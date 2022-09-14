VTO Sports Weekly Top Performers for Week 4
NCPreps.com is pleased to announce VTO Sports will be sponsoring the top weekly performers from each region of the state each week.
Coaches can send in any top performances to be considered each week. Please send any nominations to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.com.
Here are the top performers for Week 4:
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA
Tray Mauney, Senior, QB, Christ School
Mauney completed 12 of 19 passes for 233 yards with 3 touchdowns and ran 8 times for 123 yards with a touchdown in the Greenies' 40-7 win over Legion Collegiate Academy.
WESTERN FOOTILLS
Daylin Lee, Senior, QB, Shelby High School
Lee completed 11 of 17 passes for 247 yards with 4 touchdowns in the Golden Lions' 57-21 win over Hibriten.
CHARLOTTE METRO
Bubba Camp, Senior, QB, Chambers High School
Camp completed 13 of 20 passes for 228 yards and ran 7 times for 55 yards with 2 touchdowns in the Cougars' 42-21 win over Hickory Ridge.
PIEDMONT TRIAD
Jayden Moore, Junior, RB/LB, McMichael High School
Moore ran 29 times for 217 yards with 5 touchdowns in the Phoenix's 52-32 win over Carver.
CAPITAL
Nathan Leacock, Senior, WR, Millbrook High School
Leacock caught 7 passes for 191 yards with 5 touchdowns in the Wildcats' 58-6 win over Broughton.
SANDHILLS
Jayden Shotwell, Senior, RB, Seventy-First High School
Shotwell ran 10 times for 218 yards with 2 touchdowns in the Falcons' 35-15 win over Hoke County.
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
Rion Roseborough, Senior, RB, John Paul II Catholic High School
Roseborough ran 28 times for 181 yards with 5 touchdowns in the Saints' 74-32 win over Wayne Christian.
COASTAL
Aleni Mageo, Senior, RB/DB, White Oak High School
Mageo ran 12 times for 272 yards with 4 touchdowns and made 7 tackles on defense in the Vikings' 53-14 win over East Carteret.