Week 10 Scoreboard

Here are the scores from Week 10 of the North Carolina high school football season.

AC Reynolds 56, TC Roberson 0

Asheville 48, North Buncombe 6

Asheville School 34, Camden Military 14

Ashley 30, Topsail 8

Bunker Hill 27, Newton-Conover 13

Burns 47, Cherryville 0

CD Owen 32, Avery 26

Cardinal Gibbons 56, Athens Drive 14

Cary Christian 52, Faith Christian 18

Chapel Hill 31, Riverside-Durham 30

Charlotte Catholic 42, East Meck 7

Chase 52, Patton 8

Christ School 34, Charlotte Christian 31

Cleveland 50, Garner 21

Clinton 49, West Bladen 16

Community School of Davidson 45, Christ the King 8

Concord 21, West Rowan 13

Covenant Day 28, Hickory Grove Christian 6

Crest 57, Huss 6

Croatan 34, Dixon 7

Davie County 55, Parkland 0

Douglas Byrd 6, Purnell Swett 3

Dudley 59, Southern Guilford 6

East Davidson 28, Thomasville 21

East Duplin 24 Wallace Rose Hill 21

East Forsyth 44, Glenn 38

East Lincoln 42, North Iredell 0

Eastern Alamance 37, Northwood 0

Eastern Randolph 60, Wheatmore 0

Enka 22, North Henderson 19

Erwin 25, McDowell 14

Fike 49, Southern Wayne 7

Franklin 24, West Henderson 21

Franklinton 34, Rocky Mount 7

Fuquay Varina 36, South Garner 7

Green Level 44, Green Hope 21

Grimsley 52, Page 22

Harrells Christian 42, Ravenscroft 0

Hendersonville 59, Brevard 20

Hertford 54, Manteo 6

Hibriten 21, Alexander Central 19

Hickory Ridge 28, Cox Mill 17

Hoggard 38, Laney 21

Holly Springs 63, Apex 50

Hough 52, West Cabarrus 3

Hunt 21, West Johnston 0

JM Robinson 54, South Stanly 7

Jack Britt 37, Gray’s Creek 23

Jacksonville 42, South Central 14

James Kenan 28, Southwest Onslow 0

Jordan Matthews 54, Bartlett Yancey 0

Kings Mountain 51, Ashbrook 0

Kipp Pride 44, Weldon 12

Ledford 42, Asheboro 7

Lee County 38, Scotland 31

Louisburg 14, Nash Central 12

Maiden 27, Lincolnton 7

Marvin Ridge 49, Sun Valley 23

Mitchell 42, Rosman 0

Monroe 48, West Stanly 0

Mount Airy 49, Elkin 0

Murphy 28, Swain County 21

New Bern 49, DH Conley 0

New Hanover 35, West Brunswick 7

North Brunswick 14, South Brunswick 10

North Davidson 52, Central Davidson 28

North Edgecombe 63, Rocky Mount Prep 14

North Lincoln 50, West Iredell 0

North Meck 23, Hopewell 6

North Moore 49, Graham 20

North Raleigh Christian 40, Wake Christian 14

North Stanly 21, Mount Pleasant 18

Northampton 58, Warren County 22

Northeastern 38, Currituck 30

Northern Guilford 51, Western Guilford 0

Northern Nash 29, Southern Nash 28

Northside-Pinetown 51, Lejeune 0

Oak Grove 44, Montgomery Central 0

Pamlico 38, Jones Senior 12

Panther Creek 42, Cary 35

Pender 54, West Columbus 13

Pine Forest 54, Harnett Central 7

Porter Ridge 56, Piedmont 0

Providence Day 25, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) 14

Providence Grove 40, Southwestern Randolph 34

Randleman 25, Trinity 14

Reagan 47, Mount Tabor 24

Riverside-Martin 44, South Creek 12

Robbinsville 21, Andrews 14

Sanderson 17, Leesville Road 14

Smoky Mountain 35, Tuscola 14

South Granville 50, JF Webb 21

South Johnston 34, East Wake 32

South Meck 3, Myers Park 0

South Point 17, Forestview 14

Southeast Halifax 62, Northwest Halifax 6

Southern Alamance 33, Jordan 26

Southwest Guilford 42, Ragsdale 16

St. Pauls 28, Fairmont 18

Starmount 35, Alleghany 22

Statesville 57, St. Stephens 14

Terry Sanford 51, EE Smith 18

Wake Forest 34, Rolesville 27

Walkertown 51, Morehead 13

Washington 42, SouthWest Edgecombe 22

Weddington 28, Cuthbertson 13

West Craven 33, North Ptt 8

West Davidson 20, South Davidson 12

West Forsyth 46, RJ Reynolds 7

West Lincoln 16, East Burke 14

Westover 54, Western Harnett 10

White Oak 47, Richlands 0

Whiteville 70, Trask 0

Williams 43, Orange 7