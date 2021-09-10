Week 4 Predictions
Here are the predictions for Week 4 of the North Carolina high school football season by Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com.
WEEK 4 PICKS
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2021
Mount Tabor (1-1, 4A) at Page (0-2, 4A) - M by 17 - M 48-27
North Wake Saints (1-1, Ind) at South Garner (3-0, 4A) - S by 54 - S 45-0
Reynolds, R.J. (1-1, 4A) at Southwest Guilford (1-1, 4A) - S by 16 - S 27-6
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 10, 2021
Alexander Central (2-1, 4A) at R-S Central (0-1, 2A) - A by 17
Alleghany (1-1, 1A) at North Wilkes (0-1, 2A) - N by 4
Andrews, T.W. (0-2, 2A) at Parkland (1-1, 4A) - P by 7
Anson (0-3, 2A) at Albemarle (0-3, 1A) - ppd to 9/24
Apex Friendship (0-2, 4A) at Athens Drive (0-2, 4A) - AF by 23
Ashe County (0-1, 3A) at Mount Airy (3-0, 1A) - M by 27
Asheboro (1-1, 3A) at Providence Grove (3-0, 2A) - P by 26
Asheville Christian (0-2, Ind) at High Point Christian (1-1, Ind) - H by 49
Asheville School (2-0, Ind) at Lakeway Christian(GA) (NR) - A by 13
Bear Grass Charter (1-2, 1A) at Northwest Halifax (0-0, 1A) - B by 17
Berry Academy (1-0, 4A) at North Mecklenburg (1-1, 4A) - N by 9
Blessed Trinity(GA) (NR) at Charlotte Catholic (2-0, 4A) - C by 24
Brevard (1-1, 2A) at Erwin (1-2, 3A) - B by 1
Broughton (0-3, 4A) at Millbrook (3-0, 4A) - M by 38
Burns (2-1, 2A) at Watauga (1-2, 4A) - B by 16
Butler (1-2, 4A) at Porter Ridge (2-0, 4A) P by 6
Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord co-op) (1-0, Ind) at Concord (0-1, 3A) - Cab by 4
Carolina Bearcats (0-2, Ind) at Providence Day (0-2, Ind) - P by 49
Carrboro (1-2, 3A) at Chapel Hill (2-0, 4A) - CH by 44
Carson (1-1, 3A) at Robinson, Jay M. (3-0, 2A) - R by 16
Carver (2-1, 1A) at McMichael (0-2, 2A) - M by 32
Catawba Ridge(SC) (NR) at West Cabarrus (1-1, 4A) - C by 15
Cherryville (1-1, 1A) at Chase (3-0, 2A) - Chase by 35
Christ School (0-1, Ind) at Maiden (2-0, 2A) - C by 2
Christ the King (1-1, 1A) at Bessemer City (0-3, 1A) - B by 4
Clinton (1-0, 2A) at Northside(Jacksonville) (0-3, 3A) - C by 17
Covenant Day (1-0, Ind) at Metrolina Christian (2-1, Ind) - M by 27
Crest (0-1, 3A) at North Gaston (0-3, 3A)* - C by 44
Daniel(SC) (NR) at Hendersonville (3-0, 2A) - D by 39
Dixon (0-1, 3A) at Trask, Heide (0-2, 2A) - D by 9
Draughn (0-2, 1A) at Highland Tech (0-2, 1A) - D by 34
East Bladen (1-2, 2A) at Laney (2-0, 4A) - L by 26
East Chapel Hill (0-2, 4A) at Yancey, Bartlett (2-0, 2A) - Y by 48
East Davidson (2-1, 2A) at Ledford (2-0, 3A) - L by 34
East Duplin (2-1, 2A) at Croatan (1-1, 3A) - C by 10
East Forsyth (2-0, 4A) at South Iredell (1-2, 4A) - E by 47
East Mecklenburg (0-3, 4A) at Olympic (2-0, 4A) - O by 49
East Surry (2-0, 2A) at South Stokes (1-1, 1A) - E by 48
Eastern Randolph (2-0, 1A) at Williams (1-2, 3A) - E by 31
Eastern Wayne (3-0, 2A) at Greene Central (1-2, 2A) - E by 3
Enka (1-1, 3A) at Madison (1-1, 2A) - M by 4
Enloe (1-2, 4A) at Wakefield (2-1, 4A) - W by 33
First Flight (0-1, 3A) at Bertie (0-1, 1A) - F by 13
Forbush (3-0, 2A) at Thomasville (2-0, 1A) - F by 4
Forest Hills (2-1, 2A) at Charlotte Latin (2-0, Ind) - C by 26
Franklin (2-0, 3A) at Swain County (2-0, 1A) - F by 9
Graham (1-1, 2A) at Wake Christian (1-0, Ind) - W by 23
Granville Central (0-3, 2A) at Orange (0-3, 3A) - O by 38
Grimsley (2-0, 4A) at Pinecrest (3-0, 4A) - G by 13
Hammond(SC) (NR) at Charlotte Country Day (0-2, Ind) - H by 25
Harding (1-2, 4A) at West Mecklenburg (3-0, 3A) - W by 6
Heritage (3-0, 4A) at Sanderson (1-0, 4A) - H by 17
Hickory Ridge (2-1, 4A) at Chambers (3-0, 4A) - C by 29
Hillside (2-1, 4A) at Rolesville (1-2, 4A) - R by 1
Hoke County (2-1, 4A) at Seventy-First (2-0, 3A) - S by 18
Hopewell (1-2, 4A) at Independence (0-2, 4A) - I by 7
Hough (2-0, 4A) at Cox Mill (3-0, 4A) - H by 41
Jones Senior (0-2, 1A) at Camden County (0-2, 2A) - C by 38
Jordan (1-1, 4A) at Clayton (0-3, 4A) - C by 25
Jordan-Matthews (0-3, 2A) at Trinity (1-2, 2A) - T by 12
Kenan, James (0-1, 2A) at Ayden-Grifton (1-2, 2A) - A by 13
Lake Norman Charter (2-0, 3A) at Hickory Grove Christian (2-0, Ind) - L by 12
Lake Taylor(VA) (NR) at Currituck County (1-1, 3A) - L by 27
Lake View(SC) (NR) at Fairmont (0-2, 2A) - L by 36
Lakewood (1-1, 1A) at Midway (1-1, 2A) - M by 21
Lee County (2-1, 3A) at Fuquay-Varina (3-0, 4A) - L by 7
Legion Collegiate Academy(SC) at Charlotte Christian (1-1, Ind) - C by 37
Lookout Valley(TN) (NR) at Hayesville (0-2, 1A) - H by 24
Louisburg (1-0, 2A) at Warren County (1-1, 1A) - L by 12
Mallard Creek (1-0, 4A) at Gaffney(SC) (NR) - G by 7
Manteo (0-2, 1A) at White Oak (2-1, 3A) - W by 37
Maury(VA) (NR) at New Bern (3-0, 4A) - M by 10
McDowell (1-0, 4A) at Avery County (0-3, 1A) - M by 27
Mitchell (2-1, 1A) at Andrews (2-0, 1A) - M by 26
Mooresville (1-1, 4A) at Davie County (2-0, 4A) - D by 24
Morehead (1-2, 2A) at Martinsville(VA) (NR) - Mor by 35
Mount Pleasant (3-0, 2A) at Northwest Cabarrus (0-3, 3A) - M by 14
Myers Park (2-1, 4A) at Buford(GA) (NR) - M by 7
Nash Central (1-1, 2A) at North Johnston (0-2, 2A) - NC by 22
New Hanover (1-1, 4A) at Fike (1-0, 3A) - N by 5
North Brunswick (1-1, 3A) at South Columbus (0-0, 2A) - N by 7
North Cross(VA) (NR) at Ravenscroft (1-1, Ind) - N by 25
North Davidson (0-2, 3A) at East Rowan (0-2, 3A) - N by 20
North Duplin (1-2, 1A) at Lejeune (0-2, 1A) - N by 23
North Henderson (1-1, 3A) at Owen (1-1, 2A) - O by 6
North Moore (3-0, 1A) at West Columbus (1-0, 1A) - N by 21
North Raleigh Christian (2-0, Ind) at Bishop McGuinness (1-1, 1A) - N by 18
North Stanly (1-2, 2A) at West Stanly (2-0, 2A) - N by 1
Northern Durham (1-1, 4A) at Knightdale (0-1, 4A) - K by 24
Northern Nash (2-0, 3A) at Conley, D.H. (0-2, 4A) - N by 17
Northwood (1-2, 3A) at Southeast Raleigh (2-1, 4A) - S by 10
Norview(VA) (NR) at Edenton Holmes (1-0, 1A) - E by 5
Overhills (0-1, 4A) at Corinth Holders (1-0, 4A) - C by 2
Pamlico County (0-2, 1A) at Kinston (3-0, 2A) - K by 36
Patrick County(VA) (NR) at North Stokes (2-1, 1A) - Even - P
Patton (0-1, 2A) at Freedom (1-1, 3A) - F by 32
Pickens(SC) (NR) vs. Pisgah (2-0, 3A) (at Enka HS) - Pisgah by 22
Piedmont (1-2, 4A) at Fort Mill(SC) (NR) - F by 7
Rabun County(GA) (NR) at Murphy (1-1, 1A) - R by 32
Ragsdale (1-1, 4A) at Eastern Guilford (0-1, 3A) - E by 1
Reynolds, A.C. (1-2, 4A) at Rabun Gap(GA) (2-1, Ind) - ACR by 3
Richlands (0-1, 3A) at South Lenoir (2-0, 2A) - ppd to ?
Riverside(Durham) (0-3, 4A) at Person (1-2, 3A) - P by 10
Rocky Mount (1-2, 3A) at Goldsboro (1-2, 2A) - R by 47
Rocky Mount Prep (0-1, 1A) at Perquimans (2-0, 1A) - P by 45
Rosewood (2-1, 1A) at Whiteville (2-0, 2A) - W by 40
Sandhills Titans (0-1, Ind) at Trinity Christian (0-0, Ind) - T by 44
Sanford, Terry (1-1, 4A) at Glenn (1-1, 4A) - G by 29
Scotland (2-1, 4A) at Marlboro County(SC) (NR) - S by 43
South Caldwell (2-0, 4A) at Newton-Conover (0-1, 2A) - N by 4
South Central (0-1, 3A) at Cleveland (2-0, 4A) - C by 49
South Creek (0-2, 1A) at Northside(Pinetown) (2-1, 1A) - N by 47
South Granville (1-2, 2A) at Southern Nash (2-0, 3A) - SN by 24
South Pointe(SC) (NR) at Shelby (2-0, 2A) - SP by 12
South Rowan (1-2, 3A) at Salisbury (2-0, 2A) - S by 48
South Stanly (0-3, 1A) at South Davidson (0-1, 1A) - SS by 11
South View (2-0, 4A) at Richmond Senior (2-1, 4A) - R by 12
South Wake Crusaders (0-2, Ind) at Hickory Hawks (0-3, Ind) - H by 31
Southeast Guilford (1-1, 4A) at Southern Guilford (1-1, 3A) - SEG by 20
Southeast Halifax (0-2, 1A) at Washington County (0-2, 1A) - W by 18
Southern Alamance (2-0, 4A) at Western Alamance (0-2, 3A) - W by 3
Southern Durham (1-2, 3A) at Leesville Road (2-0, 4A) - L by 38
Southern Wayne (1-1, 3A) at North Lenoir (2-0, 2A) - N by 17
Southside (3-0, 1A) at Riverside(Williamston) (1-0, 1A) - S by 11
Southwest Onslow (0-2, 2A) at Rose, J.H. (0-3, 3A) - R by 24
Spring Creek (2-1, 2A) at Hobbton (1-1, 1A) - H by 16
St. Pauls (1-0, 2A) at Union Pines (0-2, 3A) - S by 36
Starmount (1-2, 1A) at Pine Lake Prep (1-1, 2A) - S by 9
Sun Valley (0-2, 4A) at Rocky River (0-3, 4A) - S by 2
Swansboro (0-2, 3A) at Farmville Central (1-1, 2A) - S by 4
Tarboro (2-1,1A) at Southwest Edgecombe (1-2, 2A) - T by 29
Triton (0-2, 3A) at Bunn (1-1, 2A) - T by 18
Union Academy (0-3, 1A) at Mountain Island Charter (2-0, 1A) - M by 53
Wake Forest (3-0, 4A) at Cardinal Gibbons (2-1, 4A) - C by 6
Wallace-Rose Hill (2-0, 2A) at North Myrtle Beach (SC) (NR) - N by 6
Washington (2-0, 2A) at Northampton County (1-1, 1A) - W by 30
Webb, J.F. (1-1, 2A) at Franklinton (0-2, 3A) - F by 17
Weddington (3-0, 4A) at Ardrey Kell (2-0, 4A) - W by 1
West Bladen (0-1, 2A) at East Columbus (1-0, 1A) - E by 9
West Carteret (1-1, 3A) at Jacksonville (2-0, 3A) - J by 27
West Charlotte (2-0, 3A) at Garinger (0-2, 4A) - W by 49
West Craven (0-2, 2A) at Havelock (1-0, 3A) - H by 43
West Davidson (0-2, 2A) at Southwestern Randolph (2-0, 2A) - S by 36
West Florence(SC) (NR) at West Brunswick (0-1, 3A) - WF by 8
West Lincoln (2-0, 2A) at Ashbrook (0-0, 3A) - A by 2
West Rowan (0-2, 3A) at North Rowan (2-0, 1A) - W by 6
Western Guilford (0-1, 4A) at Northeast Guilford (0-2, 3A) - W by 18
Wheatmore (1-1, 2A) at Chatham Central (0-2, 1A) - W by 22
Wilkes Central (1-0, 2A) at East Wilkes (2-1, 1A) - WC by 1
Winston-Salem Prep (0-2, 1A) at Walkertown (1-2, 2A) - Wal by 20
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 11, 2021
Georgia Force(GA) (NR) at Cabarrus Stallions (0-2, Ind) - G by 23
Reidsville (2-0, 2A) at Rockingham County (1-0, 3A) - Rei by 46
Smith Mountain Lake Christian(VA) (NR) at Greensboro Panthers (1-0, Ind) - G by 3
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 13, 2021
Cummings (2-0, 2A) at Eastern Alamance (0-1, 3A) - E by 6
KIPP Pride Academy (0-1, 1A) at Louisburg (1-0, 2A) - L by 33
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 14, 2021
Washington (2-0, 2A) at South Central (0-1, 3A) - W by 9
CANCELLATIONS
Alexander Central (2-1, 4A) at Lake Norman (2-1, 4A) - cancelled
Bandys (2-0, 2A) at South Caldwell (2-0, 4A) - cancelled
Beddingfield (0-3, 2A) at Ayden-Grifton (1-2, 2A) - cancelled
Britt, Jack (0-2, 4A) at Scotland (2-1, 4A) - cancelled
Carolina Bearcats (0-2, Ind) at McBee(SC) (NR) - cancelled
Central Davidson (3-0, 3A) at West Wilkes (0-1, 2A) - cancelled
Christ School (0-1, Ind) at Polk County (2-1, 2A) - cancelled
Cuthbertson (1-2, 4A) at South Mecklenburg (2-1, 4A) - cancelled
East Carteret (1-1, 2A) at White Oak (2-1, 3A) - cancelled
East Henderson (1-1, 3A) at North Buncombe (1-1, 3A) - cancelled
Fairmont (0-2, 2A) at Southern Lee (0-3, 3A) - cancelled
Gates County (1-1, 1A) at Camden County (0-2, 2A) - cancelled
Goldsboro (1-2, 2A) at Aycock, C.B. (0-3, 3A) - cancelled
Hibriten (1-1, 3A) at Shelby (2-0, 2A) - cancelled
Knightdale (0-1, 4A) at Ashley (1-1, 4A) - cancelled
Life Christian(GA) (NR) at Swain County (2-0, 1A) - cancelled
Marvin Ridge (2-1, 4A) at Parkwood (0-1, 3A) - cancelled
Montgomery Central (0-2, 3A) at Monroe (1-1, 2A) - cancelled
Mountain Heritage (1-1, 1A) at Hendersonville (3-0, 2A) - cancelled
North Iredell (0-1, 3A) at Bunker Hill (2-0, 2A) - cancelled
Northern Durham (1-1, 4A) at Vance County (2-1, 3A) - cancelled
Oak Grove (2-1, 3A) at Lexington (0-1, 2A) - cancelled
Providence Day (0-2, Ind) at Red Springs (1-0, 2A) - cancelled
Ravenscroft (1-1, Ind) at Southlake Christian (0-2, Ind) - cancelled
Rosman (0-2, 1A) at Cherokee (2-1, 1A) - cancelled
R-S Central (0-1, 2A) at Chesnee(SC) (NR) - cancelled
Smoky Mountain (2-1, 3A) at Robbinsville (1-1, 1A) - cancelled
South Pittsburg(TN) (NR) at Murphy (1-1, 1A) - cancelled
Wallace-Rose Hill (2-0, 2A) at Pender (1-1, 1A) - cancelled