Week 7 Scoreboard
Here are the scores from Week 7 of the North Carolina high school football season.
Alexander Central 42, Ashe County 36
Andrews 31, Hayesville 7
Anson 20, Union Pines 14
Apex 42, Green Level 27
Arendell Parrott Academy 54, Faith Christian 14
Ashbrook 47, North Gaston 20
Asheville 6, AC Reynolds 5
Brevard 42, East Henderson 0
Broome SC 46, Robbinsville 43
Bunker Hill 15, West Lincoln 7
Burns 42, Bessemer City 0
Butler 52, East Meck 0
Camden County 34, First Flight 6
Cardinal Gibbons 37, Enloe 0
Cary Christian 44, GRACE Christian 16
Charlotte Catholic 31, Rocky River 13
Charlotte Latin 24, Christ Achool 14
Clayton 40, Southeast Raleigh 18
Cleveland 49, Fuquay-Varina 6
Clinton 44, Midway 35
Community School of Davidson 35, Carver 12
Currituck 42, Manteo 28
Dudley 72, Ben Smith 6
East Gaston 42, Thomas Jefferson 37
East Lincoln 45, West Iredell 0
Eastern Randolph 32, SW Randolph 14
Fairmont 20, East Bladen 8
Franklinton 14, Bunn 13
Glenn 22, West Forsyth 13
Greene Central 36, Ayden Grifton 20
Harrells Christian 21, Cabarrus 14
Havelock 55, DH Conley 12
Hendersonville 42, Chase 9
Heritage 35, Millbrook 17
Hibriten 42, Freedom 14
Hickory 43, St. Stephens 15
Hickory Grove Christian 18, SouthLake Christian 8
Hickory Ridge 42, South Iredell 16
Hoggard 31, South Brunswick 9
Holly Springs 21, Cary 6
Hough 53, West Meck 0
JF Webb 26, Granville Central 6
JH Rose 55, Northside-Jax 3
JM Robinson 66, Albemarle 0
Kings Mountain 28, Forestview 14
Kinston 28, Southwest Onslow 21
Lake Norman 17, West Cabarrus 3
Leesville Road 56, Broughton 7
Madison 48, Rosman 0
McDowell 53, North Buncombe 13
Metrolina Christian 42, Trinity Christian 6
Mitchell 62, Draughn 14
Mount Airy 43, Starmount 0
Mount Pleasant 44, South Stanly 0
Mountain Heritage 37, CD Owen 7
Murphy 29, Cherokee 28
Myers Park 13, Ardrey Kell 7
New Bern 75, South Central 0
North Davidson 51, Montgomery Central 7
North Edgecombe 25, Weldon 14
North Forsyth 54, HP Andrews 24
North Johnston 28, Spring Creek 6
North Lincoln 50, North Iredell 0
North Meck 17, Mallard Creek 14
North Pitt 28, SouthWest Edgecombe 0
North Raleigh Christian 43, Covenant Day 12
North Rowan 33, East Davidson 32
Northampton 46, Southeast Halifax 0
Northeastern 28, Hertford County 6
Northern Durham 25, Riverside-Durham 7
Northern Guilford 38, Southwest Guilford 13
Northern Nash 42, Roanoke Rapids 17
Northside-Pinetown 51, East Carteret 0
Northwood 21, Person 7
Oak Grove 50, Asheboro 14
Overhills 46, Western Harnett 0
Page 34, Northwest Guilford 13
Panther Creek 28, Apex Friendship 14
Parkwood 39, Forest Hills 29
Patton 22, Cherryville 14
Pine Lake Prep 41, Christ the King 16
Pinecrest 47, Southern Lee 3
Pisgah 20 Franklin 16
Polk County 48, R-S Central 28
Princeton 28, Eastwrn Wayne 6
Providence Day 55, Charlotte Country Day 7
RJ Reynolds 49, Parkland 0
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA 23, Charlotte Christian 10
Randleman 48, Wheatmore 6
Reagan 52, Davie County 14
Reidsville 38? Walkertown 8
Richmond Senior 47, Hoke Coubty 14
Rocky Mount 21, Nash Central 8
Rosewood 55, Hobbton 28
Salisbury 64, South Davidson 0
Sanderson 42, Athens Drive 21
Shelby 72, Highland Tech 0
Smithfield-Selma 42, Fike 14
Smoky Mountain 42, West Henderson 28
Southern Alamance 35, Chapel Hill 27
Southern Guilford 22, Atkins 2
Southside 58, Pamlico 38
Statesville 56, FT Foard 0
Surry Central 27, Elkin 14
Swansboro 6, Richlands 0
Tuscola 37, North Henderson 0
Vance County 36, Carrboro 12
Wake Christian 28, Lakewood 26
Wake Forest 40, Knightdale 18
Wallace-Rose Hill 69, North Lenoir 6
Washington 62, Farmville Central 6
Wayne Christian 44, Bethel Christian 8
Weddington 49, Piedmont 0
West Brunswick 48, Laney 35
West Charlotte 55, Hopewell 19
West Johnston 33, East Wake 20
West Rowan 41, Northwest Cabarrus 6
West Stokes 20, Morehead 14
White Oak 36, Croatan 20
Whiteville 62, East Columbus 0