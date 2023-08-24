News More News
ago football Edit

Week 2 Top Games

Grimsley's Terrell Anderson
Grimsley's Terrell Anderson (Curt Fowler, NCPreps)
Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

The second week of the North Carolina high school football season will kick off this week and here are some of the state's top games.

AUGUST 25

Benedictine GA at Chambers

Buford GA at Mallard Creek

Cardinal Gibbons at Cardinal Gibbons FL

Charlotte Christian at Catawba Ridge SC

Crest at Burns

East Forsyth at Jack Britt

Greene Central at Kinston

HP Central at HP Andrews

Havelock at Laney

Hertford County at Tarboro

Monroe at West Charlotte

Mount Airy at East Surry

Northeastern at JH Rose

Providence Day at Asheville

Richmond County at Butler

Rolesville at Grimsley

Shelby at AC Reynolds

Wallace Rose Hill at Clinton

West Forsyth at Oak Grove


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}