Week 6 Predictions
Here are the predictions for week 6 of the North Carolina high school football season from SimmonsRatings.com.
This Week's Picks/Scoreboard
WEEK 6 PICKS
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 23, 2021
Fike (2-1, 3A) at South Johnston (4-0, 3A)* - S by 9 - F 41-32
Jordan (2-2, 4A) at Athens Drive (0-4, 4A) - ppd to ?
North Johnston (0-4, 2A) at North Pitt (3-1, 2A) - NP by 49 - NP 48-0
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 24, 2021
Andrews (3-0, 1A) at North Georgia Falcons(GA) (NR) - A by 52
Andrews, T.W. (1-2, 2A) at McMichael (2-2, 2A)* - M by 9
Anson (0-3, 2A) at Albemarle (0-3, 1A) - Ans by 15
Apex (2-2, 4A) at Cary (2-2, 4A)* - C by 16
Ashbrook (0-2, 3A) at Forestview (2-2, 3A)* - F by 10
Asheville (2-2, 4A) at Erwin (3-2, 3A)* - A by 15
Asheville Christian (1-3, Ind) at Anderson Cavaliers(SC) (NR) - AC by 6
Aycock, C.B. (0-4, 3A) at East Wake (1-2, 3A)* - E by 30
Bertie (0-2, 1A) at Tarboro (4-1, 1A)* - T by 53
Bishop McGuinness (1-3, 1A) at Carver (3-2, 1A)* - C by 13
Brevard (1-2, 2A) at R-S Central (0-3, 2A)* - B by 5
Britt, Jack (1-2, 4A) at Lumberton (0-3, 4A)* - B by 35
Buford(SC) (NR) at Parkwood (1-1, 3A) - P by 21
Bunn (2-2, 2A) at Northern Nash (3-1, 3A)* - N by 34
Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord co-op) (3-0, Ind) at Asheville School (3-1, Ind) - C by 21
Camden County (2-2, 2A) at Currituck County (1-3, 3A)* - Cur by 33
Cape Fear (3-0, 3A) at Swett, Purnell (0-0, 4A)* - ppd to ?
Cardinal Gibbons (3-1, 4A) at Myers Park (3-2, 4A) - C by 11
Central Cabarrus (0-3, 3A) at Concord (1-2, 3A)* - Con by 12
Central Davidson (3-0, 3A) at Webb, J.F. (1-1, 2A) - C by 30
Chambers (5-0, 4A) vs. Hough (4-0, 4A) (at Memorial Stadium) - C by 4
Chapel Hill (4-0, 4A) at East Chapel Hill (0-3, 4A) - C by 53
Charlotte Country Day (0-3, Ind) at Rabun Gap(GA) (3-1, Ind)* - R by 29
Charlotte Latin (4-0, Ind) at Charlotte Christian (2-1, Ind)* - CC by 8
Chase (4-0, 2A) at McDowell (3-0, 4A) - C by 11
Christ the King (1-3, 1A) at Lake Norman Charter (3-1, 3A) - L by 31
Clayton (2-3, 4A) at Garner (1-2, 4A)* - G by 2
Cleveland (4-0, 4A) at South Garner (4-1, 4A)* - C by 47
Conley, D.H. (1-3, 4A) at Northside(Jacksonville) (0-5, 3A)* - C by 21
Corinth Holders (2-1, 4A) at Southern Alamance (3-1, 4A) - S by 6
Covenant Day (1-2, Ind) at High Point Christian (2-1, Ind) - H by 36
Cox Mill (3-2, 4A) at West Cabarrus (1-2, 4A)* - W by 9
Cramer (2-2, 3A) at Crest (2-1, 3A)* Crest by 18
Croatan (1-3, 3A) at East Carteret (1-2, 2A) C by 5
Draughn (2-2, 1A) at Avery County (1-4, 1A)* D by 13
Dudley (3-1, 3A) at Atkins (1-2, 3A)* D by 56
East Burke (1-1, 2A) at Bandys (2-1, 2A)* ppd to 10/12
East Columbus (2-1, 1A) at Jones Senior (0-3, 1A) E by 27
East Forsyth (3-1, 4A) at Davie County (4-0, 4A)* E by 6
East Gaston (2-2, 2A) at Cherryville (1-3, 1A)* E by 10
East Henderson (1-2, 3A) at West Henderson (0-4, 3A)* W by 9
East Mecklenburg (0-5, 4A) at Garinger (0-3, 4A)* E by 9
East Rowan (0-4, 3A) at Northwest Cabarrus (2-3, 3A) N by 30
East Surry (4-0, 2A) at North Surry (1-2, 2A)* E by 23
Edenton Holmes (2-1, 2A) at Northeastern (3-0, 2A)* N by 9
Enka (1-3, 3A) at Reynolds, A.C. (2-2, 4A)* R by 51
Fairmont (0-4, 2A) at West Bladen (1-1, 2A)* F by 4
Farmville Central (1-3, 2A) at Ayden-Grifton (1-2, 2A)* ppd to 10/5
Farmville Central (1-3, 2A) at Riverside(Williamston) (2-0, 1A) - R by 19
Glenn (2-1, 4A) at Reagan (2-2, 4A)* - R by 7
Graham (2-2, 2A) at Union Pines (0-4, 3A) - U by 18
Greene Central (2-3, 2A) at Southwest Edgecombe (2-3, 4A)* - G by 1
Grimsley (4-0, 4A) at Northwest Guilford (3-1, 4A)* - G by 27
Harding (2-3, 4A) at Nation Ford(SC) (NR) - N by 16
Harnett Central (1-2, 3A) at Westover (2-0, 3A)* - W by 13
Harrells Christian (4-0, Ind) at North Raleigh Christian (3-0, Ind)* - H by 32
Havelock (2-1, 3A) at Southern Durham (1-3, 3A) - H by 2
Hayesville (1-3, 1A) at Georgia Force(GA) (NR) - G by 32
Hendersonville (4-1, 2A) at Polk County (3-1, 2A)* - H by 14
Hickory (2-2, 3A) at North Lincoln (2-2, 3A)* - H by 1
High Point Central (1-3, 3A) at Eastern Guilford (2-1, 3A)* - E by 36
Highland Tech (0-4, 1A) at Bessemer City (1-4, 1A)* - B by 26
Hobbton (2-2, 1A) at Northwood (1-3, 3A) - N by 15
Hoggard (3-1, 4A) at Topsail (1-2, 4A)* - H by 46
Hoke County (2-3, 4A) at Lee County (4-1, 3A)* - L by 23
Holly Springs (1-3, 4A) at Apex Friendship (2-2, 4A)* - A by 12
Hunt (3-1, 3A) at Smithfield-Selma (2-2, 3A)* - H by 24
Independence (1-2, 4A) at Charlotte Catholic (3-1, 4A)* - C by 26
Jordan-Matthews (0-4, 2A) at Chatham Central (0-4, 1A)* - C by 7
Kinston (5-0, 2A) at East Duplin (4-1, 2A)* - K by 11
Knightdale (2-1, 4A) at Cape Fear (3-0, 3A) - K by 6
Lake Norman (3-1, 4A) at Kannapolis Brown (3-1, 4A)* - K by 2
Ledford (4-0, 3A) at Clinton (3-0, 2A) - L by 3
Lexington (0-2, 2A) at South Davidson (0-3, 1A)* - L by 13
Lincolnton (0-4, 2A) at Newton-Conover (1-2, 2A)* - N by 5
Madison (2-2, 2A) at Patton (0-3, 2A)- M by 9
Maiden (3-0, 2A) at West Lincoln (4-0, 2A)* - M by 13
Mallard Creek (2-1, 4A) at Hopewell (1-3, 4A)* - M by 42
Manteo (0-4, 2A) at First Flight (1-2, 3A)* - F by 21
Middle Creek (2-2, 4A) at Green Level (1-3, 4A)* - M by 24
Mitchell (3-2, 1A) at Owen (1-3, 2A)* - M by 44
Mooresville (2-2, 4A) at Hickory Ridge (3-2, 4A)* - H by 27
Mount Pleasant (3-2, 2A) at Union Academy (0-5, 1A)* - M by 55
Mountain Heritage (2-1, 1A) at Rosman (0-3, 1A)* - M by 57
Mountain Island Charter (3-0, 1A) at Community School of Davidson (2-2, 2A)* - M by 12
Murphy (2-2, 1A) at Union County(GA) (NR) - M by 34
Nash Central (2-2, 2A) at Franklinton (0-3, 3A)* - F by 4
New Bern (5-0, 4A) at Jacksonville (3-0, 3A)* - N by 18
New Hanover (1-2, 4A) at South Brunswick (4-0, 3A)* - S by 1
North Brunswick (2-1, 3A) at Laney (4-0, 4A)* - L by 28
North Buncombe (0-3, 3A) at Roberson, T.C. (1-3, 4A)* - R by 22
North Duplin (2-3, 1A) at Bear Grass Charter (1-3, 1A) - ppd to 10/15
North Gaston (0-5, 3A) at Kings Mountain (3-1, 3A)* - K by 47
North Henderson (3-1, 3A) at Smoky Mountain (2-2, 3A)* - S by 13
North Iredell (1-2, 3A) at St. Stephens (1-2, 3A)* - S by 2
North Rowan (3-1, 1A) at Thomasville (3-1, 1A)* - T by 21
North Stokes (3-2, 1A) at Starmount (1-3, 1A)* - S by 22
North Wake Saints (2-2, Ind) at Ravenscroft (3-1, Ind) - R by 43
North Wilkes (1-2, 2A) at Ashe County (0-3, 3A) - A by 10
Northampton County (2-1, 1A) at North Edgecombe (0-4, 1A)* - NC by 32
Northern Durham (1-3, 4A) at Vance County (2-1, 3A) Even - V
Overhills (0-3, 4A) at Smith, E.E. (0-3, 3A)* - ppd to ?
Page (1-3, 4A) at Ragsdale (1-3, 4A)* - P by 27
Panther Creek (3-1, 4A) at Green Hope (2-1, 4A)* - P by 24
Pasquotank County (0-2, 2A) at Hertford County (3-1, 2A)* H by 49
Pender (2-1, 1A) at Lakewood (1-3, 1A) - P by 29
Pine Forest (2-1, 4A) at Western Harnett (1-3, 3A)* - P by 39
Pinecrest (3-1, 4A) at Richmond Senior (3-1, 4A)* - R by 12
Pisgah (4-0, 3A) at David Crockett(TN) (NR) - P by 7
Princeton (4-0, 2A) at Louisburg (3-0, 2A) - P by 18
Providence (1-3, 4A) at Butler (2-2, 4A)* - B by 9
Providence Day (1-2, Ind) at Christ School (0-3, Ind)* - C by 2
Randleman (1-3, 2A) at Montgomery Central (0-3, 3A) - Even - R
Red Springs (1-1, 2A) at Clinton (3-0, 2A)* - ppd to 10/19
Reynolds, R.J. (1-3, 4A) at Mount Tabor (2-2, 4A)* - M by 32
Richlands (0-2, 3A) at Midway (3-1, 2A) - M by 17
Roanoke Rapids (4-0, 2A) at Southern Nash (4-0, 3A)* - S by 7
Robbinsville (1-1, 1A) at Lenoir City(TN) (NR) - R by 23
Rockingham County (2-1, 3A) at Smith, Ben L. (1-3, 3A)* - R by 23
Rocky Mount Prep (0-2, 1A) at Northwest Halifax (1-1, 1A) - N by 6
Rose, J.H. (1-3, 3A) at South Central (1-2, 3A)* - R by 7
Salisbury (4-0, 2A) at West Davidson (0-3, 2A)* - S by 62
Scotland (4-1, 3A) at Southern Lee (0-3, 3A)* - Scot by 49
Seventy-First (3-0, 3A) at Gray's Creek (1-2, 4A)* - S by 44
Shelby (3-1, 2A) at Jefferson, Thomas (3-0, 1A)* - S by 32
South Columbus (0-2, 2A) at Kenan, James (0-2, 2A) - K by 1
South Creek (0-4, 1A) at Perquimans (2-1, 1A)* - P by 50
South Lenoir (2-1, 2A) at Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1, 2A)* - W by 46
South Mecklenburg (4-1, 4A) at Berry Academy (1-2, 4A)* - S by 36
South Point (3-1, 3A) at Huss, Hunter (0-2, 3A)* - S by 25
South Rowan (1-4, 3A) at West Rowan (2-2, 3A)* - W by 33
South Stokes (2-2, 1A) at Mount Airy (4-0, 1A)* - M by 50
South View (2-1, 4A) at Byrd, Douglas (0-4, 3A)* - S by 61
South Wake Crusaders (0-4, Ind) at Hickory Grove Christian (3-0, Ind) - H by 43
Southeast Guilford (2-2, 4A) at Northern Guilford (4-0, 4A)* - N by 15
Southeast Halifax (1-3, 1A) at KIPP Pride Academy (1-2, 1A)* - K by 15
Southeast Raleigh (2-1, 4A) at Fuquay-Varina (3-2, 4A)* - F by 16
Southern Guilford (1-3, 3A) at Northeast Guilford (0-4, 3A)* - S by 25
Southlake Christian (0-3, Ind) at Hibriten (1-2, 3A) - H by 33
Southwest Guilford (2-2, 4A) at Western Guilford (1-2, 4A)* - S by 28
Southwest Onslow (0-4, 2A) at North Lenoir (3-0, 2A)* - N by 8
Southwestern Randolph (4-0, 2A) at Asheboro (1-3, 3A) - S by 7
St. Pauls (2-0, 2A) at Midway (4-1, 2A)* - ppd to ?
Statesville (3-0, 3A) at East Lincoln (3-1, 3A)* - S by 2
Sun Valley (0-4, 4A) at Pageland Central(SC) (NR) - S by 17
Swansboro (1-2, 3A) at Southside (3-0, 1A) - Sou by 21
Trinity Christian (1-1, Ind) at Wake Christian (1-2, Ind)* - T by 24
Triton (1-3, 3A) at Sanford, Terry (2-1, 3A)* - ppd to ?
Tuscola (2-2, 3A) at Franklin (4-0, 3A)* - F by 24
Walkertown (2-2, 2A) at West Stokes (2-1, 2A)* - Wal by 13
Washington County (2-2, 1A) at Riverside(Williamston) (2-0, 1A)* - ppd to ?
Weddington (3-1, 4A) at Olympic (4-0, 4A) - W by 16
Weldon (1-0, 1A) at Warren County (1-3, 1A)* - WC by 8
West Brunswick (0-3, 3A) at Ashley (1-2, 4A)* - W by 22
West Caldwell (0-3, 2A) at Bunker Hill (4-0, 2A)* - B by 39
West Columbus (2-1, 1A) at Green Sea-Floyds(SC) (NR) - G by 6
West Craven (0-3, 2A) at Washington (2-1, 2A)* - Wash by 7
West Forsyth (3-1, 4A) at Parkland (1-3, 4A)* - W by 57
West Iredell (0-2, 3A) at Foard (0-3, 3A)* - F by 1
West Johnston (3-1, 3A) at Southern Wayne (1-2, 3A)* - ppd to ?
West Mecklenburg (3-2, 3A) at West Charlotte (2-1, 3A)* - WC by 22
West Stanly (2-1, 2A) at Eastern Randolph (3-0, 1A) - E by 34
West Wilkes (0-2, 2A) at Forbush (3-1, 2A)* - F by 48
Western Alamance (1-3, 3A) at Eastern Alamance (2-1, 3A)* - E by 24
Whiteville (3-0, 2A) at Socastee(SC) (NR) - W by 21
Wilkes Central (2-1, 2A) at Surry Central (2-2, 2A)* - W by 10
Williams (2-3, 3A) at Orange (1-4, 3A)* - W by 24
Winston-Salem Prep (0-3, 1A) at Pine Lake Prep (1-1, 2A)* - P by 10
Yancey, Bartlett (4-0, 2A) at North Moore (4-0, 1A)* - N by 3
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25, 2021
Cabarrus Stallions (1-2, Ind) at Greensboro Panthers (2-0, Ind) - G by 7
Trask, Heide (0-3, 2A) at Dixon (0-2, 3A) - D by 7
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2021
East Wilkes (2-2, 1A) at Elkin (2-1, 1A)* - EW by 8
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28, 2021
Jacksonville (3-0, 3A) at Rose, J.H. (1-3, 3A)* - J by 13
Maiden (3-0, 2A) at East Burke (1-1, 2A)* - M by 40
North Brunswick (2-1, 3A) at New Hanover (1-2, 4A)* - NH by 11
North Forsyth (2-2, 2A) at Reidsville (3-0, 2A)* - R by 47
West Bladen (1-1, 2A) at East Bladen (1-3, 2A)* - E by 38
West Craven (0-3, 2A) at Ayden-Grifton (1-2, 2A)* - W by 7
CANCELLATIONS
Rosewood (2-1, 1A) at Southside (3-0, 1A) - cancelled
Swain County (2-2, 1A) at King's Academy(TN) (NR) - cancelled