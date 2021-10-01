Week 7 Scoreboard

Here are the scores from Week 7 of the North Carolina high school football season.





Alexander Central 42, Ashe County 36

Andrews 31, Hayesville 7

Anson 20, Union Pines 14

Apex 42, Green Level 27

Arendell Parrott Academy 54, Faith Christian 14

Ashbrook 47, North Gaston 20

Asheville 6, AC Reynolds 5

Brevard 42, East Henderson 0

Broome SC 46, Robbinsville 43

Bunker Hill 15, West Lincoln 7

Burns 42, Bessemer City 0

Butler 52, East Meck 0

Camden County 34, First Flight 6

Cardinal Gibbons 37, Enloe 0

Cary Christian 44, GRACE Christian 16

Charlotte Catholic 31, Rocky River 13

Charlotte Latin 24, Christ Achool 14

Clayton 40, Southeast Raleigh 18

Cleveland 49, Fuquay-Varina 6

Clinton 44, Midway 35

Community School of Davidson 35, Carver 12

Currituck 42, Manteo 28

Dudley 72, Ben Smith 6

East Gaston 42, Thomas Jefferson 37

East Lincoln 45, West Iredell 0

Eastern Randolph 32, SW Randolph 14

Fairmont 20, East Bladen 8

Franklinton 14, Bunn 13

Glenn 22, West Forsyth 13

Greene Central 36, Ayden Grifton 20

Harrells Christian 21, Cabarrus 14

Havelock 55, DH Conley 12

Hendersonville 42, Chase 9

Heritage 35, Millbrook 17

Hibriten 42, Freedom 14

Hickory 43, St. Stephens 15

Hickory Grove Christian 18, SouthLake Christian 8

Hickory Ridge 42, South Iredell 16

Hoggard 31, South Brunswick 9

Holly Springs 21, Cary 6

Hough 53, West Meck 0

JF Webb 26, Granville Central 6

JH Rose 55, Northside-Jax 3

JM Robinson 66, Albemarle 0

Kings Mountain 28, Forestview 14

Kinston 28, Southwest Onslow 21

Lake Norman 17, West Cabarrus 3

Leesville Road 56, Broughton 7

Madison 48, Rosman 0

McDowell 53, North Buncombe 13

Metrolina Christian 42, Trinity Christian 6

Mitchell 62, Draughn 14

Mount Airy 43, Starmount 0

Mount Pleasant 44, South Stanly 0

Mountain Heritage 37, CD Owen 7

Murphy 29, Cherokee 28

Myers Park 13, Ardrey Kell 7

New Bern 75, South Central 0

North Davidson 51, Montgomery Central 7

North Edgecombe 25, Weldon 14

North Forsyth 54, HP Andrews 24

North Johnston 28, Spring Creek 6

North Lincoln 50, North Iredell 0

North Meck 17, Mallard Creek 14

North Pitt 28, SouthWest Edgecombe 0

North Raleigh Christian 43, Covenant Day 12

North Rowan 33, East Davidson 32

Northampton 46, Southeast Halifax 0

Northeastern 28, Hertford County 6

Northern Durham 25, Riverside-Durham 7

Northern Guilford 38, Southwest Guilford 13

Northern Nash 42, Roanoke Rapids 17

Northside-Pinetown 51, East Carteret 0

Northwood 21, Person 7

Oak Grove 50, Asheboro 14

Overhills 46, Western Harnett 0

Page 34, Northwest Guilford 13

Panther Creek 28, Apex Friendship 14

Parkwood 39, Forest Hills 29

Patton 22, Cherryville 14

Pine Lake Prep 41, Christ the King 16

Pinecrest 47, Southern Lee 3

Pisgah 20 Franklin 16

Polk County 48, R-S Central 28

Princeton 28, Eastwrn Wayne 6

Providence Day 55, Charlotte Country Day 7

RJ Reynolds 49, Parkland 0

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA 23, Charlotte Christian 10

Randleman 48, Wheatmore 6

Reagan 52, Davie County 14

Reidsville 38? Walkertown 8

Richmond Senior 47, Hoke Coubty 14

Rocky Mount 21, Nash Central 8

Rosewood 55, Hobbton 28

Salisbury 64, South Davidson 0

Sanderson 42, Athens Drive 21

Shelby 72, Highland Tech 0

Smithfield-Selma 42, Fike 14

Smoky Mountain 42, West Henderson 28

Southern Alamance 35, Chapel Hill 27

Southern Guilford 22, Atkins 2

Southside 58, Pamlico 38

Statesville 56, FT Foard 0

Surry Central 27, Elkin 14

Swansboro 6, Richlands 0

Tuscola 37, North Henderson 0

Vance County 36, Carrboro 12

Wake Christian 28, Lakewood 26

Wake Forest 40, Knightdale 18

Wallace-Rose Hill 69, North Lenoir 6

Washington 62, Farmville Central 6

Wayne Christian 44, Bethel Christian 8

Weddington 49, Piedmont 0

West Brunswick 48, Laney 35

West Charlotte 55, Hopewell 19

West Johnston 33, East Wake 20

West Rowan 41, Northwest Cabarrus 6

West Stokes 20, Morehead 14

White Oak 36, Croatan 20

Whiteville 62, East Columbus 0