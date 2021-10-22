Week 10 Scoreboard
Here are the scores from Week 10 of the North Carolina high school football season.
AC Reynolds 56, TC Roberson 0
Asheville 48, North Buncombe 6
Asheville School 34, Camden Military 14
Ashley 30, Topsail 8
Bunker Hill 27, Newton-Conover 13
Burns 47, Cherryville 0
CD Owen 32, Avery 26
Cardinal Gibbons 56, Athens Drive 14
Cary Christian 52, Faith Christian 18
Chapel Hill 31, Riverside-Durham 30
Charlotte Catholic 42, East Meck 7
Chase 52, Patton 8
Christ School 34, Charlotte Christian 31
Cleveland 50, Garner 21
Clinton 49, West Bladen 16
Community School of Davidson 45, Christ the King 8
Concord 21, West Rowan 13
Covenant Day 28, Hickory Grove Christian 6
Crest 57, Huss 6
Croatan 34, Dixon 7
Davie County 55, Parkland 0
Douglas Byrd 6, Purnell Swett 3
Dudley 59, Southern Guilford 6
East Davidson 28, Thomasville 21
East Duplin 24 Wallace Rose Hill 21
East Forsyth 44, Glenn 38
East Lincoln 42, North Iredell 0
Eastern Alamance 37, Northwood 0
Eastern Randolph 60, Wheatmore 0
Enka 22, North Henderson 19
Erwin 25, McDowell 14
Fike 49, Southern Wayne 7
Franklin 24, West Henderson 21
Franklinton 34, Rocky Mount 7
Fuquay Varina 36, South Garner 7
Green Level 44, Green Hope 21
Grimsley 52, Page 22
Harrells Christian 42, Ravenscroft 0
Hendersonville 59, Brevard 20
Hertford 54, Manteo 6
Hibriten 21, Alexander Central 19
Hickory Ridge 28, Cox Mill 17
Hoggard 38, Laney 21
Holly Springs 63, Apex 50
Hough 52, West Cabarrus 3
Hunt 21, West Johnston 0
JM Robinson 54, South Stanly 7
Jack Britt 37, Gray’s Creek 23
Jacksonville 42, South Central 14
James Kenan 28, Southwest Onslow 0
Jordan Matthews 54, Bartlett Yancey 0
Kings Mountain 51, Ashbrook 0
Kipp Pride 44, Weldon 12
Ledford 42, Asheboro 7
Lee County 38, Scotland 31
Louisburg 14, Nash Central 12
Maiden 27, Lincolnton 7
Marvin Ridge 49, Sun Valley 23
Mitchell 42, Rosman 0
Monroe 48, West Stanly 0
Mount Airy 49, Elkin 0
Murphy 28, Swain County 21
New Bern 49, DH Conley 0
New Hanover 35, West Brunswick 7
North Brunswick 14, South Brunswick 10
North Davidson 52, Central Davidson 28
North Edgecombe 63, Rocky Mount Prep 14
North Lincoln 50, West Iredell 0
North Meck 23, Hopewell 6
North Moore 49, Graham 20
North Raleigh Christian 40, Wake Christian 14
North Stanly 21, Mount Pleasant 18
Northampton 58, Warren County 22
Northeastern 38, Currituck 30
Northern Guilford 51, Western Guilford 0
Northern Nash 29, Southern Nash 28
Northside-Pinetown 51, Lejeune 0
Oak Grove 44, Montgomery Central 0
Pamlico 38, Jones Senior 12
Panther Creek 42, Cary 35
Pender 54, West Columbus 13
Pine Forest 54, Harnett Central 7
Porter Ridge 56, Piedmont 0
Providence Day 25, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) 14
Providence Grove 40, Southwestern Randolph 34
Randleman 25, Trinity 14
Reagan 47, Mount Tabor 24
Riverside-Martin 44, South Creek 12
Robbinsville 21, Andrews 14
Sanderson 17, Leesville Road 14
Smoky Mountain 35, Tuscola 14
South Granville 50, JF Webb 21
South Johnston 34, East Wake 32
South Meck 3, Myers Park 0
South Point 17, Forestview 14
Southeast Halifax 62, Northwest Halifax 6
Southern Alamance 33, Jordan 26
Southwest Guilford 42, Ragsdale 16
St. Pauls 28, Fairmont 18
Starmount 35, Alleghany 22
Statesville 57, St. Stephens 14
Terry Sanford 51, EE Smith 18
Wake Forest 34, Rolesville 27
Walkertown 51, Morehead 13
Washington 42, SouthWest Edgecombe 22
Weddington 28, Cuthbertson 13
West Craven 33, North Ptt 8
West Davidson 20, South Davidson 12
West Forsyth 46, RJ Reynolds 7
West Lincoln 16, East Burke 14
Westover 54, Western Harnett 10
White Oak 47, Richlands 0
Whiteville 70, Trask 0
Williams 43, Orange 7