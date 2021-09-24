Week 6 Scoreboard
Here are the results from Week 6 of the North Carolina high school football season.
AC Reynolds 61, Enka 0
Andrews 41, North Georgia 16
Asheville 49, Erwin 14
Asheville Christian 42, Anderson Cavaliers 6
Bessemer City 32, Highland Tech 8
Bunker Hill 49, West Caldwell 0
Butler 20, Providence 0
Cabarrus 45, Asheville School 34
Cary 53, Apex 42
Chapel Hill 49, East Chapel Hill 0
Charlotte Catholic 17, Independence 6
Charlotte Latin 24, Charlotte Christian 22
Chase 47, McDowell 14
Chatham Central 21, Jordan-Matthews 7
Christ School 25, Providence Day 21
Cleveland 58, South Garner 18
Crest 35, Cramer 16
DH Conley 41, Northside-Jax 14
Davy Crockett TN 28, Pisgah 14
Dixon 52, Trask 32
Draughn 42, Avery County 22
Dudley 55, Atkins 0
East Forsyth 59, Davie County 21
East Gaston 50, Cherryville 14
East Meck 31, Garinger 14
East Surry 56, North Surry 22
East Wake 28, CB Aycock 14
Eastern Randolph 33, West Stanly 3
Farmville 27, Riverside-Martin 20
Garner 21, Clayton 20
Glenn 33 Reagan 7
Grimsley 55, Northwest Guilford
Havelock 34, Southern Durham 2
Hendersonville 56, Polk County 25
Hertford County 48, Pasquotank 0
Hibriten 42, SouthLake Christian 19
Hickory Grove Christian 48, South Wake 12
Hickory Ridge 45, Mooresville 19
Hoggard 28, Topsail 7
Hough 16, Chambers 10
Hunt 35, Smithfield-Selma 0
JH Rose 42, South Central 0
Jack Britt 27, Lumberton 7
Jacksonville 29, New Bern 28
John Paul II Catholic 18, Cary Christian 6
Jones Senior 14, East Columbus 13
Kings Mountain 56, North Gaston 0
Knightdale 33, Cape Fear 13
Lake Norman Charter 48, Christ the King 8
Ledford 35, Clinton 18
Lee County 34, Hoke County 6
Maiden 20, West Lincoln 14
Mallard Creek 39, Hopewell 0
Middle Creek 37, Green Level 20
Mitchell 55, CD Owen 27
Mount Airy 48, South Stokes 6
Mount Pleasant 56, Union Acadeny 0
Mount Tabor 41, RJ Reynolds 20
Mountain Heritage 52, Rosman 13
Murphy 54, Union Academy 24
Myers Park 16, Cardinal Ginnons 13
Nation Ford SC 55, Harding 15
Nash Central 15, Franklinton 14
North Iredell 15, St. Stephens 6
North Lincoln 21, Hickory 6
North Moore 26, Bartlett Yancey 8
Northern Guilford 43, Southeast Guilford 6
Northern Nash 41, Bunn 14
Page 43, Ragsdale 14
Panther Credk 30, Green Hope 3
Patton 26, Madison 13
Pender 62, Lakewood 6
Pine Forest 60, Western Harnett 6
Randleman 20, Montgomery Central 14
Richmond 28, Pinecrest 21
Robbinsville 35, Lenoir City TN 19
Rockingham 33, Ben Smith 0
R-S Central 41, Brevard 30
Salisbury 69, West Davidson 6
Scotland 42, Sourhern Lee 0
Shelby 55, Thomas Jefferson 7
Smoky Mountain 49, North Henderson 26
South Brunswick 6, New Hanover 3
South Davidson 12, Lexington 6
South Point 42, Huss 7
South View 55, Douglas Byrd 0
Southern Alamance 22, Corinth Holders 7
Southern Guilford 28, Northeast Guilford 0
Southern Nash 56, Roanoke Rapids 14
Southside 44, Swansboro 7
SouthWest Edgecombe 61, Greene Central 20
Southwest Onslow 41, North Lenoir 20
Southwestern Randolph 17, Asheboro 7
Starmount 13, North Stokes 0
Surry Central 38, Wilkes Central 30
TC Roberson 34, North Buncombe 0
Thomasville 59, North Rowan 18
Tuscola 21, Franklin 17
Vance County 35, Northetn Durham 7
Wayne Christian 58, Pungo Christian 0
Weddington 28, Olympic 0
West Brunswick 40, Ashley 29
West Cabarrus 10, Cox Mill 6
West Craven 26, Washington 7
West Henderson 41, East Henderson 7
West Rowan 55, South Rowan 16
Whiteville 27, Socastee SC 24
Williams 28, Orange 0