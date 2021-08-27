Week 2 Scoreboard
Here are the final scores from week 2 of the North Carolina high school football season.
THURSDAY - AUG 26
East Davidson 37, Wheatmore 21
West Forsyth 37, Oak Grove 20
FRIDAY - AUG 27
AL Brown 41, Sun Valley 13
Alleghany 10, Grayson County VA 7
Ardrey Kell 41, Cuthbertson 28
Arendell Parrott Academy 48, Bear Grass Charter 6
Asheville School 44, Hickory Hawks 3
Athens Academy 33, Charlotte Country Day 9
Ayden-Grifton 34, East Carteret 20
Bandys 49, FT Foard 3
Bunker Hill 42, St. Stephens 0
Bunn 34, Granville Central 0
Burns 21, Crest 20
Cardinal Gibbons 63, Green Level 0
Cary 40, DH Conley 7
Cary Christian 64, Pungo Christian 0
Central Davidson 62, Randleman 33
Charlotte Catholic 34, Hickory Ridge 19
Charlotte Latin 24, Hickory 6
Chase 56, CD Owen
Cleveland 55, JH Rose 14
Cox Mill 35, Northwest Cabarrus 9
Davie County 56, West Rowan 30
East Bladen 32, West Carteret 27
East Forsyth 55, Rolesville 26
East Wake 28, Harnett Central 2
East Wilkes 40, Surry Central 22
Eastern Randolph 49, Asheboro 7
Eastern Wayne 47, CB Aycock 20
Forbush 56, Trinity 6
Franklin 44, Hayesville 14
Fuquay Varina 30, Apex 17
Gates County 28, Pasquotank 12
Glenn 41, Lee County 13
Gray’s Creek 13, Union Pines 12
Grimsley 21, Reagan 19
Harrells Christian 52, High Point Christian 42
Hendersonville 58, West Henderson 0
Heritage 34, South Granville 0
Hickory Grove Christian 49, Highland Tech 0
High Point Central 14, High Point Andrews 0
Hillside 27, Southern Durham 0
Holly Springs 31, Jordan 21
Hopewell 34, East Meck 0
Hunt 49, Beddingfield 0
Jacksonville 48, White Oak 6
John Paul II Catholic 56, East Chapel Hill 6
Kinston 27, Greene Central 0
Lake Norman Charter 16 Winston-Salem Prep 6
Leesville Road 45, Panther Creek 0
Madison 47, North Buncombe 24
Maiden 47, Watauga 0
Marvin Ridge 38, Independence 6
Middle Creek 22, Garner 0
Millbrook 42, Enloe 0
Monroe 43, Piedmont 0
Mount Pleasant 10, Forest Hills 7
Mount Tabor 38, North Forsyth 0
Mountain Heritage 28, Erwin 21
Mountain Island Charter 21, Cabarrus Stallions 14
New Bern 61, Broughton 7
New Hanover 34, Northside-Jax 7
North Henderson 57, Rosman 21
North Lenoir 42, Farmville Central 19
North Moore 34, North Stokes 6
North Pitt 35, Manteo 8
North Rowan 36, South Rowan 28
North Stanly 28, East Rowan 6
Northeastern 14, Rocky Mount 8
Northern Durham 25, Franklinton 23
Northern Guilford 62, Ben Smith 6
Northside-Pinetown 49, North Duplin 6
Orange 31, Chapel Hill 27
Porter Ridge 34, West Cabarrus 10
Princeton 36, East Duplin 30
Reidsville 42, Page 13
Roanoke Rapids 35, Vance County 0
Rocky Mount Academy 22, Wayne Christian 16
Rosewood 40, North Johnston 0
Salisbury 44, Polk County 0
Shelby 15, AC Reynolds 12
South Garner 49, Athens Drive 7
South Johnston 33, Triton 20
South Lenoir 36, Swansboro 31
South Meck 24, Providence 7
South Point 35, East Gaston 7
South Stokes 33, Bishop McGuinness 6
Southeast Raleigh 27, Riverside-Durham 9
SouthWest Edgecombe 60, North Edgecombe 21
Southwestern Randolph 55, South Stanly 6
Spring Creek 50, Lejeune 0
Starmount 21, Community School of Davidson 10
Statesville 27, South Iredell 14
Swain County 21, Smoky Mohntain 9
Tarboro 33, Hertford 18
Terry Sanford 35, Jack Britt 12
Thomas Jefferson 23, Pine Lake Prep 8
Thomasville 34, Montgomery Central 8
Wake Forest 48, Clayton 0
Wakefield 24, Apex Friendship 16
Warren County 34, JF Webb 26
Washington 48, First Flight 0
Weddington 28, Providence Day 7
West Johnston 29, Western Harnett 7
West Lincoln 27, Cherryville 7
West Stanly 34, Albemarle 14
Williams 13, Morehead 7