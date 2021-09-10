Week 4 Scoreboard

Here are the results from Week 4 of the North Carolina high school football season.





Alexander Central 28, R-S Central 8

Andrews 26, Mitchell 14

Ardrey Kell 38, Weddington 21

Asheville School 54, Lakeway Christian 7

Bartlett Yancey 70, East Chapel Hill 0

Blessed Trinity 28, Charlotte Catholic 10

Buford GA 44, Myers Park 17

Bunker Hill 41, North Iredell 0

Bunn 20, Triton 16

Cabarrus 49, Concord 21

Cardinal Gibbons 33, Wake Forest 9

Catawba Ridge SC 21, West Cabarrus 14

Chambers 34, Hickory Ridge 27

Chapel Hill 55, Carrboro 6

Charlotte Christian 31, Legion Collegiate 0

Charlotte Latin 41, Forest Hills 10

Chase 42, Cherryville 16

Clayton 35, Jordan 6

Clinton 47, Northside-Jax 14

Cleveland 69, South Central 6

Corinth Holders 7 Overhills 6

Crest 46, North Gaston 21

DH Conley 34, Northern Nash 32

Daniel SC 42, Hendersonville 13

Davie County 51, Mooresville 34

East Duplin 34, Croatan 7

East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7

East Surry 60, South Stokes 18

Eastern Guilford 47, Ragsdale 0

Eastern Randolph 8, Williams 6

Erwin 28, Brevard 21

Fike 28, New Hanover 21

Franklin 21, Swain County 14

Freedom 42, Patton 6

Gaffney SC 38, Mallard Creek 14

Graham 33, Wake Christian 14

Greene Central 26, Eastern Wayne 20

Grimsley 28, Pinecrest 14

Havelock 27, West Craven 14

Hayesville 50, Lookout Valley TN 6

Heritage 31, Sanderson 7

Hickory Grove Christian 14, Lake Norman Charter 9

High Point Andrews 19, Parkland 6

High Point Christian 58, Asheville Christian 8

Hobbton 50, Spring Creek 22

Hough 48, Cox Mill 7

Independence 51, Hopewell 0

JH Rose 50, Southwest Onslow 12

JM Robinson 22, Carson 10

Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 7

Kinston 34, Pamlico 0

Knightdale 56, Northern Durham 6

Lake Taylor VA 53, Currituck 35

Lake View SC 24, Fairmont 14

Ledford 38, East Davidson 0

Lee County 20, Fuquay Varina 6

Leesville Road 14, Southern Durham 6

Louisburg 42, Warren County 14

Madison 26, Enka 21

Maiden 27, Christ School 21 OT

Martinsville VA 34, Morehead 18

McDowell 33, Avery 30

Midway 42, Lakewood 12

Millbrook 53, Broughton 14

Mount Airy 55, Ashe County 0

Mountain Island Charter 68, Union Academy 12

New Bern 29, Maury VA 27

North Brunswick 33, South Columbus 9

North Davidson 52, East Rowan 7

North Duplin 55, Lejeune 0

North Henderson 48, CD Owen 34

North Lenoir 44, Southern Wayne 24

North Meck 30, Berry Academy 22

North Moore 22, West Columbus 18

North Myrtle Beach SC 49, Wallace Rose Hill 35

North Raleigh Christian 38, Bishop McGuinness 14

North Stokes 20, Patrick County VA 7

North Wilkes 47, Alleghany 40

Northside-Pinetown 46, South Creek 0

Northwest Cabarrus 26, Mount Pleasant 24

Northwest Collegiate 36, Bear Grass Charter 20

Olympic 57, East Meck 7

Orange 47, Granville Central 0

Piedmont 34, Fort Mill SC 28

Pisgah 38, Pickens SC 14

Providence Day 53, Carolina Bearcats 0

Providence Grove 28, Asheboro 14

Rabun County GA 59, Murphy 14

Ravenscroft 17, North Cross 14

Richmond 23, South View 15

Rocky Mount 42 Goldsboro 6

Rocky River 34, Sun Valley 14

Salisbury 53, South Rowan 0

Scotland 20, Marlboro County SC 16

Seventy-First 36, Hoke County 0

South Meck 34, Cuthbertson 16

South Pointe SC 51, Shelby 37

South Stanly 21, South Davidson 16

Southeast Guilford 38, Southern Guilford 7

Southern Alamance 40, Western Alamance 14

Southern Nash 51, South Granville 26

Southwestern Randolph 57, West Davidson 10

St. Pauls 48, Union Pines 6

Tarboro 41, SouthWest Edgecombe 13

Thomasville 49, Forbush 0

Watauga 28, Burns 20

West Bladen 26, East Columbus 20

West Florence SC 41, West Brunswick 20

West Lincoln 21, Ashbrook 19

West Rowan 42, North Rowan 35

Western Guilford 33, Northeast Guilford 26

Wheatmore 39, Chatham Central 6

White Oak 48, Manteo 0

Wilkes Central 46, East Wilkes 20