Week 3 Predictions

SimmonsRatings.com has released their predictions for Week 3 of the North Carolina high school football season. Some games were played on Thursday and the results are posted as well.

This Week's Picks/Scoreboard

WEEK 3 PICKS

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2, 2021

Cary (1-1, 4A) at Scotland (1-1, 3A) S by 6 - S 40-6

Clayton (0-2, 4A) at Wakefield (1-1, 4A) W by 5 - W 28-17

Currituck County (0-1, 3A) at Hickory(VA) (NR) C by 2 - C 42-3

East Chapel Hill (0-1, 4A) at Carrboro (0-2, 3A) E by 34 - C 50-0

East Columbus (0-0, 1A) at Lakewood (1-0, 1A) L by 7 - E 32-29

Edenton Holmes (0-0, 2A) at Rocky Mount (1-1, 3A) R by 11 - E 27-16

Greene Central (0-2, 2A) at Beddingfield (1-1, 2A) B by 7 - G 38-6

Kenan, James (0-0, 2A) at Eastern Wayne (2-0, 2A) E by 6 - E 40-19

North Edgecombe (0-2, 1A) at Tarboro (1-1, 1A) T by 58 - T 60-0

North Forsyth (0-2, 2A) at Randleman (0-2, 2A) N by 4 - N 30-27

North Johnston (0-2, 2A) at Smithfield-Selma (1-1, 3A) S by 47 - S 49-0

Northern Nash (1-0, 3A) at Topsail (1-0, 4A) N by 34 - N 40-0

Northside(Pinetown) (2-0, 1A) at Wallace-Rose Hill (1-0, 2A) W by 31 - W 49-7

Pine Lake Prep (0-1, 2A) at Bessemer City (0-2, 1A) P by 27 - P 20-8

Rocky Mount Prep (0-0, 1A) at Louisburg (0-0, 2A) L by 44 - L 54-0

Rose, J.H. (0-2, 3A) at Northeastern (1-0, 2A) N by 14 - N 50-28

Rosewood (2-0, 1A) at Princeton (2-0, 2A) P by 35 - P 52-28

South Garner (2-0, 4A) at Enloe (1-1, 4A) S by 4 - S 39-0

Southeast Halifax (0-1, 1A) at North Pitt (1-1, 2A) N by 46 - N 48-19

Southeast Raleigh (1-1, 4A) at Green Level (1-1, 4A) G by 11 - S 25-14

Southern Lee (0-2, 3A) at South Johnston (2-0, 3A) SJ by 25 - SJ 47-13

Southwest Edgecombe (1-1, 2A) at Hunt (1-1, 3A) H by 31 - H 42-0

Wake Christian (0-0, Ind) at John Paul II Catholic(NC) (NR) No pick - W 14-7





FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3, 2021

Alexander Central (2-0, 4A) at Reynolds, A.C. (0-2, 4A) R by 21

Anson (0-2, 2A) at Piedmont (0-2, 4A) A by 13

Apex (1-1, 4A) at Harnett Central (0-1, 3A) A by 20

Ardrey Kell (1-0, 4A) at Marvin Ridge (2-0, 4A) M by 2

Asheville (0-2, 4A) at Brevard (1-0, 2A) B by 17

Asheville School (1-0, Ind) at Asheville Christian (0-1, Ind) AS by 6

Ashley (0-1, 4A) at Waccamaw(SC) (NR) W by 1

Avery County (0-2, 1A) at Hampton(TN) (NR) H by 51

Aycock, C.B. (0-2, 3A) at Southern Nash (1-0, 3A) S by 50

Bear Grass Charter (1-1, 1A) at Spring Creek (1-1, 2A) B by 21

Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 1A) at Graham (1-0, 2A) G by 13

Blacksburg(SC) (NR) at Cherryville (1-1, 1A) B by 16

Broughton (0-2, 4A) at Heritage (2-0, 4A) H by 36

Byrd, Douglas (0-2, 3A) at Pine Forest (1-1, 4A) P by 54

Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord co-op) (0-0, Ind) at Ravenscroft (1-0, Ind) C by 11

Cardinal Gibbons (1-1, 4A) at Richmond Senior (2-0, 4A) C by 1

Carolina Bearcats (0-1, Ind) at Covenant Day (0-0, Ind) Car by 12

Carver (1-1, 1A) at Highland Tech (0-1, 1A) C by 21

Cary (1-1, 4A) at Athens Drive (0-2, 4A) C by 36

Central Davidson (2-0, 3A) at West Davidson (0-1, 2A) C by 38

Chapel Hill (1-0, 4A) at Northwood (1-1, 3A) N by 2

Charlotte Latin (1-0, Ind) at Metrolina Christian (2-0, Ind) C by 28

Christ the King (1-1, 1A) at Lake Norman Charter (2-0, 3A) L by 39

Community School of Davidson (1-1, 2A) at Jefferson, Thomas (1-0, 1A) J by 35

Conley, D.H. (0-2, 4A) at Cleveland (2-0, 4A) Cle by 49

Crest (0-1, 3A) at Shelby (2-0, 2A) S by 4

Croatan (1-1, 3A) at Pender (1-0, 1A) C by 41

Cuthbertson (1-1, 4A) at Charlotte Christian (0-1, Ind) CC by 25

Dudley (2-0, 3A) at Hillside (1-1, 4A) D by 6

East Bladen (1-1, 2A) at Whiteville (1-0, 2A) W by 12

East Gaston (1-1, 2A) at Cramer (1-1, 3A) E by 9

East Rowan (0-1, 3A) at Salisbury (1-0, 2A) S by 46

East Wilkes (2-0, 1A) at East Surry (1-0, 2A) ES by 23

Elkin (1-0, 1A) at North Moore (2-0, 1A) E by 13

Enka (1-1, 3A) at Rosman (0-2, 1A) E by 30

Erwin (0-2, 3A) at Tuscola (1-1, 3A) E by 2

Farmville Central (1-1, 2A) at West Carteret (1-1, 3A )W by 37

Foard (0-2, 3A) at West Lincoln (2-0, 2A) W by 43

Forestview (0-2, 3A) at Freedom (1-0, 3A) For by 24

Franklin (2-0, 3A) at Swain County (2-0, 1A) F by 6

Garinger (0-1, 4A) at West Mecklenburg (2-0, 3A) W by 44

Garner (0-1, 4A) at Millbrook (2-0, 4A) M by 24

Georgia Force(GA) (NR) at Murphy (0-1, 1A) M by 20

Glenn (1-0, 4A) at Chambers (2-0, 4A) C by 24

Gray's Creek (1-1, 4A) at West Johnston (1-1, 3A) G by 3

Harrells Christian (2-0, Ind) at Pamlico County (0-1, 1A) H by 14

Hendersonville (2-0, 2A) at East Henderson (1-0, 3A) H by 47

Hertford County (1-1, 3A) at Bertie (0-0, 1A) H by 40

Hibriten (0-1, 3A) at West Caldwell (0-1, 2A) H by 26

Hickory (0-2, 3A) at Draughn (0-1, 1A) H by 17

Hickory Hawks (0-2, Ind) at South Caldwell (1-0, 4A) S by 45

Holly Springs (1-1, 4A) at Fuquay-Varina (2-0, 4A) F by 24

Jones Senior (0-1, 1A) at North Duplin (0-2, 1A) N by 30

Jordan-Matthews (0-2, 2A) at Providence Grove (2-0, 2A) P by 55

Kannapolis Brown (2-0, 4A) at Rocky River (0-2, 4A) K by 23

Kings Mountain (1-1, 3A) at Burns (2-0, 2A) B by 14

Kinston (2-0, 2A) at Ayden-Grifton (1-1, 2A) K by 5

KIPP Pride Academy (0-0, 1A) at Roanoke Rapids (2-0, 2A) R by 40

Lake Norman (2-0, 4A) at Statesville (2-0, 3A) L by 7

Lee County (1-1, 3A) at South Granville (1-1, 2A) L by 24

Lincolnton (0-2, 2A) at East Lincoln (2-0, 3A) E by 41

Lumberton (0-1, 4A) at Laney (1-0, 4A) Laney by 37

Maiden (2-0, 2A) at St. Stephens (0-2, 3A) M by 47

Mitchell (1-1, 1A) at Watauga (1-1, 4A) M by 14

Mooresville (0-1, 4A) at West Rowan (0-1, 3A) W by 4

Morehead (0-2, 2A) at Northeast Guilford (0-1, 3A) N by 3

Mount Airy (2-0, 1A) at Surry Central (1-1, 2A) M by 27

Mount Tabor (1-1, 4A) at Page (0-2, 4A) ppd to 9/9

New Bern (2-0, 4A) at West Craven (0-1, 2A) N by 35

New Hanover (1-0, 4A) at Carolina Forest(SC) (NR) C by 11

North Buncombe (0-1, 3A) at Andrews (1-0, 1A) A by 24

North Gaston (0-2, 3A) at Chase (2-0, 2A) C by 45

North Georgia Falcons(GA) (NR) at Cherokee (1-1, 1A) C by 18

North Mecklenburg (0-1, 4A) at Harding (1-1, 4A) N by 28

North Rowan (1-0, 1A) at North Stanly (1-1, 2A) NS by 15

North Stokes (1-1, 1A) at Chatham Central (0-1, 1A) N by 10

North Wake Saints (1-1, Ind) at High Point Christian (0-1, Ind) H by 45

Northampton County (0-1, 1A) at Washington County (0-1, 1A) N by 8

Northern Guilford (2-0, 4A) at Eastern Alamance (0-1, 3A) N by 16

Northwest Cabarrus (0-2, 3A) at North Lincoln (1-1, 3A) NL by 10

Northwest Guilford (1-1, 4A) at Reynolds, R.J. (1-0, 4A) N by 18

Oak Grove (1-1, 3A) at Ragsdale (1-0, 4A) O by 15

Olympic (1-0, 4A) at Hopewell (1-1, 4A) O by 23

Orange (0-2, 3A) at Cummings (1-0, 2A) C by 8

Owen (0-1, 2A) at Albemarle (0-2, 1A) O by 24

Panther Creek (1-1, 4A) at Knightdale (0-0, 4A) P by 7

Parkland (0-1, 4A) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-1, 1A) W by 15

Person (0-2, 3A) at Granville Central (0-2, 2A) P by 28

Pinecrest (2-0, 4A) at Middle Creek (1-1, 4A) P by 9

Pisgah (1-0, 3A) at Mountain Heritage (1-0, 1A) P by 1

Polk County (1-1, 2A) at West Henderson (0-2, 3A) P by 16

Providence (1-1, 4A) at Mallard Creek (0-0, 4A) M by 5

Rabun Gap(GA) (1-1, Ind) at Lakeview Academy(GA) (NR) R by 45

Reagan (1-1, 4A) at Myers Park (1-1, 4A) M by 12

Reidsville (2-0, 2A) at Rockingham County (1-0, 3A) Rei by 48

Roberson, T.C. (1-1, 4A) at Smoky Mountain (1-1, 3A) R by 9

Robinson, Jay M. (2-0, 2A) at South Rowan (1-1, 3A) R by 25

Rolesville (0-2, 4A) at East Wake (1-1, 3A) R by 27

Sanderson (0-0, 4A) at Triton (0-1, 3A) S by 16

Smith, Ben L. (1-1, 3A) at Southeast Guilford (0-1, 4A) SEG by 35

South Brunswick (2-0, 3A) at West Bladen (0-0, 2A) S by 42

South Carolina Spartans(SC) (NR) at Hickory Grove Christian (1-0, Ind) H by 21

South Columbus (0-0, 2A) at Loris(SC) (NR) S by 2

South Mecklenburg (1-1, 4A) at East Mecklenburg (0-2, 4A) S by 54

South Point (2-0, 3A) at Hickory Ridge (1-1, 4A) H by 17

South Stanly (0-2, 1A) at Carson (0-1, 3A) C by 50

South Stokes (1-1, 1A) at McMichael (0-2, 2A) M by 27

South View (1-0, 4A) at Hoke County (2-0, 4A ) S by 28

Southern Alamance (1-0, 4A) at Williams (1-1, 3A) S by 16

Southern Durham (0-2, 3A) at Sanford, Terry (1-0, 3A) TS by 30

Southern Guilford (0-1, 3A) at Western Guilford (0-0, 4A) S by 1

Southern Wayne (0-1, 3A) at Goldsboro (1-1, 2A) G by 6

Southlake Christian (0-1, Ind) at North Raleigh Christian (1-0, Ind) S by 11

Southside (2-0, 1A) at South Creek (0-1, 1A) SS by 24

Southwest Guilford (0-1, 4A) at High Point Central (1-1, 3A) S by 25

Southwest Onslow (0-1, 2A) at White Oak (1-1, 3A) S by 14

Starmount (1-1, 1A) at Forbush (2-0, 2A) F by 30

Swansboro (0-2, 3A) at North Brunswick (0-1, 3A) N by 24

Trinity (1-1, 2A) at East Davidson (1-1, 2A) E by 23

Unicoi County(TN) (NR) at Madison (1-1, 2A)U by 14

Union Academy (0-2, 1A) at Forest Hills (1-1, 2A) F by 61

Union Pines (0-1, 3A) at Western Harnett (0-2, 3A) U by 18

Vance County (1-1, 3A) at Riverside(Durham) (0-2, 4A) R by 11

Wake Forest (2-0, 4A) at Hoggard (2-0, 4A) W by 1

Walkertown (1-1, 2A) at Mount Pleasant (2-0, 2A) M by 16

Washington (2-0, 2A) at South Central (0-1, 3A) W by 6

Webb, J.F. (1-1, 2A) at Bunn (1-0, 2A) B by 13

West Charlotte (1-0, 3A) at Independence (0-1, 4A) I by 12

West Columbus (0-0, 1A) at Sandhills Titans (0-0, Ind) Even - S

West Forsyth (2-0, 4A) at Weddington (2-0, 4A) WF by 2

West Iredell (0-1, 3A) at South Iredell (1-1, 4A) S by 46

Western Alamance (0-1, 3A) at Eastern Guilford (0-1, 3A) W by 24

Westover (1-0, 3A) at Fairmont (0-1, 2A) W by 24

Wilkes Central (1-0, 2A) at Patton (0-1, 2A) W by 33





SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4, 2021

Butler (1-1, 4A) at St. John's(DC) (NR) B by 5

Providence Day (0-1, Ind) at Carver(Atlanta)(GA) (NR) P by 9





MONDAY SEPTEMBER 6, 2021

Northside(Pinetown) (0-2, 3A) at St. Pauls (0-0, 2A) S by 25





TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 7, 2021

Harnett Central (0-1, 3A) at Sanderson (0-0, 4A) S by 35





CANCELLATIONS

Alleghany (1-1, 1A) at Hayesville (0-2, 1A) cancelled

Andrews, T.W. (0-2, 2A) at Thomasville (2-0, 1A) cancelled

Aycock, C.B. (0-2, 3A) at North Lenoir (2-0, 2A) cancelled

Central Cabarrus (0-2, 3A) at Huss, Hunter (0-1, 3A) cancelled

Croatan (1-1, 3A) at East Carteret (1-1, 2A) cancelled

East Duplin (1-1, 2A) at Richlands (0-1, 3A) cancelled

Green Hope (2-0, 4A) at Overhills (0-1, 4A) cancelled

Jordan (1-1, 4A) at Panther Creek (1-1, 4A) cancelled

Knightdale (0-0, 4A) at Swett, Purnell (0-0, 4A) cancelled

Lejeune (0-1, 1A) at Lakewood (1-0, 1A) cancelled

Manteo (0-2, 2A) at Gates County (1-1, 1A) cancelled

New Hanover (1-0, 4A) at Leesville Road, (2-0, 4A) cancelled

Providence (1-1, 4A) at Parkwood (0-1, 3A) cancelled

Robbinsville (1-1, 1A) at Mountain Heritage (1-0, 1A) cancelled

Smith, E.E. (0-2, 3A) at Clinton (1-0, 2A) cancelled

South Davidson (0-1, 1A) at North Moore (2-0, 1A) cancelled

South Lenoir (2-0, 2A) at Midway (1-1, 2A) cancelled

South Pointe(SC) (NR) at Mallard Creek (0-0, 4A) cancelled

Southern Durham (0-2, 3A) at Northern Durham (1-1, 4A) cancelled

Southern Nash (1-0, 3A) at Fike (1-0, 3A) cancelled

Topsail (1-0, 4A) at Dixon (0-1, 3A) cancelled

Trask, Heide (0-2, 2A) at Pender (1-0, 1A) cancelled

Walkertown (1-1, 2A) at Eastern Randolph (2-0, 1A) cancelled

West Stokes (2-0, 2A) at East Surry (1-0, 2A) cancelled