Week 6 Predictions

Here are the predictions for week 6 of the North Carolina high school football season from SimmonsRatings.com .

This Week's Picks/Scoreboard

WEEK 6 PICKS

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 23, 2021

Fike (2-1, 3A) at South Johnston (4-0, 3A)* - S by 9 - F 41-32

Jordan (2-2, 4A) at Athens Drive (0-4, 4A) - ppd to ?

North Johnston (0-4, 2A) at North Pitt (3-1, 2A) - NP by 49 - NP 48-0





FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 24, 2021

Andrews (3-0, 1A) at North Georgia Falcons(GA) (NR) - A by 52

Andrews, T.W. (1-2, 2A) at McMichael (2-2, 2A)* - M by 9

Anson (0-3, 2A) at Albemarle (0-3, 1A) - Ans by 15

Apex (2-2, 4A) at Cary (2-2, 4A)* - C by 16

Ashbrook (0-2, 3A) at Forestview (2-2, 3A)* - F by 10

Asheville (2-2, 4A) at Erwin (3-2, 3A)* - A by 15

Asheville Christian (1-3, Ind) at Anderson Cavaliers(SC) (NR) - AC by 6

Aycock, C.B. (0-4, 3A) at East Wake (1-2, 3A)* - E by 30

Bertie (0-2, 1A) at Tarboro (4-1, 1A)* - T by 53

Bishop McGuinness (1-3, 1A) at Carver (3-2, 1A)* - C by 13

Brevard (1-2, 2A) at R-S Central (0-3, 2A)* - B by 5

Britt, Jack (1-2, 4A) at Lumberton (0-3, 4A)* - B by 35

Buford(SC) (NR) at Parkwood (1-1, 3A) - P by 21

Bunn (2-2, 2A) at Northern Nash (3-1, 3A)* - N by 34

Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord co-op) (3-0, Ind) at Asheville School (3-1, Ind) - C by 21

Camden County (2-2, 2A) at Currituck County (1-3, 3A)* - Cur by 33

Cape Fear (3-0, 3A) at Swett, Purnell (0-0, 4A)* - ppd to ?

Cardinal Gibbons (3-1, 4A) at Myers Park (3-2, 4A) - C by 11

Central Cabarrus (0-3, 3A) at Concord (1-2, 3A)* - Con by 12

Central Davidson (3-0, 3A) at Webb, J.F. (1-1, 2A) - C by 30

Chambers (5-0, 4A) vs. Hough (4-0, 4A) (at Memorial Stadium) - C by 4

Chapel Hill (4-0, 4A) at East Chapel Hill (0-3, 4A) - C by 53

Charlotte Country Day (0-3, Ind) at Rabun Gap(GA) (3-1, Ind)* - R by 29

Charlotte Latin (4-0, Ind) at Charlotte Christian (2-1, Ind)* - CC by 8

Chase (4-0, 2A) at McDowell (3-0, 4A) - C by 11

Christ the King (1-3, 1A) at Lake Norman Charter (3-1, 3A) - L by 31

Clayton (2-3, 4A) at Garner (1-2, 4A)* - G by 2

Cleveland (4-0, 4A) at South Garner (4-1, 4A)* - C by 47

Conley, D.H. (1-3, 4A) at Northside(Jacksonville) (0-5, 3A)* - C by 21

Corinth Holders (2-1, 4A) at Southern Alamance (3-1, 4A) - S by 6

Covenant Day (1-2, Ind) at High Point Christian (2-1, Ind) - H by 36

Cox Mill (3-2, 4A) at West Cabarrus (1-2, 4A)* - W by 9

Cramer (2-2, 3A) at Crest (2-1, 3A)* Crest by 18

Croatan (1-3, 3A) at East Carteret (1-2, 2A) C by 5

Draughn (2-2, 1A) at Avery County (1-4, 1A)* D by 13

Dudley (3-1, 3A) at Atkins (1-2, 3A)* D by 56

East Burke (1-1, 2A) at Bandys (2-1, 2A)* ppd to 10/12

East Columbus (2-1, 1A) at Jones Senior (0-3, 1A) E by 27

East Forsyth (3-1, 4A) at Davie County (4-0, 4A)* E by 6

East Gaston (2-2, 2A) at Cherryville (1-3, 1A)* E by 10

East Henderson (1-2, 3A) at West Henderson (0-4, 3A)* W by 9

East Mecklenburg (0-5, 4A) at Garinger (0-3, 4A)* E by 9

East Rowan (0-4, 3A) at Northwest Cabarrus (2-3, 3A) N by 30

East Surry (4-0, 2A) at North Surry (1-2, 2A)* E by 23

Edenton Holmes (2-1, 2A) at Northeastern (3-0, 2A)* N by 9

Enka (1-3, 3A) at Reynolds, A.C. (2-2, 4A)* R by 51

Fairmont (0-4, 2A) at West Bladen (1-1, 2A)* F by 4

Farmville Central (1-3, 2A) at Ayden-Grifton (1-2, 2A)* ppd to 10/5

Farmville Central (1-3, 2A) at Riverside(Williamston) (2-0, 1A) - R by 19

Glenn (2-1, 4A) at Reagan (2-2, 4A)* - R by 7

Graham (2-2, 2A) at Union Pines (0-4, 3A) - U by 18

Greene Central (2-3, 2A) at Southwest Edgecombe (2-3, 4A)* - G by 1

Grimsley (4-0, 4A) at Northwest Guilford (3-1, 4A)* - G by 27

Harding (2-3, 4A) at Nation Ford(SC) (NR) - N by 16

Harnett Central (1-2, 3A) at Westover (2-0, 3A)* - W by 13

Harrells Christian (4-0, Ind) at North Raleigh Christian (3-0, Ind)* - H by 32

Havelock (2-1, 3A) at Southern Durham (1-3, 3A) - H by 2

Hayesville (1-3, 1A) at Georgia Force(GA) (NR) - G by 32

Hendersonville (4-1, 2A) at Polk County (3-1, 2A)* - H by 14

Hickory (2-2, 3A) at North Lincoln (2-2, 3A)* - H by 1

High Point Central (1-3, 3A) at Eastern Guilford (2-1, 3A)* - E by 36

Highland Tech (0-4, 1A) at Bessemer City (1-4, 1A)* - B by 26

Hobbton (2-2, 1A) at Northwood (1-3, 3A) - N by 15

Hoggard (3-1, 4A) at Topsail (1-2, 4A)* - H by 46

Hoke County (2-3, 4A) at Lee County (4-1, 3A)* - L by 23

Holly Springs (1-3, 4A) at Apex Friendship (2-2, 4A)* - A by 12

Hunt (3-1, 3A) at Smithfield-Selma (2-2, 3A)* - H by 24

Independence (1-2, 4A) at Charlotte Catholic (3-1, 4A)* - C by 26

Jordan-Matthews (0-4, 2A) at Chatham Central (0-4, 1A)* - C by 7

Kinston (5-0, 2A) at East Duplin (4-1, 2A)* - K by 11

Knightdale (2-1, 4A) at Cape Fear (3-0, 3A) - K by 6

Lake Norman (3-1, 4A) at Kannapolis Brown (3-1, 4A)* - K by 2

Ledford (4-0, 3A) at Clinton (3-0, 2A) - L by 3

Lexington (0-2, 2A) at South Davidson (0-3, 1A)* - L by 13

Lincolnton (0-4, 2A) at Newton-Conover (1-2, 2A)* - N by 5

Madison (2-2, 2A) at Patton (0-3, 2A)- M by 9

Maiden (3-0, 2A) at West Lincoln (4-0, 2A)* - M by 13

Mallard Creek (2-1, 4A) at Hopewell (1-3, 4A)* - M by 42

Manteo (0-4, 2A) at First Flight (1-2, 3A)* - F by 21

Middle Creek (2-2, 4A) at Green Level (1-3, 4A)* - M by 24

Mitchell (3-2, 1A) at Owen (1-3, 2A)* - M by 44

Mooresville (2-2, 4A) at Hickory Ridge (3-2, 4A)* - H by 27

Mount Pleasant (3-2, 2A) at Union Academy (0-5, 1A)* - M by 55

Mountain Heritage (2-1, 1A) at Rosman (0-3, 1A)* - M by 57

Mountain Island Charter (3-0, 1A) at Community School of Davidson (2-2, 2A)* - M by 12

Murphy (2-2, 1A) at Union County(GA) (NR) - M by 34

Nash Central (2-2, 2A) at Franklinton (0-3, 3A)* - F by 4

New Bern (5-0, 4A) at Jacksonville (3-0, 3A)* - N by 18

New Hanover (1-2, 4A) at South Brunswick (4-0, 3A)* - S by 1

North Brunswick (2-1, 3A) at Laney (4-0, 4A)* - L by 28

North Buncombe (0-3, 3A) at Roberson, T.C. (1-3, 4A)* - R by 22

North Duplin (2-3, 1A) at Bear Grass Charter (1-3, 1A) - ppd to 10/15

North Gaston (0-5, 3A) at Kings Mountain (3-1, 3A)* - K by 47

North Henderson (3-1, 3A) at Smoky Mountain (2-2, 3A)* - S by 13

North Iredell (1-2, 3A) at St. Stephens (1-2, 3A)* - S by 2

North Rowan (3-1, 1A) at Thomasville (3-1, 1A)* - T by 21

North Stokes (3-2, 1A) at Starmount (1-3, 1A)* - S by 22

North Wake Saints (2-2, Ind) at Ravenscroft (3-1, Ind) - R by 43

North Wilkes (1-2, 2A) at Ashe County (0-3, 3A) - A by 10

Northampton County (2-1, 1A) at North Edgecombe (0-4, 1A)* - NC by 32

Northern Durham (1-3, 4A) at Vance County (2-1, 3A) Even - V

Overhills (0-3, 4A) at Smith, E.E. (0-3, 3A)* - ppd to ?

Page (1-3, 4A) at Ragsdale (1-3, 4A)* - P by 27

Panther Creek (3-1, 4A) at Green Hope (2-1, 4A)* - P by 24

Pasquotank County (0-2, 2A) at Hertford County (3-1, 2A)* H by 49

Pender (2-1, 1A) at Lakewood (1-3, 1A) - P by 29

Pine Forest (2-1, 4A) at Western Harnett (1-3, 3A)* - P by 39

Pinecrest (3-1, 4A) at Richmond Senior (3-1, 4A)* - R by 12

Pisgah (4-0, 3A) at David Crockett(TN) (NR) - P by 7

Princeton (4-0, 2A) at Louisburg (3-0, 2A) - P by 18

Providence (1-3, 4A) at Butler (2-2, 4A)* - B by 9

Providence Day (1-2, Ind) at Christ School (0-3, Ind)* - C by 2

Randleman (1-3, 2A) at Montgomery Central (0-3, 3A) - Even - R

Red Springs (1-1, 2A) at Clinton (3-0, 2A)* - ppd to 10/19

Reynolds, R.J. (1-3, 4A) at Mount Tabor (2-2, 4A)* - M by 32

Richlands (0-2, 3A) at Midway (3-1, 2A) - M by 17

Roanoke Rapids (4-0, 2A) at Southern Nash (4-0, 3A)* - S by 7

Robbinsville (1-1, 1A) at Lenoir City(TN) (NR) - R by 23

Rockingham County (2-1, 3A) at Smith, Ben L. (1-3, 3A)* - R by 23

Rocky Mount Prep (0-2, 1A) at Northwest Halifax (1-1, 1A) - N by 6

Rose, J.H. (1-3, 3A) at South Central (1-2, 3A)* - R by 7

Salisbury (4-0, 2A) at West Davidson (0-3, 2A)* - S by 62

Scotland (4-1, 3A) at Southern Lee (0-3, 3A)* - Scot by 49

Seventy-First (3-0, 3A) at Gray's Creek (1-2, 4A)* - S by 44

Shelby (3-1, 2A) at Jefferson, Thomas (3-0, 1A)* - S by 32

South Columbus (0-2, 2A) at Kenan, James (0-2, 2A) - K by 1

South Creek (0-4, 1A) at Perquimans (2-1, 1A)* - P by 50

South Lenoir (2-1, 2A) at Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1, 2A)* - W by 46

South Mecklenburg (4-1, 4A) at Berry Academy (1-2, 4A)* - S by 36

South Point (3-1, 3A) at Huss, Hunter (0-2, 3A)* - S by 25

South Rowan (1-4, 3A) at West Rowan (2-2, 3A)* - W by 33

South Stokes (2-2, 1A) at Mount Airy (4-0, 1A)* - M by 50

South View (2-1, 4A) at Byrd, Douglas (0-4, 3A)* - S by 61

South Wake Crusaders (0-4, Ind) at Hickory Grove Christian (3-0, Ind) - H by 43

Southeast Guilford (2-2, 4A) at Northern Guilford (4-0, 4A)* - N by 15

Southeast Halifax (1-3, 1A) at KIPP Pride Academy (1-2, 1A)* - K by 15

Southeast Raleigh (2-1, 4A) at Fuquay-Varina (3-2, 4A)* - F by 16

Southern Guilford (1-3, 3A) at Northeast Guilford (0-4, 3A)* - S by 25

Southlake Christian (0-3, Ind) at Hibriten (1-2, 3A) - H by 33

Southwest Guilford (2-2, 4A) at Western Guilford (1-2, 4A)* - S by 28

Southwest Onslow (0-4, 2A) at North Lenoir (3-0, 2A)* - N by 8

Southwestern Randolph (4-0, 2A) at Asheboro (1-3, 3A) - S by 7

St. Pauls (2-0, 2A) at Midway (4-1, 2A)* - ppd to ?

Statesville (3-0, 3A) at East Lincoln (3-1, 3A)* - S by 2

Sun Valley (0-4, 4A) at Pageland Central(SC) (NR) - S by 17

Swansboro (1-2, 3A) at Southside (3-0, 1A) - Sou by 21

Trinity Christian (1-1, Ind) at Wake Christian (1-2, Ind)* - T by 24

Triton (1-3, 3A) at Sanford, Terry (2-1, 3A)* - ppd to ?

Tuscola (2-2, 3A) at Franklin (4-0, 3A)* - F by 24

Walkertown (2-2, 2A) at West Stokes (2-1, 2A)* - Wal by 13

Washington County (2-2, 1A) at Riverside(Williamston) (2-0, 1A)* - ppd to ?

Weddington (3-1, 4A) at Olympic (4-0, 4A) - W by 16

Weldon (1-0, 1A) at Warren County (1-3, 1A)* - WC by 8

West Brunswick (0-3, 3A) at Ashley (1-2, 4A)* - W by 22

West Caldwell (0-3, 2A) at Bunker Hill (4-0, 2A)* - B by 39

West Columbus (2-1, 1A) at Green Sea-Floyds(SC) (NR) - G by 6

West Craven (0-3, 2A) at Washington (2-1, 2A)* - Wash by 7

West Forsyth (3-1, 4A) at Parkland (1-3, 4A)* - W by 57

West Iredell (0-2, 3A) at Foard (0-3, 3A)* - F by 1

West Johnston (3-1, 3A) at Southern Wayne (1-2, 3A)* - ppd to ?

West Mecklenburg (3-2, 3A) at West Charlotte (2-1, 3A)* - WC by 22

West Stanly (2-1, 2A) at Eastern Randolph (3-0, 1A) - E by 34

West Wilkes (0-2, 2A) at Forbush (3-1, 2A)* - F by 48

Western Alamance (1-3, 3A) at Eastern Alamance (2-1, 3A)* - E by 24

Whiteville (3-0, 2A) at Socastee(SC) (NR) - W by 21

Wilkes Central (2-1, 2A) at Surry Central (2-2, 2A)* - W by 10

Williams (2-3, 3A) at Orange (1-4, 3A)* - W by 24

Winston-Salem Prep (0-3, 1A) at Pine Lake Prep (1-1, 2A)* - P by 10

Yancey, Bartlett (4-0, 2A) at North Moore (4-0, 1A)* - N by 3





SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25, 2021

Cabarrus Stallions (1-2, Ind) at Greensboro Panthers (2-0, Ind) - G by 7

Trask, Heide (0-3, 2A) at Dixon (0-2, 3A) - D by 7





MONDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2021

East Wilkes (2-2, 1A) at Elkin (2-1, 1A)* - EW by 8





TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28, 2021

Jacksonville (3-0, 3A) at Rose, J.H. (1-3, 3A)* - J by 13

Maiden (3-0, 2A) at East Burke (1-1, 2A)* - M by 40

North Brunswick (2-1, 3A) at New Hanover (1-2, 4A)* - NH by 11

North Forsyth (2-2, 2A) at Reidsville (3-0, 2A)* - R by 47

West Bladen (1-1, 2A) at East Bladen (1-3, 2A)* - E by 38

West Craven (0-3, 2A) at Ayden-Grifton (1-2, 2A)* - W by 7





CANCELLATIONS

Rosewood (2-1, 1A) at Southside (3-0, 1A) - cancelled

Swain County (2-2, 1A) at King's Academy(TN) (NR) - cancelled