through 10th.

Top performers including MVPs from the combine in each position group, plus the top middle school performers will earn an invite.

The events are covered by major media outlets including- Rivals.com, 247 Sports, and Catapult Sports.





May 28th

Grade: 7th - 12th

Time: 10am - 2:30pm (Registration starts at 8:30am)

Location: Legion Stadium

2149 Carolina Beach Rd

Wilmington, NC 28401

Cost: $125

SIGN-UP HERE!!





May 29th

Grade: 7th - 12th

Time: 10am - 2:30pm (Registration starts at 8:30am)

Location: Durham County Stadium

750 Stadium Drive

Durham, NC 27704

Cost: $125

SIGN-UP HERE!!