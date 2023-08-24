Week 2 Top Games
The second week of the North Carolina high school football season will kick off this week and here are some of the state's top games.
AUGUST 25
Benedictine GA at Chambers
Buford GA at Mallard Creek
Cardinal Gibbons at Cardinal Gibbons FL
Charlotte Christian at Catawba Ridge SC
Crest at Burns
East Forsyth at Jack Britt
Greene Central at Kinston
HP Central at HP Andrews
Havelock at Laney
Hertford County at Tarboro
Monroe at West Charlotte
Mount Airy at East Surry
Northeastern at JH Rose
Providence Day at Asheville
Richmond County at Butler
Rolesville at Grimsley
Shelby at AC Reynolds
Wallace Rose Hill at Clinton
West Forsyth at Oak Grove