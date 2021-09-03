Week 3 Predictions
SimmonsRatings.com has released their predictions for Week 3 of the North Carolina high school football season. Some games were played on Thursday and the results are posted as well.
This Week's Picks/Scoreboard
WEEK 3 PICKS
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2, 2021
Cary (1-1, 4A) at Scotland (1-1, 3A) S by 6 - S 40-6
Clayton (0-2, 4A) at Wakefield (1-1, 4A) W by 5 - W 28-17
Currituck County (0-1, 3A) at Hickory(VA) (NR) C by 2 - C 42-3
East Chapel Hill (0-1, 4A) at Carrboro (0-2, 3A) E by 34 - C 50-0
East Columbus (0-0, 1A) at Lakewood (1-0, 1A) L by 7 - E 32-29
Edenton Holmes (0-0, 2A) at Rocky Mount (1-1, 3A) R by 11 - E 27-16
Greene Central (0-2, 2A) at Beddingfield (1-1, 2A) B by 7 - G 38-6
Kenan, James (0-0, 2A) at Eastern Wayne (2-0, 2A) E by 6 - E 40-19
North Edgecombe (0-2, 1A) at Tarboro (1-1, 1A) T by 58 - T 60-0
North Forsyth (0-2, 2A) at Randleman (0-2, 2A) N by 4 - N 30-27
North Johnston (0-2, 2A) at Smithfield-Selma (1-1, 3A) S by 47 - S 49-0
Northern Nash (1-0, 3A) at Topsail (1-0, 4A) N by 34 - N 40-0
Northside(Pinetown) (2-0, 1A) at Wallace-Rose Hill (1-0, 2A) W by 31 - W 49-7
Pine Lake Prep (0-1, 2A) at Bessemer City (0-2, 1A) P by 27 - P 20-8
Rocky Mount Prep (0-0, 1A) at Louisburg (0-0, 2A) L by 44 - L 54-0
Rose, J.H. (0-2, 3A) at Northeastern (1-0, 2A) N by 14 - N 50-28
Rosewood (2-0, 1A) at Princeton (2-0, 2A) P by 35 - P 52-28
South Garner (2-0, 4A) at Enloe (1-1, 4A) S by 4 - S 39-0
Southeast Halifax (0-1, 1A) at North Pitt (1-1, 2A) N by 46 - N 48-19
Southeast Raleigh (1-1, 4A) at Green Level (1-1, 4A) G by 11 - S 25-14
Southern Lee (0-2, 3A) at South Johnston (2-0, 3A) SJ by 25 - SJ 47-13
Southwest Edgecombe (1-1, 2A) at Hunt (1-1, 3A) H by 31 - H 42-0
Wake Christian (0-0, Ind) at John Paul II Catholic(NC) (NR) No pick - W 14-7
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3, 2021
Alexander Central (2-0, 4A) at Reynolds, A.C. (0-2, 4A) R by 21
Anson (0-2, 2A) at Piedmont (0-2, 4A) A by 13
Apex (1-1, 4A) at Harnett Central (0-1, 3A) A by 20
Ardrey Kell (1-0, 4A) at Marvin Ridge (2-0, 4A) M by 2
Asheville (0-2, 4A) at Brevard (1-0, 2A) B by 17
Asheville School (1-0, Ind) at Asheville Christian (0-1, Ind) AS by 6
Ashley (0-1, 4A) at Waccamaw(SC) (NR) W by 1
Avery County (0-2, 1A) at Hampton(TN) (NR) H by 51
Aycock, C.B. (0-2, 3A) at Southern Nash (1-0, 3A) S by 50
Bear Grass Charter (1-1, 1A) at Spring Creek (1-1, 2A) B by 21
Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 1A) at Graham (1-0, 2A) G by 13
Blacksburg(SC) (NR) at Cherryville (1-1, 1A) B by 16
Broughton (0-2, 4A) at Heritage (2-0, 4A) H by 36
Byrd, Douglas (0-2, 3A) at Pine Forest (1-1, 4A) P by 54
Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord co-op) (0-0, Ind) at Ravenscroft (1-0, Ind) C by 11
Cardinal Gibbons (1-1, 4A) at Richmond Senior (2-0, 4A) C by 1
Carolina Bearcats (0-1, Ind) at Covenant Day (0-0, Ind) Car by 12
Carver (1-1, 1A) at Highland Tech (0-1, 1A) C by 21
Cary (1-1, 4A) at Athens Drive (0-2, 4A) C by 36
Central Davidson (2-0, 3A) at West Davidson (0-1, 2A) C by 38
Chapel Hill (1-0, 4A) at Northwood (1-1, 3A) N by 2
Charlotte Latin (1-0, Ind) at Metrolina Christian (2-0, Ind) C by 28
Christ the King (1-1, 1A) at Lake Norman Charter (2-0, 3A) L by 39
Community School of Davidson (1-1, 2A) at Jefferson, Thomas (1-0, 1A) J by 35
Conley, D.H. (0-2, 4A) at Cleveland (2-0, 4A) Cle by 49
Crest (0-1, 3A) at Shelby (2-0, 2A) S by 4
Croatan (1-1, 3A) at Pender (1-0, 1A) C by 41
Cuthbertson (1-1, 4A) at Charlotte Christian (0-1, Ind) CC by 25
Dudley (2-0, 3A) at Hillside (1-1, 4A) D by 6
East Bladen (1-1, 2A) at Whiteville (1-0, 2A) W by 12
East Gaston (1-1, 2A) at Cramer (1-1, 3A) E by 9
East Rowan (0-1, 3A) at Salisbury (1-0, 2A) S by 46
East Wilkes (2-0, 1A) at East Surry (1-0, 2A) ES by 23
Elkin (1-0, 1A) at North Moore (2-0, 1A) E by 13
Enka (1-1, 3A) at Rosman (0-2, 1A) E by 30
Erwin (0-2, 3A) at Tuscola (1-1, 3A) E by 2
Farmville Central (1-1, 2A) at West Carteret (1-1, 3A )W by 37
Foard (0-2, 3A) at West Lincoln (2-0, 2A) W by 43
Forestview (0-2, 3A) at Freedom (1-0, 3A) For by 24
Franklin (2-0, 3A) at Swain County (2-0, 1A) F by 6
Garinger (0-1, 4A) at West Mecklenburg (2-0, 3A) W by 44
Garner (0-1, 4A) at Millbrook (2-0, 4A) M by 24
Georgia Force(GA) (NR) at Murphy (0-1, 1A) M by 20
Glenn (1-0, 4A) at Chambers (2-0, 4A) C by 24
Gray's Creek (1-1, 4A) at West Johnston (1-1, 3A) G by 3
Harrells Christian (2-0, Ind) at Pamlico County (0-1, 1A) H by 14
Hendersonville (2-0, 2A) at East Henderson (1-0, 3A) H by 47
Hertford County (1-1, 3A) at Bertie (0-0, 1A) H by 40
Hibriten (0-1, 3A) at West Caldwell (0-1, 2A) H by 26
Hickory (0-2, 3A) at Draughn (0-1, 1A) H by 17
Hickory Hawks (0-2, Ind) at South Caldwell (1-0, 4A) S by 45
Holly Springs (1-1, 4A) at Fuquay-Varina (2-0, 4A) F by 24
Jones Senior (0-1, 1A) at North Duplin (0-2, 1A) N by 30
Jordan-Matthews (0-2, 2A) at Providence Grove (2-0, 2A) P by 55
Kannapolis Brown (2-0, 4A) at Rocky River (0-2, 4A) K by 23
Kings Mountain (1-1, 3A) at Burns (2-0, 2A) B by 14
Kinston (2-0, 2A) at Ayden-Grifton (1-1, 2A) K by 5
KIPP Pride Academy (0-0, 1A) at Roanoke Rapids (2-0, 2A) R by 40
Lake Norman (2-0, 4A) at Statesville (2-0, 3A) L by 7
Lee County (1-1, 3A) at South Granville (1-1, 2A) L by 24
Lincolnton (0-2, 2A) at East Lincoln (2-0, 3A) E by 41
Lumberton (0-1, 4A) at Laney (1-0, 4A) Laney by 37
Maiden (2-0, 2A) at St. Stephens (0-2, 3A) M by 47
Mitchell (1-1, 1A) at Watauga (1-1, 4A) M by 14
Mooresville (0-1, 4A) at West Rowan (0-1, 3A) W by 4
Morehead (0-2, 2A) at Northeast Guilford (0-1, 3A) N by 3
Mount Airy (2-0, 1A) at Surry Central (1-1, 2A) M by 27
Mount Tabor (1-1, 4A) at Page (0-2, 4A) ppd to 9/9
New Bern (2-0, 4A) at West Craven (0-1, 2A) N by 35
New Hanover (1-0, 4A) at Carolina Forest(SC) (NR) C by 11
North Buncombe (0-1, 3A) at Andrews (1-0, 1A) A by 24
North Gaston (0-2, 3A) at Chase (2-0, 2A) C by 45
North Georgia Falcons(GA) (NR) at Cherokee (1-1, 1A) C by 18
North Mecklenburg (0-1, 4A) at Harding (1-1, 4A) N by 28
North Rowan (1-0, 1A) at North Stanly (1-1, 2A) NS by 15
North Stokes (1-1, 1A) at Chatham Central (0-1, 1A) N by 10
North Wake Saints (1-1, Ind) at High Point Christian (0-1, Ind) H by 45
Northampton County (0-1, 1A) at Washington County (0-1, 1A) N by 8
Northern Guilford (2-0, 4A) at Eastern Alamance (0-1, 3A) N by 16
Northwest Cabarrus (0-2, 3A) at North Lincoln (1-1, 3A) NL by 10
Northwest Guilford (1-1, 4A) at Reynolds, R.J. (1-0, 4A) N by 18
Oak Grove (1-1, 3A) at Ragsdale (1-0, 4A) O by 15
Olympic (1-0, 4A) at Hopewell (1-1, 4A) O by 23
Orange (0-2, 3A) at Cummings (1-0, 2A) C by 8
Owen (0-1, 2A) at Albemarle (0-2, 1A) O by 24
Panther Creek (1-1, 4A) at Knightdale (0-0, 4A) P by 7
Parkland (0-1, 4A) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-1, 1A) W by 15
Person (0-2, 3A) at Granville Central (0-2, 2A) P by 28
Pinecrest (2-0, 4A) at Middle Creek (1-1, 4A) P by 9
Pisgah (1-0, 3A) at Mountain Heritage (1-0, 1A) P by 1
Polk County (1-1, 2A) at West Henderson (0-2, 3A) P by 16
Providence (1-1, 4A) at Mallard Creek (0-0, 4A) M by 5
Rabun Gap(GA) (1-1, Ind) at Lakeview Academy(GA) (NR) R by 45
Reagan (1-1, 4A) at Myers Park (1-1, 4A) M by 12
Reidsville (2-0, 2A) at Rockingham County (1-0, 3A) Rei by 48
Roberson, T.C. (1-1, 4A) at Smoky Mountain (1-1, 3A) R by 9
Robinson, Jay M. (2-0, 2A) at South Rowan (1-1, 3A) R by 25
Rolesville (0-2, 4A) at East Wake (1-1, 3A) R by 27
Sanderson (0-0, 4A) at Triton (0-1, 3A) S by 16
Smith, Ben L. (1-1, 3A) at Southeast Guilford (0-1, 4A) SEG by 35
South Brunswick (2-0, 3A) at West Bladen (0-0, 2A) S by 42
South Carolina Spartans(SC) (NR) at Hickory Grove Christian (1-0, Ind) H by 21
South Columbus (0-0, 2A) at Loris(SC) (NR) S by 2
South Mecklenburg (1-1, 4A) at East Mecklenburg (0-2, 4A) S by 54
South Point (2-0, 3A) at Hickory Ridge (1-1, 4A) H by 17
South Stanly (0-2, 1A) at Carson (0-1, 3A) C by 50
South Stokes (1-1, 1A) at McMichael (0-2, 2A) M by 27
South View (1-0, 4A) at Hoke County (2-0, 4A ) S by 28
Southern Alamance (1-0, 4A) at Williams (1-1, 3A) S by 16
Southern Durham (0-2, 3A) at Sanford, Terry (1-0, 3A) TS by 30
Southern Guilford (0-1, 3A) at Western Guilford (0-0, 4A) S by 1
Southern Wayne (0-1, 3A) at Goldsboro (1-1, 2A) G by 6
Southlake Christian (0-1, Ind) at North Raleigh Christian (1-0, Ind) S by 11
Southside (2-0, 1A) at South Creek (0-1, 1A) SS by 24
Southwest Guilford (0-1, 4A) at High Point Central (1-1, 3A) S by 25
Southwest Onslow (0-1, 2A) at White Oak (1-1, 3A) S by 14
Starmount (1-1, 1A) at Forbush (2-0, 2A) F by 30
Swansboro (0-2, 3A) at North Brunswick (0-1, 3A) N by 24
Trinity (1-1, 2A) at East Davidson (1-1, 2A) E by 23
Unicoi County(TN) (NR) at Madison (1-1, 2A)U by 14
Union Academy (0-2, 1A) at Forest Hills (1-1, 2A) F by 61
Union Pines (0-1, 3A) at Western Harnett (0-2, 3A) U by 18
Vance County (1-1, 3A) at Riverside(Durham) (0-2, 4A) R by 11
Wake Forest (2-0, 4A) at Hoggard (2-0, 4A) W by 1
Walkertown (1-1, 2A) at Mount Pleasant (2-0, 2A) M by 16
Washington (2-0, 2A) at South Central (0-1, 3A) W by 6
Webb, J.F. (1-1, 2A) at Bunn (1-0, 2A) B by 13
West Charlotte (1-0, 3A) at Independence (0-1, 4A) I by 12
West Columbus (0-0, 1A) at Sandhills Titans (0-0, Ind) Even - S
West Forsyth (2-0, 4A) at Weddington (2-0, 4A) WF by 2
West Iredell (0-1, 3A) at South Iredell (1-1, 4A) S by 46
Western Alamance (0-1, 3A) at Eastern Guilford (0-1, 3A) W by 24
Westover (1-0, 3A) at Fairmont (0-1, 2A) W by 24
Wilkes Central (1-0, 2A) at Patton (0-1, 2A) W by 33
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4, 2021
Butler (1-1, 4A) at St. John's(DC) (NR) B by 5
Providence Day (0-1, Ind) at Carver(Atlanta)(GA) (NR) P by 9
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 6, 2021
Northside(Pinetown) (0-2, 3A) at St. Pauls (0-0, 2A) S by 25
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 7, 2021
Harnett Central (0-1, 3A) at Sanderson (0-0, 4A) S by 35
CANCELLATIONS
Alleghany (1-1, 1A) at Hayesville (0-2, 1A) cancelled
Andrews, T.W. (0-2, 2A) at Thomasville (2-0, 1A) cancelled
Aycock, C.B. (0-2, 3A) at North Lenoir (2-0, 2A) cancelled
Central Cabarrus (0-2, 3A) at Huss, Hunter (0-1, 3A) cancelled
Croatan (1-1, 3A) at East Carteret (1-1, 2A) cancelled
East Duplin (1-1, 2A) at Richlands (0-1, 3A) cancelled
Green Hope (2-0, 4A) at Overhills (0-1, 4A) cancelled
Jordan (1-1, 4A) at Panther Creek (1-1, 4A) cancelled
Knightdale (0-0, 4A) at Swett, Purnell (0-0, 4A) cancelled
Lejeune (0-1, 1A) at Lakewood (1-0, 1A) cancelled
Manteo (0-2, 2A) at Gates County (1-1, 1A) cancelled
New Hanover (1-0, 4A) at Leesville Road, (2-0, 4A) cancelled
Providence (1-1, 4A) at Parkwood (0-1, 3A) cancelled
Robbinsville (1-1, 1A) at Mountain Heritage (1-0, 1A) cancelled
Smith, E.E. (0-2, 3A) at Clinton (1-0, 2A) cancelled
South Davidson (0-1, 1A) at North Moore (2-0, 1A) cancelled
South Lenoir (2-0, 2A) at Midway (1-1, 2A) cancelled
South Pointe(SC) (NR) at Mallard Creek (0-0, 4A) cancelled
Southern Durham (0-2, 3A) at Northern Durham (1-1, 4A) cancelled
Southern Nash (1-0, 3A) at Fike (1-0, 3A) cancelled
Topsail (1-0, 4A) at Dixon (0-1, 3A) cancelled
Trask, Heide (0-2, 2A) at Pender (1-0, 1A) cancelled
Walkertown (1-1, 2A) at Eastern Randolph (2-0, 1A) cancelled
West Stokes (2-0, 2A) at East Surry (1-0, 2A) cancelled