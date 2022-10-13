News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-13 10:29:36 -0500') }} football

VTO Sports Weekly Top Performers for Week 8

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

NCPreps.com is pleased to announce VTO Sports will be sponsoring the top weekly performers from each region of the state each week.

Coaches can send in any top performances to be considered each week. Please send any nominations to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.com.

Here are the top performers for Week 8:

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA

Tavion Derisma, Senior, ATH, Chase High School

Derisma caught 3 passes for 93 yards with 2 touchdowns and made 11 tackles on defense in the Trojans' 42-14 win over Brevard.


WESTERN FOOTHILLS

Elijah Tillery, Junior, QB, Draughn High School

Tillery completed 12 of 17 passes for 191 yards with 4 touchdowns and ran 5 times for 40 yards in the Wildcats' 56-21 win over Madison.


CHARLOTTE METRO

Elijah Holmes, Senior, QB, Olympic High School

Holmes completed 17 of 19 passes for 403 yards with 2 touchdowns and ran for 2 scores in the Trojans' 63-14 win over Berry Academy.


PIEDMONT TRIAD

Trenton Cloud, Junior, WR, Northwest Guilford High School

Cloud caught 5 passes for 200 yards with 2 touchdowns in the Vikings' 52-20 win over Northern Guilford.


CAPITAL

Zane Williams, Junior, LB, Wake Forest High School

Williams made 15 tackles and 5 tackles for loss in the Cougars' 48-10 win over Wakefield.


SANDHILLS

KeMarion Baldwin, Senior, RB, St. Pauls High School

Baldwin ran 22 times for 303 yards with 5 touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 51-22 win over Midway.


EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA

Jamiel Davis, Senior, DB, Trask High School

Davis intercepted 5 passes in the Titans' 14-8 win over East Columbus.


COASTAL

Cornelius Allen, Senior, LB, New Hanover High School

Aleen made 13 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception in the Wildcats' 23-21 win over Laney.


