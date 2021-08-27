Week 2 Scoreboard

Here are the final scores from week 2 of the North Carolina high school football season.

THURSDAY - AUG 26

East Davidson 37, Wheatmore 21

West Forsyth 37, Oak Grove 20





FRIDAY - AUG 27

AL Brown 41, Sun Valley 13

Alleghany 10, Grayson County VA 7

Ardrey Kell 41, Cuthbertson 28

Arendell Parrott Academy 48, Bear Grass Charter 6

Asheville School 44, Hickory Hawks 3

Athens Academy 33, Charlotte Country Day 9

Ayden-Grifton 34, East Carteret 20

Bandys 49, FT Foard 3

Bunker Hill 42, St. Stephens 0

Bunn 34, Granville Central 0

Burns 21, Crest 20

Cardinal Gibbons 63, Green Level 0

Cary 40, DH Conley 7

Cary Christian 64, Pungo Christian 0

Central Davidson 62, Randleman 33

Charlotte Catholic 34, Hickory Ridge 19

Charlotte Latin 24, Hickory 6

Chase 56, CD Owen

Cleveland 55, JH Rose 14

Cox Mill 35, Northwest Cabarrus 9

Davie County 56, West Rowan 30

East Bladen 32, West Carteret 27

East Forsyth 55, Rolesville 26

East Wake 28, Harnett Central 2

East Wilkes 40, Surry Central 22

Eastern Randolph 49, Asheboro 7

Eastern Wayne 47, CB Aycock 20

Forbush 56, Trinity 6

Franklin 44, Hayesville 14

Fuquay Varina 30, Apex 17

Gates County 28, Pasquotank 12

Glenn 41, Lee County 13

Gray’s Creek 13, Union Pines 12

Grimsley 21, Reagan 19

Harrells Christian 52, High Point Christian 42

Hendersonville 58, West Henderson 0

Heritage 34, South Granville 0

Hickory Grove Christian 49, Highland Tech 0

High Point Central 14, High Point Andrews 0

Hillside 27, Southern Durham 0

Holly Springs 31, Jordan 21

Hopewell 34, East Meck 0

Hunt 49, Beddingfield 0

Jacksonville 48, White Oak 6

John Paul II Catholic 56, East Chapel Hill 6

Kinston 27, Greene Central 0

Lake Norman Charter 16 Winston-Salem Prep 6

Leesville Road 45, Panther Creek 0

Madison 47, North Buncombe 24

Maiden 47, Watauga 0

Marvin Ridge 38, Independence 6

Middle Creek 22, Garner 0

Millbrook 42, Enloe 0

Monroe 43, Piedmont 0

Mount Pleasant 10, Forest Hills 7

Mount Tabor 38, North Forsyth 0

Mountain Heritage 28, Erwin 21

Mountain Island Charter 21, Cabarrus Stallions 14

New Bern 61, Broughton 7

New Hanover 34, Northside-Jax 7

North Henderson 57, Rosman 21

North Lenoir 42, Farmville Central 19

North Moore 34, North Stokes 6

North Pitt 35, Manteo 8

North Rowan 36, South Rowan 28

North Stanly 28, East Rowan 6

Northeastern 14, Rocky Mount 8

Northern Durham 25, Franklinton 23

Northern Guilford 62, Ben Smith 6

Northside-Pinetown 49, North Duplin 6

Orange 31, Chapel Hill 27

Porter Ridge 34, West Cabarrus 10

Princeton 36, East Duplin 30

Reidsville 42, Page 13

Roanoke Rapids 35, Vance County 0

Rocky Mount Academy 22, Wayne Christian 16

Rosewood 40, North Johnston 0

Salisbury 44, Polk County 0

Shelby 15, AC Reynolds 12

South Garner 49, Athens Drive 7

South Johnston 33, Triton 20

South Lenoir 36, Swansboro 31

South Meck 24, Providence 7

South Point 35, East Gaston 7

South Stokes 33, Bishop McGuinness 6

Southeast Raleigh 27, Riverside-Durham 9

SouthWest Edgecombe 60, North Edgecombe 21

Southwestern Randolph 55, South Stanly 6

Spring Creek 50, Lejeune 0

Starmount 21, Community School of Davidson 10

Statesville 27, South Iredell 14

Swain County 21, Smoky Mohntain 9

Tarboro 33, Hertford 18

Terry Sanford 35, Jack Britt 12

Thomas Jefferson 23, Pine Lake Prep 8

Thomasville 34, Montgomery Central 8

Wake Forest 48, Clayton 0

Wakefield 24, Apex Friendship 16

Warren County 34, JF Webb 26

Washington 48, First Flight 0

Weddington 28, Providence Day 7

West Johnston 29, Western Harnett 7

West Lincoln 27, Cherryville 7

West Stanly 34, Albemarle 14

Williams 13, Morehead 7