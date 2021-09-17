Week 5 Predictions

Here are the predictions for week 5 of the North Carolina high school football season from SimmonsRatings.com .

This Week's Picks/Scoreboard

WEEK 5 PICKS

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

First Flight (1-1, 3A) at Northeastern (2-0, 2A)* - N by 49 - N 52-0





THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 16, 2021

Bunn (2-1, 2A) at Rocky Mount (2-2, 3A)* - R by 31 - R 21-6

Currituck County (1-2, 3A) at Hertford County (2-1, 2A)* - H by 9 - H 33-21





FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 17, 2021

Alleghany (1-2, 1A) at South Stokes (1-2, 1A)* - A by 2

Andrews (3-0, 1A) at Brevard (1-2, 3A) - Even

Apex (2-1, 4A) at Panther Creek (2-1, 4A)* - P by 17

Ardrey Kell (3-0, 4A) at Porter Ridge (2-0, 4A) - A by 6

Asheville School (3-0, Ind) at Christ Church(SC) (NR) - C by 17

Avery County (0-4, 1A) at Rosman (0-2, 1A)* - A by 43

Aycock, C.B. (0-3, 3A) at Hunt (2-1, 3A)* - H by 48

Bessemer City (1-3, 1A) at Jefferson, Thomas (2-0, 1A)* - J by 43

Broughton (0-4, 4A) at Rolesville (2-2, 4A) - R by 44

Bunker Hill (3-0, 2A) at Lincolnton (0-3, 2A)* - B by 6

Byrd, Douglas (0-3, 3A) at Britt, Jack (0-2, 4A)* - J by 48

Carrboro (1-3, 3A) at Trinity (2-2, 2A) - C by 1

Carver (2-2, 1A) at Christ the King (1-2, 1A)* - Car by 12

Catawba Ridge(SC) (NR) at South Mecklenburg (3-1, 4A) - S by 4

Central Cabarrus (0-2, 3A) at Freedom (2-1, 3A) - F by 4

Central Davidson (3-0, 3A) at Irmo(SC) (NR) - I by 10

Chambers (4-0, 4A) at West Mecklenburg (3-1, 3A)* - C by 54

Chatham Central (0-3, 1A) at Cummings (2-1, 2A)* - Cu by 33

Cherokee (2-1, 1A) at East Gaston (1-2, 2A) - E by 16

Cherryville (1-2, 1A) at Shelby (2-1, 2A)* - S by 51

Clinton (2-0, 2A) at Fairmont (0-3, 2A)* - C by 43

Community School of Davidson (1-2, 2A) at Bishop McGuinness (1-2, 1A)* - C by 10

Concord (0-2, 3A) at East Rowan (0-3, 3A)* - C by 13

Conley, D.H. (1-2, 4A) at Jordan (1-2, 4A) - C by 19

Corinth Holders (2-0, 4A) at Cleveland (3-0, 4A)* - Cle by 46

Covenant Day (1-1, Ind) at Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord co-op) (2-0, Ind) - Cab by 46

Cox Mill (3-1, 4A) at Mooresville (1-2, 4A)* - M by 3

Cramer (2-1, 3A) at South Point (2-1, 3A)* - S by 29

Crest (1-1, 3A) at Ashbrook (0-1, 3A)* - C by 18

Croatan (1-2, 2A) at Beddingfield (1-2, 2A) - C by 22

Davie County (3-0, 4A) at Reynolds, R.J. (1-2, 4A)* - D by 26

Dixon (0-1, 3A) at Pender (1-1, 1A) - P by 29

East Carteret (1-1, 2A) at West Carteret (1-2, 3A) - W by 7

East Columbus (1-1, 1A) at Lejeune (0-3, 1A) - E by 42

East Davidson (2-2, 2A) at Lexington (0-1, 2A)* - E by 24

East Duplin (3-1, 2A) at Kenan, James (0-1, 2A)* - E by 23

East Henderson (1-1, 3A) at Franklin (3-0, 3A)* - F by 41

East Lincoln (3-0, 3A) at Hickory (1-2, 3A)* - E by 12

East Wake (1-2, 3A) at Southern Wayne (1-2, 3A)* - E by 24

Eastern Alamance (1-1, 3A) at Southern Alamance (3-0, 4A) - S by 6

Eastern Guilford (1-1, 3A) at Northeast Guilford (0-3, 3A)* E by 43

Elkin (1-1, 1A) at North Stokes (3-1, 1A)* - E by 15

Enloe (1-3, 4A) at Knightdale (1-1, 4A) - K by 26

Erwin (2-2, 3A) at Enka (1-2, 3A)* - Erw by 27

Fike (2-0, 3A) at West Johnston (2-1, 3A)* - F by 19

Foard (0-2, 3A) at North Iredell (0-2, 3A)* - N by 11

Forest Hills (2-2, 2A) at Montgomery Central (0-2, 3A) - F by 12

Forestview (1-2, 3A) at North Gaston (0-4, 3A)* - F by 22

Franklinton (0-2, 3A) at Roanoke Rapids (3-0, 2A)* - R by 17

Fuquay-Varina (3-1, 4A) at Clayton (1-3, 4A)* - Even

Garinger (0-3, 4A) at Butler (1-2, 4A)* - B by 64

Garner (0-2, 4A) at South Garner (4-0, 4A)* - S by 12

Goldsboro (1-3, 2A) at Whiteville (2-0, 2A) - W by 49

Graham (2-1, 2A) at Yancey, Bartlett (3-0, 2A)* - Y by 37

Gray's Creek (1-2, 4A) at Swett, Purnell (0-0, 4A)* - S by 13

Green Hope (2-0, 4A) at Apex Friendship (1-2, 4A)* - A by 13

Green Level (1-2, 4A) at Cary (1-2, 4A)* - C by 22

Havelock (2-0, 3A) at New Bern (4-0, 4A) - N by 13

Hayesville (1-2, 1A) at Tuscola (1-2, 3A) - T by 24

Heritage (4-0, 4A) at Athens Drive (0-3, 4A) - H by 45

High Point Central (1-2, 3A) at Dudley (2-1, 3A)* - D by 44

Highland Tech (0-3, 1A) at Burns (2-2, 2A)* - B by 62

Hobbton (2-1, 1A) at Eastern Wayne (3-1, 2A) - E by 23

Hough (3-0, 4A) at North Mecklenburg (2-1, 4A)* - H by 38

Jacksonville (3-0, 3A) at Rose, J.H. (1-3, 3A)* - ppd to 9/28

Jones Senior (0-3, 1A) at Bear Grass Charter (1-3, 1A) - B by 17

Kannapolis Brown (3-0, 4A) at Hickory Ridge (2-2, 4A)* - H by 14

Kings Mountain (2-1, 3A) at Huss, Hunter (0-1, 3A)* - K by 27

KIPP Pride Academy (0-2, 1A) at North Edgecombe (0-3, 1A)* - K by 16

Lakewood (1-2, 1A) at West Columbus (1-1, 1A) - W by 22

Ledford (3-0, 3A) at Providence Grove (4-0, 2A) - L by 4

Legion Collegiate Academy(SC) (NR) at Charlotte Latin (3-0, Ind) - C by 27

Lumberton (0-2, 4A) at Cape Fear (2-0, 3A)* - C by 38

Madison (2-1, 2A) at Mitchell (2-2, 1A)* - Mit by 40

Maiden (3-0, 2A) at East Burke (1-1, 2A)* ppd to ?

Manteo (0-3, 2A) at Edenton Holmes (1-1, 2A)* - E by 58

Marvin Ridge (2-1, 4A) at Alexander Central (3-1, 4A) - M by 16

McMichael (1-2, 2A) at West Stokes (2-0, 2A)* - W by 7

Metrolina Christian (3-1, Ind) at Southlake Christian (0-2, Ind)* - M by 13

Middle Creek (1-2, 4A) at Holly Springs (1-2, 4A)* - M by 17

Midway (2-1, 2A) at Red Springs (1-0, 2A)* - R by 12

Monroe (1-1, 2A) at Sun Valley (0-3, 4A) - M by 16

Morehead (1-3, 2A) at North Forsyth (1-2, 2A)* - Even

Mount Airy (4-0, 1A) at East Wilkes (2-2, 1A)* - M by 32

Mount Pleasant (3-1, 2A) at Lake Norman (2-1, 4A) - L by 25

Mount Tabor (2-1, 4A) at West Forsyth (2-1, 4A)* - W by 8

Mountain Heritage (1-1, 1A) at Swain County (2-1, 1A) - M by 11

Murphy (1-2, 1A) at Cherokee(TN) (NR) - M by 25

Myers Park (2-2, 4A) at Berry Academy (1-1, 4A) - M by 40

Newton-Conover (0-2, 2A) at West Caldwell (0-2, 2A)* - N by 2

North Brunswick (2-1, 3A) at New Hanover (1-2, 4A)* - ppd to ?

North Davidson (1-2, 3A) at Asheville (1-2, 3A) - N by 6

North Lincoln (2-1, 3A) at Statesville (2-0, 3A)* - S by 14

North Pitt (2-1, 2A) at Greene Central (2-2, 2A)* - G by 23

North Surry (0-2, 2A) at Wilkes Central (2-0, 2A)* - W by 27

North Wilkes (1-1, 2A) at East Surry (3-0, 2A)* - E by 43

Northern Guilford (3-0, 4A) at Ragsdale (1-2, 4A)* - N by 49

Northern Nash (2-1, 3A) at Washington (2-0, 2A) - W by 5

Northside(Jacksonville) (0-4, 3A) at South Central (0-2, 3A)* - S by 24

Northside(Pinetown) (3-1, 1A) at Rosewood (2-1, 1A) - N by 7

Northwest Cabarrus (1-3, 3A) at South Rowan (1-3, 3A)* - N by 10

Northwood (1-2, 3A) at Williams (1-3, 3A)* - W by 8

Oak Grove (2-1, 3A) at West Stanly (2-0, 2A) - O by 35

Olympic (3-0, 4A) at Harding (2-2, 4A) - O by 19

Orange (1-3, 3A) at Western Alamance (0-3, 3A)* - W by 24

Owen (1-2, 2A) at Draughn (1-2, 1A)* - D by 9

Pamlico County (0-3, 1A) at North Duplin (2-2, 1A) - P by 33

Parkland (1-2, 4A) at Glenn (1-1, 4A)* - G by 57

Parkwood (0-1, 3A) at Piedmont (2-2, 4A) - Park by 1

Pasquotank County (0-1, 2A) at Camden County (1-2, 2A)* - C by 9

Perquimans (2-0, 1A) at Tarboro (3-1, 1A)* - T by 28

Person (2-2, 3A) at Chapel Hill (3-0, 4A) - C by 23

Pine Lake Prep (1-1, 2A) at Mountain Island Charter (3-0, 1A)* - M by 12

Polk County (2-1, 2A) at Patton (0-2, 2A)* - PC by 31

Princeton (3-0, 2A) at Richlands (0-1, 3A) - P by 28

Providence (1-2, 4A) at Charlotte Catholic (2-1, 4A)* - C by 11

Providence Day (1-2, Ind) at St. Pauls (2-0, 2A) - S by 4

Rabun Gap(GA) (2-1, Ind) at Christ School (0-2, Ind)* - C by 2

Randleman (0-3, 2A) at North Stanly (1-2, 2A) - N by 19

Ravenscroft (2-1, Ind) at Trinity Christian (1-0, Ind)* - R by 2

Reagan (1-2, 4A) at East Forsyth (3-0, 4A)* - E by 13

Reidsville (3-0, 2A) at Andrews, T.W. (1-2, 2A)* - R by 49

Reynolds, A.C. (1-2, 4A) at North Buncombe (0-2, 3A)* - R by 54

Riverside(Durham) (0-4, 4A) at Granville Central (0-4, 2A) - R by 27

Riverside(Williamston) (1-0, 1A) at Gates County (1-1, 1A)* - R by 10

Roberson, T.C. (1-2, 4A) at McDowell (2-0, 4A)* - M by 5

Robinson, Jay M. (4-0, 2A) at Cuthbertson (1-3, 4A) - C by 11

Rockingham County (1-1, 3A) at Southern Guilford (1-2, 3A)* - S by 9

Rocky Mount Prep (0-1, 1A) at Northampton County (1-1, 1A)* - N by 39

Rocky River (1-3, 4A) at East Mecklenburg (0-4, 4A)* - R by 32

R-S Central (0-2, 2A) at Hendersonville (3-1, 3A) - H by 26

Sanderson (1-1, 4A) at Millbrook (4-0, 4A) - M by 22

Sanford, Terry (1-1, 3A) at Overhills (0-2, 4A)* - S by 2

Scotland (3-1, 3A) at Hoke County (2-2, 4A)* - S by 20

Seventy-First (3-0, 3A) at South View (2-1, 4A)* - SV by 7

Smith, Ben L. (1-2, 3A) at Atkins (0-2, 3A)* - S by 43

Smith, E.E. (0-2, 3A) at Triton (0-3, 3A)* - T by 5

Smoky Mountain (2-1, 3A) vs. Pisgah (3-0, 3A)* (at Erwin HS) - P by 26

South Brunswick (3-0, 3A) at Topsail (1-1, 4A)* - S by 14

South Caldwell (3-0, 4A) at Hibriten (1-1, 3A)* - H by 14

South Columbus (0-1, 2A) at Green Sea-Floyds(SC) (NR) - G by 15

South Creek (0-3, 1A) at Washington County (1-2, 1A)* - W by 11

South Davidson (0-2, 1A) at North Rowan (2-1, 1A)* - N by 48

South Granville (1-3, 2A) at Hillside (2-2, 4A) - H by 37

South Johnston (3-0, 3A) at Smithfield-Selma (2-1, 3A)* - SJ by 15

South Lenoir (2-0, 2A) at Kinston (4-0, 2A)* - K by 44

Southeast Guilford (2-1, 4A) at Grimsley (3-0, 4A)* - G by 30

Southern Nash (3-0, 3A) at Nash Central (2-1, 2A)* - S by 45

SouthWest Edgecombe (1-3, 2A) at Farmville Central (1-2, 2A)* - S by 15

Southwest Guilford (2-1, 4A) at Page (0-3, 4A)* - S by 9

St. Stephens (0-2, 3A) at West Iredell (0-1, 3A)* - S by 14

Starmount (1-2, 1A) at Southwestern Randolph (3-0, 2A) - SWR by 11

Surry Central (1-2, 2A) at West Wilkes (0-1, 2A)* - S by 20

Thomasville (3-0, 1A) at Salisbury (3-0, 2A)* - S by 20

Trask, Heide (0-2, 2A) at White Oak (3-1, 3A) - W by 49

Union Academy (0-4, 1A) at Lake Norman Charter (2-1, 3A) - L by 49

Union Pines (0-3, 3A) at Lee County (3-1, 3A)* - L by 49

Wake Christian (1-1, Ind) at Harrells Christian (3-0, Ind)* - H by 49

Wake Forest (3-1, 4A) at Leesville Road (3-0, 4A) - W by 8

Wakefield (3-1, 4A) at Northern Durham (1-2, 4A) - W by 43

Wallace-Rose Hill (2-1, 2A) at Southwest Onslow (0-3, 2A)* - W by 37

Warren County (1-2, 1A) at Southeast Halifax (0-3, 1A)* - W by 32

Watauga (2-2, 4A) at Ashe County (0-2, 3A) - W by 18

West Bladen (1-1, 2A) at East Bladen (1-3, 2A)* - E by 39

West Brunswick (0-2, 3A) at Hoggard (2-1, 4A)* - H by 36

West Charlotte (3-0, 3A) at Mallard Creek (1-1, 4A)* - M by 21

West Craven (0-3, 2A) at Ayden-Grifton (1-2, 2A)* - W by 8

West Henderson (0-3, 3A) at North Henderson (2-1, 3A)* - N by 6

West Lincoln (3-0, 2A) at Bandys (2-0, 2A)* - W by 1

West Rowan (1-2, 3A) at Carson (1-2, 3A)* - W by 2

Western Guilford (1-1, 4A) at Northwest Guilford (2-1, 4A)* - N by 44

Western Harnett (1-2, 3A) at Harnett Central (0-2, 3A)* - H by 5

Westover (2-0, 3A) at Pine Forest (2-1, 4A)* - P by 25

Wheatmore (2-1, 2A) at Asheboro (1-2, 3A) - A by 22





SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18, 2021

Asheville Christian (0-3, Ind) at South Carolina Spartans(SC) (NR) - A by 11

Cabarrus Stallions (0-2, Ind) at Anderson Cavaliers(SC) (NR) - Even

Carolina Bearcats (0-3, Ind) at Hickory Hawks (1-3, Ind) - H by 11

Greensboro Panthers (1-0, Ind) at South Wake Crusaders (0-3, Ind) - G by 36





MONDAY SEPTEMBER 20, 2021

Laney (3-0, 4A) at Ashley (1-1, 4A)* - L by 36





TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 21, 2021

Dixon (0-1, 3A) at Trask, Heide (0-2, 2A) - D by 9





CANCELLATIONS

Albemarle (0-3, 1A) at Southwestern Randolph (3-0, 2A) - cancelled

Swansboro (1-2, 3A) at Jordan-Matthews (0-4, 2A) - cancelled