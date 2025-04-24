VTO Sports to Hold Elite 100 Showcase in Durham

The VTO Sports Elite 100 Showcase gives football prospects the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills against other elite high school football players from around their region. This is also a great opportunity to get coached by a top-notch staff. During the event, we provide athletes with a wealth of information on NCAA eligibility, the recruiting process, and tools for life skills.

VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held June 28-29 in Charlotte, NC.

Elite 100 Series Offers:

► Agility Stations► Position Specific Drills► Team Drills

► 7 on 7 off/def► One-on-Ones► Linemen Challenge