VTO Sports Weekly Top Performers for Week 8
NCPreps.com is pleased to announce VTO Sports will be sponsoring the top weekly performers from each region of the state each week.
Coaches can send in any top performances to be considered each week. Please send any nominations to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.com.
Here are the top performers for Week 8:
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA
Tavion Derisma, Senior, ATH, Chase High School
Derisma caught 3 passes for 93 yards with 2 touchdowns and made 11 tackles on defense in the Trojans' 42-14 win over Brevard.
WESTERN FOOTHILLS
Elijah Tillery, Junior, QB, Draughn High School
Tillery completed 12 of 17 passes for 191 yards with 4 touchdowns and ran 5 times for 40 yards in the Wildcats' 56-21 win over Madison.
CHARLOTTE METRO
Elijah Holmes, Senior, QB, Olympic High School
Holmes completed 17 of 19 passes for 403 yards with 2 touchdowns and ran for 2 scores in the Trojans' 63-14 win over Berry Academy.
PIEDMONT TRIAD
Trenton Cloud, Junior, WR, Northwest Guilford High School
Cloud caught 5 passes for 200 yards with 2 touchdowns in the Vikings' 52-20 win over Northern Guilford.
CAPITAL
Zane Williams, Junior, LB, Wake Forest High School
Williams made 15 tackles and 5 tackles for loss in the Cougars' 48-10 win over Wakefield.
SANDHILLS
KeMarion Baldwin, Senior, RB, St. Pauls High School
Baldwin ran 22 times for 303 yards with 5 touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 51-22 win over Midway.
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
Jamiel Davis, Senior, DB, Trask High School
Davis intercepted 5 passes in the Titans' 14-8 win over East Columbus.
COASTAL
Cornelius Allen, Senior, LB, New Hanover High School
Aleen made 13 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception in the Wildcats' 23-21 win over Laney.