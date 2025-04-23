VTO Sports: Stanly County Football Showcase

VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held June 28-28 at Mallard Creek HS in Charlotte, NC.

VTO Sports hosted the Stanly County Football Showcase at West Stanly High School in Oakboro, NC on Saturday, April 19. The event had players registered from mainly North Carolina and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.

Vince Jacobs, VTO Sports Camp Director:

“The Stanly County Football Showcase at West Stanly High School was a major success on Saturday. We invited all the schools in Stanly County to participate with the idea coming from Coach Ralph Jackson from West Stanly High School.”

“The participation was great and the kids were excited. There were some really outstanding athletes out there especially at defensive back. We also had a couple outstanding linebackers and running backs. We had a bunch of good wide receivers and some linemen that did really great.”

“We plan on making this an annual event and adding some flavor to it. The plans are to do a county champion with the best team winning a trophy. Some things that will be included is an obstacle course, tug-of-war, and other events.”

“VTO Sports will be at Durham County Stadium on this upcoming Sunday and we welcome all the kids there at this camp to come back and get some more work. We will have coaches from Shaw University in attendance to observe and help out.”

Here are the top award winners: