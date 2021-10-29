Week 11 Scoreboard
Here are the scores from Week 11 of the North Carolina high school football season.
AC Reynolds 60, McDowell 0
AL Brown 47, Concord 0
Andrews 22, Murphy 12
Apex Friendship 47, Green Level 26
Asheville 49, Enka 0
Bunker Hill 42, Bandys 21
Bunn 50, Louisburg 12
CB Aycock 44, Southern Wayne 0
Camden County 34, Manteo 14
Cardinal Gibbons 31, Sanderson 0
Chambers 32, Mallard Creek 7
Charlotte Christian 28, Charlotte Country Day 0
Chase 41. R-S Central 29
Cherokee 36, Swain County 7
Cherryville 23, Bessemer City 6
Cleveland 55, Clayton 6
Clinton 56, East Bladen 25
Community School of Davidson 7, Pine Lake Prep 6
Crest 42, Kjngs Mountain 20
Dixon 21, Richlands 20
East Burke 28, West Caldwell 18
East Forsyth 35, West Forsyth 14
East Davidson 54, West Davidson 7
East Duplin 31, SW Onslow 14
East Surry 47, Surry Central 0
Eastern Alamance 48, Orange 27
Eastern Randolph 46, Randleman 0
Erwin 35, North Buncombe 22
Fike 21, Hunt 14
Forestview 28, Cramer 18
Franklin 21, TC Roberson 7
Galax VA 27, West Stokes 7
Garner 49, Corinth Holders 22
Glenn 62, Davie County 28
Grimsley 42, Northern Guilford 36
Harrells Christian 49, Trinity Christian 15
Hickory Ridge 47, West Cabarrus 6
Hillside 43, Southern Alamance 8
Hoggard 35, New Hanover 7
Holly Sprongs 31, Panther Creek 17
Holmes 48, Hertford County 38
Hough 58, Hopewell 0
JH Rose 21, Havelock 14
Jacksonville 54, Northside-Jax 6
John Paul II Catholic 28, Arendell Parrott 6
Jordan 42, Riverside Durham 8
Jordan Matthews 24, East Chapel Hill 0
Kinston 31, North Lenoir 14
Laney 56, Topsail 6
Lee County 42, Southern Lee 0
Leesville Road 43, Enloe 0
Maiden 25, Newton-Conover 7
Metrolina Christian 34, Wake Christian 20
Middle Creek 30, Cary 2
Millbrook 30, Wake Forest 27
Mitchell 37, Avery 6
Mount Airy 49, Alleghany 0
Mountain Island Charter 34, Lake Norman Charter 29
Myers Park 14, Olympic 10
North Lincoln 37, East Lincoln 14
North Moore 36, Chatham Central 6
North Raleigh 19, Ravenscroft 14
North Stanly 42, Albemarle 0
Northern Nash 33, Rocky Mount 28
Northside Pinetown 77, Pamlico 40
Pine Forest 26, Overhills 20
Pinecrest 64, Union Pines 6
Polk County 21 Brevard 19
Princeton 63, North Johnston 0
Providence Day 42, Charlotte Latin 7
Providence Grove 66, Wheatmore 12
Richmond 48, Scotland 21
Riverside Martin 34, Bertie 0
Robbinsville 31, Hayesville 14
Rosewood 35, Lakewood 28
Shelby 16, Burns 14
Smoky Mountain 35, East Henderson 0
South Granville 51, Granville Central 6
South Johnston 41. West Johnston 19
South Stanly 27, Union Academy 18
South View 35, Jack Britt 14
SE Guilford 24, Page 23
Southern Nash 48, Franklinton 22
Southside 52, Jones Senior 12
St.Stephens 40, FT Foard 10
Starmount 21, East Wilkes 0
Terry Sanford 42, Western Harnett 7
Thomasville 42, Lexington 6
Wallace Rose Hill 36, James Kenan 28
Washington 47, Ayden Grifton 14
Watauga 48, Ashe County 0
Weddington 23, Marvin Ridge 18
West Brunswick 21, South Brunswick 14
West Carteret 34, Croatan 14
West Columbus 32, East Columbus 16
West Craven 24, SW Edgecombe 0
West Lincoln 21, Lincolnton 18
West Rowan 40, East Rowan 7
West Wilkes 12, South Davidson 6
Whiteville 56, South Columbus 7
Williams 35, Person 7