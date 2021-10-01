Week 7 Predictions

Here are the predictions for week 7 of the North Carolina high school football season from SimmonsRatings.com .

This Week's Picks/Scoreboard

WEEK 7 GAMES

FRIDAY OCTOBER 1, 2021

Albemarle (0-4, 1A) at Robinson, Jay M. (4-1, 2A)* - R by 49

Alleghany (1-3, 1A) at North Stokes (3-3, 1A)* - N by 8

Andrews (4-0, 1A) at Hayesville (2-3, 1A)* - A by 36

Apex Friendship (2-3, 4A) at Panther Creek (4-1, 4A)* - P by 20

Ashe County (1-3, 3A) at Alexander Central (3-2, 4A)* - Alex by 36

Asheboro (1-4, 3A) at Oak Grove (3-1, 3A)* - O by 44

Athens Drive (0-4, 4A) at Sanderson (1-2, 4A)* - S by 27

Atkins (1-3, 3A) at Southern Guilford (2-3, 3A)* - S by 34

Ayden-Grifton (1-2, 2A) at Greene Central (2-4, 2A)* - A by 12

Bandys (2-1, 2A) at Lincolnton (1-4, 2A)* - B by 3

Beddingfield (1-2, 2A) at Goldsboro (1-4, 2A)* - G by 5

Berry Academy (1-3, 4A) at Harding (2-4, 4A)* - B by 6

Bertie (0-3, 1A) at South Creek (0-4, 1A)* - B by 10

Broome(SC) (NR) at Robbinsville (2-1, 1A) - R by 6

Bunn (2-3, 2A) at Franklinton (0-4, 3A)* - B by 14

Burns (3-2, 2A) at Bessemer City (2-4, 1A)* - Burns by 47

Butler (3-2, 4A) at East Mecklenburg (1-5, 4A)* - B by 54

Camden County (2-3, 2A) at First Flight (2-2, 3A)* - F by 5

Cape Fear (3-1, 3A) at Seventy-First (4-0, 3A)* - S by 29

Cardinal Gibbons (3-2, 4A) at Enloe (1-4, 4A)* - C by 53

Carver (4-2, 1A) at Community School of Davidson (3-2, 2A)* - CSD by 16

Cary (3-2, 4A) at Holly Springs (2-3, 4A)* - Even - H

Central Cabarrus (0-4, 3A) at South Rowan (1-5, 3A)* - C by 1

Charlotte Catholic (4-1, 4A) at Rocky River (2-3, 4A)* - C by 33

Charlotte Country Day (0-4, Ind) at Providence Day (1-3, Ind)* - P by 16

Chase (5-0, 2A) at Hendersonville (5-1, 2A)* - H by 10

Christ School (1-3, Ind) at Charlotte Latin (5-0, Ind)* - CL by 11

Christ the King (1-4, 1A) at Pine Lake Prep (2-1, 2A)* - P by 35

Clayton (2-4, 4A) at Southeast Raleigh (2-2, 4A)* - C by 19

Concord (2-2, 3A) at Carson (1-3, 3A)* - Car by 4

Conley, D.H. (2-3, 4A) at Havelock (3-1, 3A)* - H by 20

Covenant Day (1-3, Ind) at North Raleigh Christian (3-1, Ind) - N by 8

Croatan (2-3, 3A) at White Oak (4-1, 3A)* - C by 3

Cummings (3-1, 2A) at Yancey, Bartlett (4-1, 2A)* - C by 10

Currituck County (2-3, 3A) at Manteo (0-5, 2A)* - C by 33

Davie County (4-1, 4A) at Reagan (2-3, 4A)* - R by 6

Draughn (3-2, 1A) at Mitchell (4-2, 1A)* - M by 29

East Bladen (2-3, 2A) at Fairmont (0-5, 2A)* - E by 29

East Carteret (1-3, 2A) at Northside(Pinetown) (4-1, 1A)* - N by 30

East Chapel Hill (0-4, 4A) at Louisburg (3-0, 2A) - L by 49

East Columbus (2-2, 1A) at Whiteville (4-0, 2A)* - W by 58

East Henderson (1-3, 3A) at Brevard (1-3, 2A) - B by 40

East Lincoln (3-2, 3A) at West Iredell (1-2, 3A)* - E by 46

East Surry (5-0, 2A) at Wilkes Central (2-2, 2A)* - E by 29

East Wake (2-2, 3A) at West Johnston (3-1, 3A)* - W by 10

Eastern Alamance (3-1, 3A) at Williams (3-3, 3A)* - E by 21

Eastern Guilford (2-1, 3A) at Rockingham County (3-1, 3A)* - E by 9

Edenton Holmes (2-2, 2A) at Pasquotank County (0-3, 2A)* - E by 52

Farmville Central (2-3, 2A) at Washington (2-2, 2A)* - W by 33

Foard (0-4, 3A) at Statesville (4-0, 3A)* - S by 58

Forest Hills (3-2, 2A) at Parkwood (2-1, 3A)* - P by 12

Forestview (3-2, 3A) at Kings Mountain (4-1, 3A)* - K by 20

Franklin (4-1, 3A) vs. Pisgah (4-1, 3A)* (at Erwin HS) - P by 18

Fuquay-Varina (4-2, 4A) at Cleveland (5-0, 4A)* - C by 38

Garinger (0-4, 4A) at Independence (1-3, 4A)* - I by 54

Glenn (3-1, 4A) at West Forsyth (3-1, 4A)* - Even - G

Granville Central (0-5, 2A) at Webb, J.F. (1-2, 2A)* - W by 25

Gray's Creek (1-3, 4A) at Byrd, Douglas (0-5, 3A)* - G by 29

Green Hope (2-2, 4A) at Middle Creek (3-2, 4A)* - M by 27

Green Level (1-4, 4A) at Apex (2-3, 4A)* - A by 8

Harrells Christian (5-0, Ind) at Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord co-op) (4-0, Ind) - C by 8

Hertford County (4-1, 2A) at Northeastern (4-0, 2A)* - N by 33

Hibriten (2-2, 3A) at Freedom (3-1, 3A)* - F by 7

Hickory (2-3, 3A) at St. Stephens (1-3, 3A)* - H by 33

Hickory Hawks (2-3, Ind) at Virginia Spartans(VA) (NR) - H by 23

Hickory Ridge (4-2, 4A) at South Iredell (1-3, 4A)* - H by 44

High Point Christian (3-1, Ind) at Ravenscroft (4-1, Ind) - R by 2

Hoggard (4-1, 4A) at South Brunswick (5-0, 3A)* - H by 17

Hough (5-0, 4A) at West Mecklenburg (3-3, 4A)* - H by 54

Huss, Hunter (0-3, 3A) at Cramer (2-3, 3A)* - C by 14

Jefferson, Thomas (3-1, 1A) at East Gaston (3-2, 2A)* - J by 1

Jones Senior (1-3, 1A) at Lejeune (0-4, 1A)* - J by 22

Jordan-Matthews (0-5, 2A) at North Moore (5-0, 1A)* - N by 54

Kannapolis Brown (3-2, 4A) at Cox Mill (3-3, 4A)* - K by 4

Kenan, James (1-2, 2A) at South Lenoir (2-2, 2A)* - K by 10

Kinston (5-1, 2A) at Southwest Onslow (1-4, 2A)* - K by 21

Laney (4-0, 4A) at West Brunswick (1-3, 3A)* - L by 15

Ledford (5-0, 3A) at Central Davidson (4-0, 3A)* - L by 16

Leesville Road (4-0, 4A) at Broughton (0-5, 4A)* - L by 45

Lumberton (0-4, 4A) at South View (3-1, 4A)* - S by 52

McDowell (3-1, 4A) at North Buncombe (0-4, 3A)* - M by 26

McMichael (3-2, 2A) at Lexington (0-3, 2A) - M by 40

Midway (4-1, 2A) at Clinton (3-1, 2A)* - C by 21

Millbrook (5-0, 4A) at Heritage (5-0, 4A)* - H by 1

Montgomery Central (0-4, 3A) at North Davidson (1-3, 3A)* - N by 21

Mount Airy (5-0, 1A) at Starmount (2-3, 1A)* - M by 40

Mount Tabor (3-2, 4A) at East Forsyth (4-1, 4A)* ppd to ?

Murphy (3-2, 1A) at Cherokee (2-2, 1A)* - M by 24

Myers Park (4-2, 4A) at Ardrey Kell (3-1, 4A)* - M by 2

Newton-Conover (1-3, 2A) at East Burke (1-2, 2A)* - N by 5

North Edgecombe (0-5, 1A) at Weldon (2-0, 1A)* - W by 25

North Forsyth (2-3, 2A) at Andrews, T.W. (1-3, 2A)* - N by 24

North Gaston (0-6, 3A) at Ashbrook (0-3, 3A)* - A by 17

North Henderson (3-2, 3A) at Tuscola (3-2, 3A)* - T by 8

North Lenoir (3-1, 2A) at Wallace-Rose Hill (4-1, 2A)* - W by 44

North Lincoln (3-2, 3A) at North Iredell (2-2, 3A)* - NL by 30

North Mecklenburg (2-2, 4A) at Mallard Creek (3-1, 4A)* - M by 23

North Rowan (3-2, 1A) at East Davidson (3-2, 2A)* - N by 5

North Stanly (1-3, 2A) at Union Academy (0-6, 1A)* - N by 48

North Surry (1-3, 2A) at Forbush (4-1, 2A) - F by 11

North Wake Saints (2-3, Ind) at Carolina Bearcats (0-4, Ind) - N by 9

North Wilkes (1-3, 2A) at West Wilkes (0-3, 2A)* - N by 23

Northeast Guilford (0-5, 3A) at High Point Central (1-3, 3A)* - H by 18

Northern Guilford (5-0, 4A) at Southwest Guilford (3-2, 4A)* - N by 31

Northern Nash (4-1, 3A) at Roanoke Rapids (4-1, 2A)* - N by 19

Northside(Jacksonville) (0-6, 3A) at Rose, J.H. (3-3, 3A)* - R by 45

Northwest Cabarrus (3-3, 3A) at West Rowan (3-2, 3A)* - W by 22

Northwest Guilford (3-2, 4A) at Page (2-3, 4A)* - N by 3

Northwood (2-3, 3A) at Person (2-3, 3A)* - N by 3

Owen (1-4, 2A) at Mountain Heritage (3-1, 1A)* - M by 35

Pamlico County (1-3, 1A) at Southside (4-0, 1A)* - S by 14

Parkland (1-3, 4A) at Reynolds, R.J. (1-4, 4A)* - R by 33

Patton (1-3, 2A) at Cherryville (1-4, 1A) - C by 13

Pender (3-1, 1A) at South Columbus (0-3, 2A)* - P by 21

Perquimans (2-1, 1A) at Riverside(Williamston) (2-1, 1A)* - P by 26

Porter Ridge (3-0, 4A) at Marvin Ridge (3-1, 4A)* - P by 11

Princeton (4-0, 2A) at Eastern Wayne (4-1, 2A)* - P by 22

Providence (1-4, 4A) at Mooresville (2-3, 4A) - P by 2

Rabun Gap(GA) (4-1, Ind) at Charlotte Christian (2-2, Ind)* - R by 4

Ragsdale (1-4, 4A) at Southeast Guilford (2-3, 4A)* - S by 40

Randleman (2-3, 2A) at Wheatmore (3-1, 2A)* - R by 1

Reidsville (4-0, 2A) at Walkertown (3-2, 2A)* - R by 40

Reynolds, A.C. (3-2, 4A) at Asheville (3-2, 4A)* - R by 7

Richmond Senior (4-1, 4A) at Hoke County (2-4, 4A)* - R by 42

Riverside(Durham) (1-4, 4A) at Northern Durham (1-4, 4A)* - N by 12

Rocky Mount (3-2, 3A) at Nash Central (3-2, 2A)* - R by 32

Rocky Mount Prep (0-3, 1A) at KIPP Pride Academy (2-2, 1A)* - K by 31

Rolesville (3-2, 4A) at Wakefield (4-1, 4A)* - R by 10

Rosewood (2-1, 1A) at Hobbton (1-4, 1A)* - R by 9

Rosman (0-4, 1A) at Madison (2-3, 2A)* - M by 34

R-S Central (1-3, 2A) at Polk County (3-2, 2A)* - R by 3

Shelby (4-1, 2A) at Highland Tech (0-5, 1A)* - S by 71

Smith, Ben L. (1-4, 3A) at Dudley (4-1, 3A)* - D by 50

Smith. E.E. (0-3, 3A) at Harnett Central (1-3, 3A)* - S by 5

Smithfield-Selma (2-3, 3A) at Fike (3-1, 3A)* - F by 15

South Caldwell (4-0, 4A) at Watauga (3-2, 4A)* - W by 17

South Central (1-3, 3A) at New Bern (5-1, 4A)* - N by 47

South Davidson (1-3, 1A) at Salisbury (5-0, 2A)* - Sal by 65

South Garner (4-2, 4A) at Corinth Holders (2-2, 4A)* - C by 3

South Johnston (4-1, 3A) at Aycock, C.B. (0-5, 3A)* - S by 27

South Point (4-1, 3A) at Crest (3-1, 3A)* - S by 3

South Stanly (1-3, 1A) at Mount Pleasant (4-2, 2A)* - M by 44

South Stokes (2-3, 1A) at East Wilkes (2-3, 1A)* - E by 15

Southeast Halifax (1-4, 1A) at Northampton County (3-1, 1A)* - N by 39

Southern Alamance (4-1, 4A) at Chapel Hill (5-0, 4A)* - S by 19

Southern Durham (1-4, 3A) at South Granville (1-4, 2A)* - SD by 14

Southern Lee (0-4, 3A) at Pinecrest (3-2, 4A)* - P by 53

Southern Wayne (1-2, 3A) at Hunt (4-1, 3A)* - H by 48

Southlake Christian (0-4, Ind) at Hickory Grove Christian (4-0, Ind) - H by 17

Southwest Edgecombe (3-3, 2A) at North Pitt (4-1, 2A)* - S by 1

Southwestern Randolph (5-0, 2A) at Eastern Randolph (4-0, 1A)* - E by 32

Spring Creek (3-1, 2A) at North Johnston (0-5, 2A)* - S by 6

Sun Valley (1-4, 4A) at Cuthbertson (2-3, 4A)* - C by 35

Surry Central (3-2, 2A) at Elkin (3-1, 2A) - E by 1

Swain County (2-2, 1A) at Robbinsville (2-1, 1A)* - ppd to ?

Swansboro (1-3, 3A) at Richlands (0-3, 3A)* - R by 11

Swett, Purnell (0-0, 4A) at Britt, Jack (2-2, 4A)* - B by 11

Tarboro (5-1, 1A) at Gates County (1-2, 1A)* - T by 49

Topsail (1-3, 4A) at North Brunswick (2-2, 3A)* - N by 10

Trask, Heide (0-4, 2A) at West Columbus (2-2, 1A)* -

W by 39Trinity (3-2, 2A) at Providence Grove (4-1, 2A)* - P by 39

Trinity Christian (2-1, Ind) at Metrolina Christian (4-1, Ind) - M by 6

Union Pines (1-4, 3A) at Anson (1-3, 2A) - U by 2

Union Pines (1-4, 3A) at Scotland (5-1, 3A)* ppd to ?

Vance County (3-1, 3A) at Carrboro (1-4, 3A)* - V by 34

Wake Christian (1-3, Ind) at Lakewood (1-4, 1A) - W by 2

Wake Forest (3-2, 4A) at Knightdale (3-1, 4A)* - W by 21

Weddington (4-1, 4A) at Piedmont (2-3, 4A)* - W by 47

West Bladen (2-2, 2A) at Red Springs (1-1, 2A)* - R by 13

West Cabarrus (2-2, 4A) at Lake Norman (4-1, 4A)* - L by 7

West Carteret (2-2, 3A) at Dixon (1-2, 3A)* - W by 43

West Charlotte (3-1, 3A) at Hopewell (1-4, 4A)* - W by 29

West Davidson (0-4, 2A) at Thomasville (4-1, 1A)* - T by 53

West Henderson (1-4, 3A) at Smoky Mountain (3-2, 3A)* - S by 26

West Lincoln (4-1, 2A) at Bunker Hill (5-0, 2A)* - B by 3

West Stokes (2-2, 2A) at Morehead (1-4, 2A)* - M by 5

Western Guilford (1-3, 4A) at Grimsley (5-0, 4A)* - G by 59

Western Harnett (1-4, 3A) at Overhills (0-3, 4A)* - O by 34

Westover (3-0, 3A) at Triton (1-3, 3A)* - W by 7

Winston-Salem Prep (0-4, 1A) at Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 1A)* - M by 19





SATURDAY OCTOBER 2, 2021

Ashley (1-3, 4A) at New Hanover (2-3, 4A)* - N by 19

Cabarrus Stallions (2-2, Ind) at Asheville Christian (2-3, Ind) - C by 8

Sanford, Terry (2-1, 3A) at Pine Forest (3-1, 4A)* - P by 7

West Caldwell (0-4, 2A) at Maiden (5-0, 2A)* - M by 50





MONDAY OCTOBER 4, 2021

Jordan (2-2, 4A) at Hillside (3-2, 4A)* - H by 38





TUESDAY OCTOBER 5, 2021

East Wake (2-2, 3A) at Southern Wayne (1-2, 3A)* - E by 22

Farmville Central (2-3, 2A) at Ayden-Grifton (1-2, 2A)* - A by 24

High Point Central (1-3, 3A) at Eastern Guilford (2-1, 3A)* - E by 37

Pine Lake Prep (2-1, 2A) at Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 1A)* - M by 4

Reidsville (4-0, 2A) at Andrews, T.W. (1-3, 2A)* - R by 55

St. Pauls (2-0, 2A) at Midway (4-1, 2A)* - S by 26

Washington (2-2, 2A) at Northampton County (3-1, 1A) - W by 9

West Cabarrus (2-2, 4A) at South Iredell (1-3, 4A)* - W by 20