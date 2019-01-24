The Trench Corps Academy is designed for Elite Lineman to Train and Compete.

VTO Sports “Trench Corps Academy/TCA” offers a new and exciting opportunity for Elite Lineman to Train and Compete. The Academy will run for 5 weeks with focus on College Level Training.

The Head Coaches for the Academy are former NFL Players.

The Academy is open to – OL, TE, DL, DE, Rush LB..

The TCA Top Linemen will get a chance the compete in the Elite 100 Showcase.

The TCA is an invite only program. You can earn an invite at the VTO Sports Lineman Only “Free” Combine on February 3rd– Super Bowl Sunday morning.

Register here: http://www.vtosports.net/trench-corps-academy.cfm