DURHAM - It was cold. It was wet. But Wake Forest still got it done.

Wake Forest (14-0) won its 45th consecutive game and third straight 4AA state championship on Friday night, defeating Vance, 9-7, on a rainy night at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium.



Vance (14-2) opened the scoring on the second play from scrimmage after quarterback Nigel Summerville found senior wide receiver Nyier Clark for a 53-yard touchdown reception. That was the first touchdown Wake Forest had allowed in its last three state championship game appearances.

However, Wake Forest bounced back after Summerville was intercepted by Mateo Sudipo on Vance’s next possession. Wake capitalized when junior running back Maquel Haywood capped a 54-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:36 remaining in the first quarter.

A defensive struggle ensued for the remainder of the half as both teams went into the break tied at 7-7. Led by Clark’s four receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown, Vance outgained Wake Forest 142 to 108 in the first half.



Both team’s offensive struggles continued in the second half.



On the opening drive of the third quarter, Sudipo (who plays quarterback, cornerback, and kick returner for Wake Forest) was intercepted by junior safety Jordan Harris. Vance couldn’t do anything on its next possession and punted after a three-and-out for the fourth consecutive series.



Things got interesting late in the fourth quarter when Vance muffed the snap on a punt, giving Wake the ball at Vance’s 14-yard-line. But, Wake failed to score when Nolan Parris’ 22-yard field goal attempt was blocked with just 42 seconds remaining in the game.



Vance took over on its own 2-yard-line but fumbled the handoff on first down. The ball was eventually ruled down in the endzone for a safety, gifting Wake Forest the 9-7 lead and another state title.



“My hat goes off to this group of seniors...” Wake Forest head coach Reggie Lucas said. “I’m just proud of my guys and my coaching staff for getting back to this point and finishing.”



Sudipo, who finished 8-15 with 71 yards, an interception and touchdown while also picking off a pass on defense, was voted the offensive player of the game after his impressive performance.



“Going back to the beginning of the game, we knew we had to come out aggressive,” Sudipo said. “We just stayed humble and kept doing what we were doing.”



On the other side of the ball, junior cornerback Chance Smith received defensive player of the game honors after a seven-tackle performance.



“Chance has brought a lot to the secondary because that was the area everybody knew we were going to be a little weak at based on the experience,” Lucas said. “But I tell you what, in the playoffs, these guys in the secondary stepped up.”



For Lucas, winning back-to-back-to-back state titles is not just down to talent, but the philosophy the coaches have instilled into his program.



“I think everybody is going to say this team isn’t as talented (as past teams)...” Lucas said. “But these guys learned from the past, put the work in, and like I said they bought into our philosophy as a coaching staff.”



Wake Forest has now outscored its opponents 59-7 in their three state championship victories dating back to 2016.





