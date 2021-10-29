Week 11 Scoreboard

Here are the scores from Week 11 of the North Carolina high school football season.





AC Reynolds 60, McDowell 0

AL Brown 47, Concord 0

Andrews 22, Murphy 12

Apex Friendship 47, Green Level 26

Asheville 49, Enka 0

Bunker Hill 42, Bandys 21

Bunn 50, Louisburg 12

CB Aycock 44, Southern Wayne 0

Camden County 34, Manteo 14

Cardinal Gibbons 31, Sanderson 0

Chambers 32, Mallard Creek 7

Charlotte Christian 28, Charlotte Country Day 0

Chase 41. R-S Central 29

Cherokee 36, Swain County 7

Cherryville 23, Bessemer City 6

Cleveland 55, Clayton 6

Clinton 56, East Bladen 25

Community School of Davidson 7, Pine Lake Prep 6

Crest 42, Kjngs Mountain 20

Dixon 21, Richlands 20

East Burke 28, West Caldwell 18

East Forsyth 35, West Forsyth 14

East Davidson 54, West Davidson 7

East Duplin 31, SW Onslow 14

East Surry 47, Surry Central 0

Eastern Alamance 48, Orange 27

Eastern Randolph 46, Randleman 0

Erwin 35, North Buncombe 22

Fike 21, Hunt 14

Forestview 28, Cramer 18

Franklin 21, TC Roberson 7

Galax VA 27, West Stokes 7

Garner 49, Corinth Holders 22

Glenn 62, Davie County 28

Grimsley 42, Northern Guilford 36

Harrells Christian 49, Trinity Christian 15

Hickory Ridge 47, West Cabarrus 6

Hillside 43, Southern Alamance 8

Hoggard 35, New Hanover 7

Holly Sprongs 31, Panther Creek 17

Holmes 48, Hertford County 38

Hough 58, Hopewell 0

JH Rose 21, Havelock 14

Jacksonville 54, Northside-Jax 6

John Paul II Catholic 28, Arendell Parrott 6

Jordan 42, Riverside Durham 8

Jordan Matthews 24, East Chapel Hill 0

Kinston 31, North Lenoir 14

Laney 56, Topsail 6

Lee County 42, Southern Lee 0

Leesville Road 43, Enloe 0

Maiden 25, Newton-Conover 7

Metrolina Christian 34, Wake Christian 20

Middle Creek 30, Cary 2

Millbrook 30, Wake Forest 27

Mitchell 37, Avery 6

Mount Airy 49, Alleghany 0

Mountain Island Charter 34, Lake Norman Charter 29

Myers Park 14, Olympic 10

North Lincoln 37, East Lincoln 14

North Moore 36, Chatham Central 6

North Raleigh 19, Ravenscroft 14

North Stanly 42, Albemarle 0

Northern Nash 33, Rocky Mount 28

Northside Pinetown 77, Pamlico 40

Pine Forest 26, Overhills 20

Pinecrest 64, Union Pines 6

Polk County 21 Brevard 19

Princeton 63, North Johnston 0

Providence Day 42, Charlotte Latin 7

Providence Grove 66, Wheatmore 12

Richmond 48, Scotland 21

Riverside Martin 34, Bertie 0

Robbinsville 31, Hayesville 14

Rosewood 35, Lakewood 28

Shelby 16, Burns 14

Smoky Mountain 35, East Henderson 0

South Granville 51, Granville Central 6

South Johnston 41. West Johnston 19

South Stanly 27, Union Academy 18

South View 35, Jack Britt 14

SE Guilford 24, Page 23

Southern Nash 48, Franklinton 22

Southside 52, Jones Senior 12

St.Stephens 40, FT Foard 10

Starmount 21, East Wilkes 0

Terry Sanford 42, Western Harnett 7

Thomasville 42, Lexington 6

Wallace Rose Hill 36, James Kenan 28

Washington 47, Ayden Grifton 14

Watauga 48, Ashe County 0

Weddington 23, Marvin Ridge 18

West Brunswick 21, South Brunswick 14

West Carteret 34, Croatan 14

West Columbus 32, East Columbus 16

West Craven 24, SW Edgecombe 0

West Lincoln 21, Lincolnton 18

West Rowan 40, East Rowan 7

West Wilkes 12, South Davidson 6

Whiteville 56, South Columbus 7

Williams 35, Person 7