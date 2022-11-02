VTO Sports Weekly Top Performers for Week 11
NCPreps.com is pleased to announce VTO Sports will be sponsoring the top weekly performers from each region of the state each week.
Coaches can send in any top performances to be considered each week. Please send any nominations to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.com.
Here are the top performers for Week 11:
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA
Iggy Welch, Senior, QB, Erwin High School
Welch completed 22 of 28 passes for 460 yards with 5 touchdowns in the Warriors' 62-21 win over North Buncombe.
WESTERN FOOTHILLS
Brycen Gaither, Sophomore, RB, St. Stephens High School
Gaither ran 19 times for 288 yards with 4 touchdowns in the Indians' 50-21 win over FT Foard.
CHARLOTTE METRO
Jordan Thompson, Senior, LB, Chambers High School
Thompson had 13 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack in the Cougars' 27-13 win over Mallard Creek.
PIEDMONT TRIAD
Andrew Attmore, Junior, QB, Dudley High School
Attmore completed 19 of 28 passes for 310 yards with 6 touchdowns in the Panthers' 51-13 win over Eastern Guilford.
CAPITAL
Chase Klingemann, Senior, QB, Apex High School
Klingemann completed 11 of 16 passes for 225 yards with 3 touchdowns in the Cougars' 59-30 win over Green Hope.
SANDHILLS
James Hunt, Sophomore, LB, Pine Forest High School
Hunt had 13 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks in the Trojans' 21-0 win over Overhills.
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
Ceonte' Jones, Senior, QB, Fike High School
Joens completed 12 of 18 passes for 137 yards and ran 29 times for 139 yards with 2 touchdowns in the Golden Demons' 35-28 win over Hunt.
COASTAL
Ethan Overton, Junior, RB, South Brunswick High School
Overton ran 38 times for 208 yards with 4 touchdowns and a caught a pa for 47 yards in the Cougars' 46-40 win over West Brunswick.