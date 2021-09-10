Week 4 Predictions

Here are the predictions for Week 4 of the North Carolina high school football season by Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com .

Reynolds, R.J. (1-1, 4A) at Southwest Guilford (1-1, 4A) - S by 16 - S 27-6

North Wake Saints (1-1, Ind) at South Garner (3-0, 4A) - S by 54 - S 45-0

Mount Tabor (1-1, 4A) at Page (0-2, 4A) - M by 17 - M 48-27

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 10, 2021

Alexander Central (2-1, 4A) at R-S Central (0-1, 2A) - A by 17

Alleghany (1-1, 1A) at North Wilkes (0-1, 2A) - N by 4

Andrews, T.W. (0-2, 2A) at Parkland (1-1, 4A) - P by 7

Anson (0-3, 2A) at Albemarle (0-3, 1A) - ppd to 9/24

Apex Friendship (0-2, 4A) at Athens Drive (0-2, 4A) - AF by 23

Ashe County (0-1, 3A) at Mount Airy (3-0, 1A) - M by 27

Asheboro (1-1, 3A) at Providence Grove (3-0, 2A) - P by 26

Asheville Christian (0-2, Ind) at High Point Christian (1-1, Ind) - H by 49

Asheville School (2-0, Ind) at Lakeway Christian(GA) (NR) - A by 13

Bear Grass Charter (1-2, 1A) at Northwest Halifax (0-0, 1A) - B by 17

Berry Academy (1-0, 4A) at North Mecklenburg (1-1, 4A) - N by 9

Blessed Trinity(GA) (NR) at Charlotte Catholic (2-0, 4A) - C by 24

Brevard (1-1, 2A) at Erwin (1-2, 3A) - B by 1

Broughton (0-3, 4A) at Millbrook (3-0, 4A) - M by 38

Burns (2-1, 2A) at Watauga (1-2, 4A) - B by 16

Butler (1-2, 4A) at Porter Ridge (2-0, 4A) P by 6

Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord co-op) (1-0, Ind) at Concord (0-1, 3A) - Cab by 4

Carolina Bearcats (0-2, Ind) at Providence Day (0-2, Ind) - P by 49

Carrboro (1-2, 3A) at Chapel Hill (2-0, 4A) - CH by 44

Carson (1-1, 3A) at Robinson, Jay M. (3-0, 2A) - R by 16

Carver (2-1, 1A) at McMichael (0-2, 2A) - M by 32

Catawba Ridge(SC) (NR) at West Cabarrus (1-1, 4A) - C by 15

Cherryville (1-1, 1A) at Chase (3-0, 2A) - Chase by 35

Christ School (0-1, Ind) at Maiden (2-0, 2A) - C by 2

Christ the King (1-1, 1A) at Bessemer City (0-3, 1A) - B by 4

Clinton (1-0, 2A) at Northside(Jacksonville) (0-3, 3A) - C by 17

Covenant Day (1-0, Ind) at Metrolina Christian (2-1, Ind) - M by 27

Crest (0-1, 3A) at North Gaston (0-3, 3A)* - C by 44

Daniel(SC) (NR) at Hendersonville (3-0, 2A) - D by 39

Dixon (0-1, 3A) at Trask, Heide (0-2, 2A) - D by 9

Draughn (0-2, 1A) at Highland Tech (0-2, 1A) - D by 34

East Bladen (1-2, 2A) at Laney (2-0, 4A) - L by 26

East Chapel Hill (0-2, 4A) at Yancey, Bartlett (2-0, 2A) - Y by 48

East Davidson (2-1, 2A) at Ledford (2-0, 3A) - L by 34

East Duplin (2-1, 2A) at Croatan (1-1, 3A) - C by 10

East Forsyth (2-0, 4A) at South Iredell (1-2, 4A) - E by 47

East Mecklenburg (0-3, 4A) at Olympic (2-0, 4A) - O by 49

East Surry (2-0, 2A) at South Stokes (1-1, 1A) - E by 48

Eastern Randolph (2-0, 1A) at Williams (1-2, 3A) - E by 31

Eastern Wayne (3-0, 2A) at Greene Central (1-2, 2A) - E by 3

Enka (1-1, 3A) at Madison (1-1, 2A) - M by 4

Enloe (1-2, 4A) at Wakefield (2-1, 4A) - W by 33

First Flight (0-1, 3A) at Bertie (0-1, 1A) - F by 13

Forbush (3-0, 2A) at Thomasville (2-0, 1A) - F by 4

Forest Hills (2-1, 2A) at Charlotte Latin (2-0, Ind) - C by 26

Franklin (2-0, 3A) at Swain County (2-0, 1A) - F by 9

Graham (1-1, 2A) at Wake Christian (1-0, Ind) - W by 23

Granville Central (0-3, 2A) at Orange (0-3, 3A) - O by 38

Grimsley (2-0, 4A) at Pinecrest (3-0, 4A) - G by 13

Hammond(SC) (NR) at Charlotte Country Day (0-2, Ind) - H by 25

Harding (1-2, 4A) at West Mecklenburg (3-0, 3A) - W by 6

Heritage (3-0, 4A) at Sanderson (1-0, 4A) - H by 17

Hickory Ridge (2-1, 4A) at Chambers (3-0, 4A) - C by 29

Hillside (2-1, 4A) at Rolesville (1-2, 4A) - R by 1

Hoke County (2-1, 4A) at Seventy-First (2-0, 3A) - S by 18

Hopewell (1-2, 4A) at Independence (0-2, 4A) - I by 7

Hough (2-0, 4A) at Cox Mill (3-0, 4A) - H by 41

Jones Senior (0-2, 1A) at Camden County (0-2, 2A) - C by 38

Jordan (1-1, 4A) at Clayton (0-3, 4A) - C by 25

Jordan-Matthews (0-3, 2A) at Trinity (1-2, 2A) - T by 12

Kenan, James (0-1, 2A) at Ayden-Grifton (1-2, 2A) - A by 13

Lake Norman Charter (2-0, 3A) at Hickory Grove Christian (2-0, Ind) - L by 12

Lake Taylor(VA) (NR) at Currituck County (1-1, 3A) - L by 27

Lake View(SC) (NR) at Fairmont (0-2, 2A) - L by 36

Lakewood (1-1, 1A) at Midway (1-1, 2A) - M by 21

Lee County (2-1, 3A) at Fuquay-Varina (3-0, 4A) - L by 7

Legion Collegiate Academy(SC) at Charlotte Christian (1-1, Ind) - C by 37

Lookout Valley(TN) (NR) at Hayesville (0-2, 1A) - H by 24

Louisburg (1-0, 2A) at Warren County (1-1, 1A) - L by 12

Mallard Creek (1-0, 4A) at Gaffney(SC) (NR) - G by 7

Manteo (0-2, 1A) at White Oak (2-1, 3A) - W by 37

Maury(VA) (NR) at New Bern (3-0, 4A) - M by 10

McDowell (1-0, 4A) at Avery County (0-3, 1A) - M by 27

Mitchell (2-1, 1A) at Andrews (2-0, 1A) - M by 26

Mooresville (1-1, 4A) at Davie County (2-0, 4A) - D by 24

Morehead (1-2, 2A) at Martinsville(VA) (NR) - Mor by 35

Mount Pleasant (3-0, 2A) at Northwest Cabarrus (0-3, 3A) - M by 14

Myers Park (2-1, 4A) at Buford(GA) (NR) - M by 7

Nash Central (1-1, 2A) at North Johnston (0-2, 2A) - NC by 22

New Hanover (1-1, 4A) at Fike (1-0, 3A) - N by 5

North Brunswick (1-1, 3A) at South Columbus (0-0, 2A) - N by 7

North Cross(VA) (NR) at Ravenscroft (1-1, Ind) - N by 25

North Davidson (0-2, 3A) at East Rowan (0-2, 3A) - N by 20

North Duplin (1-2, 1A) at Lejeune (0-2, 1A) - N by 23

North Henderson (1-1, 3A) at Owen (1-1, 2A) - O by 6

North Moore (3-0, 1A) at West Columbus (1-0, 1A) - N by 21

North Raleigh Christian (2-0, Ind) at Bishop McGuinness (1-1, 1A) - N by 18

North Stanly (1-2, 2A) at West Stanly (2-0, 2A) - N by 1

Northern Durham (1-1, 4A) at Knightdale (0-1, 4A) - K by 24

Northern Nash (2-0, 3A) at Conley, D.H. (0-2, 4A) - N by 17

Northwood (1-2, 3A) at Southeast Raleigh (2-1, 4A) - S by 10

Norview(VA) (NR) at Edenton Holmes (1-0, 1A) - E by 5

Overhills (0-1, 4A) at Corinth Holders (1-0, 4A) - C by 2

Pamlico County (0-2, 1A) at Kinston (3-0, 2A) - K by 36

Patrick County(VA) (NR) at North Stokes (2-1, 1A) - Even - P

Patton (0-1, 2A) at Freedom (1-1, 3A) - F by 32

Pickens(SC) (NR) vs. Pisgah (2-0, 3A) (at Enka HS) - Pisgah by 22

Piedmont (1-2, 4A) at Fort Mill(SC) (NR) - F by 7

Rabun County(GA) (NR) at Murphy (1-1, 1A) - R by 32

Ragsdale (1-1, 4A) at Eastern Guilford (0-1, 3A) - E by 1

Reynolds, A.C. (1-2, 4A) at Rabun Gap(GA) (2-1, Ind) - ACR by 3

Richlands (0-1, 3A) at South Lenoir (2-0, 2A) - ppd to ?

Riverside(Durham) (0-3, 4A) at Person (1-2, 3A) - P by 10

Rocky Mount (1-2, 3A) at Goldsboro (1-2, 2A) - R by 47

Rocky Mount Prep (0-1, 1A) at Perquimans (2-0, 1A) - P by 45

Rosewood (2-1, 1A) at Whiteville (2-0, 2A) - W by 40

Sandhills Titans (0-1, Ind) at Trinity Christian (0-0, Ind) - T by 44

Sanford, Terry (1-1, 4A) at Glenn (1-1, 4A) - G by 29

Scotland (2-1, 4A) at Marlboro County(SC) (NR) - S by 43

South Caldwell (2-0, 4A) at Newton-Conover (0-1, 2A) - N by 4

South Central (0-1, 3A) at Cleveland (2-0, 4A) - C by 49

South Creek (0-2, 1A) at Northside(Pinetown) (2-1, 1A) - N by 47

South Granville (1-2, 2A) at Southern Nash (2-0, 3A) - SN by 24

South Pointe(SC) (NR) at Shelby (2-0, 2A) - SP by 12

South Rowan (1-2, 3A) at Salisbury (2-0, 2A) - S by 48

South Stanly (0-3, 1A) at South Davidson (0-1, 1A) - SS by 11

South View (2-0, 4A) at Richmond Senior (2-1, 4A) - R by 12

South Wake Crusaders (0-2, Ind) at Hickory Hawks (0-3, Ind) - H by 31

Southeast Guilford (1-1, 4A) at Southern Guilford (1-1, 3A) - SEG by 20

Southeast Halifax (0-2, 1A) at Washington County (0-2, 1A) - W by 18

Southern Alamance (2-0, 4A) at Western Alamance (0-2, 3A) - W by 3

Southern Durham (1-2, 3A) at Leesville Road (2-0, 4A) - L by 38

Southern Wayne (1-1, 3A) at North Lenoir (2-0, 2A) - N by 17

Southside (3-0, 1A) at Riverside(Williamston) (1-0, 1A) - S by 11

Southwest Onslow (0-2, 2A) at Rose, J.H. (0-3, 3A) - R by 24

Spring Creek (2-1, 2A) at Hobbton (1-1, 1A) - H by 16

St. Pauls (1-0, 2A) at Union Pines (0-2, 3A) - S by 36

Starmount (1-2, 1A) at Pine Lake Prep (1-1, 2A) - S by 9

Sun Valley (0-2, 4A) at Rocky River (0-3, 4A) - S by 2

Swansboro (0-2, 3A) at Farmville Central (1-1, 2A) - S by 4

Tarboro (2-1,1A) at Southwest Edgecombe (1-2, 2A) - T by 29

Triton (0-2, 3A) at Bunn (1-1, 2A) - T by 18

Union Academy (0-3, 1A) at Mountain Island Charter (2-0, 1A) - M by 53

Wake Forest (3-0, 4A) at Cardinal Gibbons (2-1, 4A) - C by 6

Wallace-Rose Hill (2-0, 2A) at North Myrtle Beach (SC) (NR) - N by 6

Washington (2-0, 2A) at Northampton County (1-1, 1A) - W by 30

Webb, J.F. (1-1, 2A) at Franklinton (0-2, 3A) - F by 17

Weddington (3-0, 4A) at Ardrey Kell (2-0, 4A) - W by 1

West Bladen (0-1, 2A) at East Columbus (1-0, 1A) - E by 9

West Carteret (1-1, 3A) at Jacksonville (2-0, 3A) - J by 27

West Charlotte (2-0, 3A) at Garinger (0-2, 4A) - W by 49

West Craven (0-2, 2A) at Havelock (1-0, 3A) - H by 43

West Davidson (0-2, 2A) at Southwestern Randolph (2-0, 2A) - S by 36

West Florence(SC) (NR) at West Brunswick (0-1, 3A) - WF by 8

West Lincoln (2-0, 2A) at Ashbrook (0-0, 3A) - A by 2

West Rowan (0-2, 3A) at North Rowan (2-0, 1A) - W by 6

Western Guilford (0-1, 4A) at Northeast Guilford (0-2, 3A) - W by 18

Wheatmore (1-1, 2A) at Chatham Central (0-2, 1A) - W by 22

Wilkes Central (1-0, 2A) at East Wilkes (2-1, 1A) - WC by 1

Winston-Salem Prep (0-2, 1A) at Walkertown (1-2, 2A) - Wal by 20