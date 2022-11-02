News More News
VTO Sports Weekly Top Performers for Week 11

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

NCPreps.com is pleased to announce VTO Sports will be sponsoring the top weekly performers from each region of the state each week.

Coaches can send in any top performances to be considered each week. Please send any nominations to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.com.

Here are the top performers for Week 11:

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA

Iggy Welch, Senior, QB, Erwin High School

Welch completed 22 of 28 passes for 460 yards with 5 touchdowns in the Warriors' 62-21 win over North Buncombe.


WESTERN FOOTHILLS

Brycen Gaither, Sophomore, RB, St. Stephens High School

Gaither ran 19 times for 288 yards with 4 touchdowns in the Indians' 50-21 win over FT Foard.

CHARLOTTE METRO

Jordan Thompson, Senior, LB, Chambers High School

Thompson had 13 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack in the Cougars' 27-13 win over Mallard Creek.


PIEDMONT TRIAD

Andrew Attmore, Junior, QB, Dudley High School

Attmore completed 19 of 28 passes for 310 yards with 6 touchdowns in the Panthers' 51-13 win over Eastern Guilford.


CAPITAL

Chase Klingemann, Senior, QB, Apex High School

Klingemann completed 11 of 16 passes for 225 yards with 3 touchdowns in the Cougars' 59-30 win over Green Hope.


SANDHILLS

James Hunt, Sophomore, LB, Pine Forest High School

Hunt had 13 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks in the Trojans' 21-0 win over Overhills.


EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA

Ceonte' Jones, Senior, QB, Fike High School

Joens completed 12 of 18 passes for 137 yards and ran 29 times for 139 yards with 2 touchdowns in the Golden Demons' 35-28 win over Hunt.


COASTAL

Ethan Overton, Junior, RB, South Brunswick High School

Overton ran 38 times for 208 yards with 4 touchdowns and a caught a pa for 47 yards in the Cougars' 46-40 win over West Brunswick.


