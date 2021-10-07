Week 8 Predictions
Here are the predictions for week 8 of the North Carolina high school football season from SimmonsRatings.com.
This Week's Picks/Scoreboard
WEEK 8 GAMES
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 6, 2021
Richmond Senior (5-1, 4A) at Union Pines (1-5, 3A)* - R by 54 - R 69-6
THURSDAY OCTOBER 7, 2021
Ashbrook (1-3, 3A) at Cramer (3-3, 3A)* - C by 11
Chatham Central (1-4, 1A) at Graham (2-3, 2A)* - G by 13
Holly Springs (3-3, 4A) at Green Level (1-5, 4A)* - H by 24
Ledford (5-1, 3A) at Montgomery Central (0-5, 3A)* - L by 44
Nash Central (3-3, 2A) at Northern Nash (5-1, 3A) - NN by 39
Wallace-Rose Hill (5-1, 2A) at Rosewood (3-1, 1A) - W by 35
Whiteville (5-0, 2A) at Pender (3-2, 1A)* - W by 35
FRIDAY OCTOBER 8, 2021
Albemarle (0-5, 1A) at South Stanly (1-4, 1A)* - S by 3
Alexander Central (4-2, 4A) at Watauga (4-2, 4A)* - W by 12
Andrews (5-0, 1A) at Swain County (2-2, 1A)* - A by 7
Andrews, T.W. (1-5, 2A) at West Stokes (3-2, 2A)* - W by 14
Anson (2-3, 2A) at Forest Hills (3-3, 2A)* - F by 9
Apex Friendship (2-4, 4A) at Apex (3-3, 4A)* - AF by 4
Ardrey Kell (3-2, 4A) at South Mecklenburg (5-1, 4A)* - A by 3
Asheville (4-2, 4A) at Roberson, T.C. (2-3, 4A)* - A by 31
Asheville School (3-2, Ind) at Covenant Day (1-4, Ind)* - A by 29
Atkins (1-4, 3A) at Eastern Guilford (4-1, 3A)* - E by 48
Ayden-Grifton (2-3, 2A) at North Pitt (5-1, 2A)* - N by 19
Bandys (2-2, 2A) at Maiden (6-0, 2A)* - M by 34
Bear Grass Charter (1-3, 1A) at Lake Norman Charter (4-1, 3A) - L by 38
Beddingfield (1-3, 2A) at North Johnston (1-5, 2A)* - B by 12
Berry Academy (2-3, 4A) at Olympic (4-1, 4A)* - O by 17
Bessemer City (2-5, 1A) at East Gaston (4-2, 2A)* - E by 40
Brevard (2-3, 2A) at Chase (5-1, 2A)* - C by 13
Britt, Jack (3-2, 4A) at Seventy-First (5-0, 3A)* - S by 27
Broughton (0-6, 4A) at Sanderson (2-2, 4A)* - S by 15
Bunker Hill (6-0, 2A) at East Burke (1-3, 2A)* - B by 33
Butler (4-2, 4A) at Rocky River (2-4, 4A)* - B by 28
Byrd, Douglas (0-6, 3A) at Cape Fear (3-2, 3A)* - C by 46
Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord co-op) (4-1, Ind) at High Point Christian (3-2, Ind)* - C by 10
Carrboro (1-5, 3A) at Webb, J.F. (2-2, 2A)* - W by 21
Carson (1-4, 3A) at Northwest Cabarrus (3-4, 3A)* - N by 6
Cary (3-3, 4A) at Green Hope (2-3, 4A)* - C by 13
Central Davidson (5-0, 3A) at Asheboro (1-5, 3A)* - C by 30
Chapel Hill (5-1, 4A) at Jordan (2-3, 4A)* - J by 1
Charlotte Catholic (5-1, 4A) at Garinger (0-5, 4A)* - C by 61
Charlotte Christian (2-3, Ind) at Harrells Christian (6-0, Ind) - C by 4
Cherryville (1-5, 1A) at Highland Tech (0-6, 1A)* - C by 29
Community School of Davidson (4-2, 2A) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-5, 1A)* - ppd to 10/19
Corinth Holders (3-2, 4A) at Fuquay-Varina (4-3, 4A)* - F by 11
Crest (4-1, 3A) at Shelby (5-1, 2A) - S by 15
Cummings (4-1, 2A) at Jordan-Matthews (0-6, 2A)* - C by 55
Currituck County (3-3, 3A) at Edenton Holmes (3-2, 2A)* - E by 30
Davie County (4-2, 4A) at Mount Tabor (3-2, 4A)* - M by 4
Dixon (1-3, 3A) at Swansboro (2-3, 3A)* - S by 18
East Columbus (2-3, 1A) at Trask, Heide (0-5, 2A)* - E by 11
East Duplin (5-1, 2A) at North Lenoir (3-2, 2A)* - E by 33
East Forsyth (4-1, 4A) at Parkland (1-4, 4A)* - E by 62
East Rowan (0-5, 3A) at Central Cabarrus (1-4, 3A)* - C by 24
East Wilkes (2-4, 1A) at Alleghany (1-4, 1A)* - E by 18
Eastern Randolph (5-0, 1A) at Trinity (3-2, 2A)* - E by 48
Eastern Wayne (4-2, 2A) at Spring Creek (3-2, 2A)* - E by 46
Enka (1-4, 3A) at McDowell (4-1, 4A)* - M by 28
Enloe (1-5, 4A) at Athens Drive (0-5, 4A)* - E by 6
Erwin (3-3, 3A) at Reynolds, A.C. (3-3, 4A)* - R by 26
Farmville Central (2-5, 2A) at West Craven (1-3, 2A)* - W by 43
Fike (3-2, 3A) at Aycock, C.B. (0-6, 3A)* - F by 17
First Flight (2-3, 2A) at Hertford County (4-2, 2A)* - H by 39
Foard (0-5, 3A) at East Lincoln (4-2, 3A)* - E by 52
Forbush (5-1, 2A) at Surry Central (4-2, 2A)* - F by 11
Franklin (4-2, 3A) at North Henderson (3-3, 3A)* - F by 19
Franklinton (1-4, 3A) at Louisburg (4-0, 2A) - L by 17
Freedom (3-2, 3A) at South Caldwell (4-1, 4A)* - S by 8
Gates County (1-3, 1A) at Bertie (1-3, 1A)* - G by 5
Goldsboro (2-4, 2A) at Princeton (5-0, 2A)* - P by 47
Granville Central (0-6, 2A) at Southern Durham (2-4, 3A)* - S by 55
Harding (2-5, 4A) at Myers Park (5-2, 4A)* - M by 51
Harnett Central (2-3, 3A) at Sanford, Terry (2-2, 3A)* - S by 30
Hayesville (2-4, 1A) at Murphy (4-2, 1A)* - M by 37
Hendersonville (6-1, 2A) at Pickens(SC) (NR) - H by 30
Heritage (6-0, 4A) at Knightdale (3-2, 4A)* - H by 16
Hibriten (3-2, 3A) at Ashe County (1-4, 3A)* - H by 17
Hickory Ridge (5-2, 4A) at Lake Norman (5-1, 4A)* - H by 17
Hillside (4-2, 4A) at Riverside(Durham) (2-4, 4A)* - H by 46
Hobbton (1-5, 1A) at Wake Christian (2-3, Ind) - H by 13
Hoke County (2-5, 4A) at Southern Lee (0-5, 3A)* - H by 24
Hopewell (1-5, 4A) at Chambers (5-1, 4A)* - C by 56
Hunt (5-1, 3A) at East Wake (3-3, 3A)* - H by 23
Huss, Hunter (0-4, 3A) at Forestview (3-3, 3A)* - F by 26
Independence (2-3, 4A) at Providence (2-4, 4A)* - P by 9
Jacksonville (4-1, 3A) at Havelock (4-1, 3A)* - H by 3
Jefferson, Thomas (3-2, 1A) at Burns (4-2, 2A)* - B by 20
Jones Senior (2-3, 1A) at East Carteret (1-4, 2A)* - E by 27
Kenan, James (2-2, 2A) at Kinston (6-1, 2A)* - Kin by 21
Kings Mountain (5-1, 3A) at South Point (4-2, 3A)* - K by 3
KIPP Pride Academy (3-2, 1A) at Warren County (2-4, 1A)* - K by 7
Lee County (5-1, 3A) at Pinecrest (4-2, 4A)* - P by 7
Leesville Road (5-0, 4A) at Cardinal Gibbons (4-2, 4A)* - C by 8
Lejeune (0-5, 1A) at Pamlico County (1-4, 1A)* - P by 58
Lexington (0-4, 2A) at West Davidson (0-5, 2A)* - W by 5
Lincolnton (2-4, 2A) at West Caldwell (0-5, 2A)* - L by 25
Lumberton (0-5, 4A) at Gray's Creek (2-3, 4A)* - G by 20
Madison (3-3, 2A) at Draughn (3-3, 1A)* - D by 18
Marvin Ridge (4-1, 4A) at Cuthbertson (3-3, 4A)* - M by 19
Metrolina Christian (5-1, Ind) at Hickory Grove Christian (5-0, Ind) - M by 12
Morehead (1-5, 2A) at McMichael (4-2, 2A)* - McM by 17
Mountain Heritage (4-1, 1A) at Avery County (1-5, 1A)* - M by 34
Mountain Island Charter (5-1, 1A) at Christ the King (1-5, 1A)* - M by 37
New Hanover (3-3, 4A) at Laney (4-1, 4A)* - L by 19
North Brunswick (3-2, 3A) at Hoggard (5-1, 4A)* - H by 32
North Davidson (2-3, 3A) at Oak Grove (4-1, 3A)* - O by 28
North Duplin (2-3, 1A) at Lakewood (1-5, 1A)* - N by 6
North Edgecombe (1-5, 1A) at Southeast Halifax (1-5, 1A)* - N by 3
North Iredell (2-3, 3A) at Hickory (3-3, 3A)* - H by 30
North Moore (6-0, 1A) at East Chapel Hill (0-5, 4A) - N by 52
North Raleigh Christian (4-1, Ind) at Charlotte Country Day (0-5, Ind) - C by 12
North Stokes (4-3, 1A) at Mount Airy (6-0, 1A)* - M by 51
Northeast Guilford (0-5, 3A) at Dudley (5-1, 3A)* - D by 56
Northeastern (5-0, 2A) at Camden County (3-3, 2A)* - N by 46
Northern Durham (1-5, 4A) at Southern Alamance (5-1, 4A)* - S by 45
Northside(Jacksonville) (0-7, 3A) at New Bern (6-1, 4A)* - NB by 58
Northwest Guilford (3-3, 4A) at Northern Guilford (6-0, 4A)* - Northern by 30
Northwest Halifax (2-2, 1A) at Northampton County (4-2, 1A)* - NC by 37
Orangewood Christian(FL) (NR) at Asheville Christian (3-3, Ind) - O by 17
Overhills (1-3, 4A) at Westover (4-0, 3A)* - O by 1
Page (3-3, 4A) at Western Guilford (1-4, 4A)* - P by 38
Panther Creek (5-1, 4A) at Middle Creek (4-2, 4A)* - M by 1
Pasquotank County (0-4, 2A) at Manteo (0-6, 2A)* - M by 2
Patton (2-3, 2A) at R-S Central (1-4, 2A)* - R by 25
Perquimans (2-2, 1A) at Washington County (2-2, 1A)* - P by 30
Person (2-4, 3A) at Orange (1-5, 3A)* - P by 4
Piedmont (2-4, 4A) at Sun Valley (1-5, 4A)* - S by 1
Pine Forest (4-1, 4A) at Smith, E.E. (0-4, 3A)* - P by 42
Pine Lake Prep (3-2, 2A) at Bishop McGuinness (1-4, 1A)* - P by 24
Pisgah (5-1, 3A) at West Henderson (1-5, 3A)* - P by 38
Providence Day (2-3, Ind) at Trinity Christian (2-2, Ind) - P by 40
Providence Grove (4-1, 2A) at Randleman (3-3, 2A)* - P by 15
Ragsdale (1-5, 4A) at Grimsley (6-0, 4A)* - G by 57
Ravenscroft (5-1, Ind) at Charlotte Latin (6-0, Ind) - C by 25
Reagan (3-3, 4A) at West Forsyth (3-2, 4A)* - R by 2
Red Springs (1-1, 2A) at East Bladen (2-4, 2A)* - E by 6
Reidsville (6-0, 2A) at Eastern Alamance (4-1, 3A) - cancelled
Reynolds, R.J. (2-4, 4A) at Glenn (4-1, 4A)* - G by 46
Richlands (0-4, 3A) at Croatan (2-4, 3A)* - C by 27
Roanoke Rapids (4-2, 2A) at Rocky Mount (4-2, 3A) - RM by 11
Robbinsville (2-2, 1A) at Cherokee (2-3, 1A)* - R by 23
Robinson, Jay M. (5-1, 2A) at North Stanly (2-3, 2A)* - R by 23
Rockingham County (3-2, 3A) at High Point Central (1-4, 3A)* - R by 17
Rolesville (4-2, 4A) at Millbrook (5-1, 4A)* - R by 4
Rose, J.H. (4-3, 3A) at Conley, D.H. (2-4, 4A)* - R by 17
Rosman (0-5, 1A) at Owen (1-5, 2A)* - O by 37
Salisbury (6-0, 2A) at East Davidson (3-3, 2A)* - S by 44
South Brunswick (5-1, 3A) at Ashley (1-4, 4A)* - S by 17
South Garner (4-3, 4A) at Clayton (3-4, 4A)* - C by 12
South Granville (1-5, 2A) at Vance County (4-1, 3A)* - S by 4
South Iredell (2-4, 4A) at Mooresville (2-4, 4A)* - M by 16
South Rowan (1-6, 3A) at Concord (3-2, 3A)* - C by 23
South View (4-1, 4A) at Swett, Purnell (0-1, 4A)* - SV by 39
Southeast Guilford (3-3, 4A) at Southwest Guilford (3-3, 4A)* - SEG by 9
Southeast Raleigh (2-3, 4A) at Garner (2-2, 4A)* - G by 25
Southern Guilford (3-3, 3A) at Smith, Ben L. (1-5, 3A)* - SG by 15
Southern Nash (5-0, 3A) at Bunn (2-4, 2A) - S by 31
Southern Wayne (1-4, 3A) at South Johnston (5-1, 3A)* - SJ by 33
Southwest Onslow (1-5, 2A) at South Lenoir (2-3, 2A)* - SWO by 17
St. Pauls (3-0, 2A) at West Bladen (2-2, 2A)* - S by 46
St. Stephens (1-4, 3A) at North Lincoln (4-2, 3A)* - N by 43
Starmount (2-4, 1A) at Elkin (3-2, 1A)* - S by 3
Tarboro (6-1, 1A) at South Creek (0-5, 1A)* - T by 56
Thomasville (5-1, 1A) at South Davidson (1-4, 1A)* - T by 52
Topsail (1-4, 4A) at West Brunswick (2-3, 3A)* - W by 31
Triton (1-4, 3A) at Western Harnett (1-5, 3A)* - ppd to 10/26
Tuscola (4-2, 3A) at East Henderson (1-4, 3A)* - T by 35
Wake Forest (4-2, 4A) at Wakefield (4-2, 4A)* - WF by 21
Walkertown (3-3, 2A) at North Forsyth (3-3, 2A)* - N by 1
Washington (4-2, 2A) at Greene Central (3-4, 2A)* - W by 21
Weddington (5-1, 4A) at Porter Ridge (3-1, 4A)* - P by 3
Weldon (2-1, 1A) at Rocky Mount Prep (0-4, 1A)* - W by 23
West Cabarrus (2-4, 4A) at Kannapolis Brown (3-3, 4A)* - K by 7
West Charlotte (4-1, 3A) at Hough (6-0, 4A)* - H by 39
West Columbus (3-2, 1A) at South Columbus (1-3, 2A)* - W by 2
West Iredell (1-3, 3A) at Statesville (5-0, 3A)* - S by 53
West Johnston (4-1, 3A) at Smithfield-Selma (3-3, 3A)* - W by 2
West Lincoln (4-2, 2A) at Newton-Conover (2-3, 2A)* - W by 17
West Mecklenburg (3-4, 3A) at North Mecklenburg (3-2, 4A)* - N by 26
West Rowan (4-2, 3A) at Monroe (2-1, 2A) - cancelled
West Stanly (2-2, 2A) at Parkwood (3-1, 3A)* - P by 9
West Wilkes (1-3, 2A) at North Surry (1-4, 2A)* - N by 34
Western Alamance (1-4, 3A) at Yancey, Bartlett (4-2, 2A) - W by 16
Wheatmore (3-2, 2A) at Southwestern Randolph (5-1, 2A)* - S by 29
White Oak (5-1, 3A) at West Carteret (3-2, 3A)* - WO by 4
Wilkes Central (2-2, 2A) at North Wilkes (1-4, 2A)* - W by 21
SATURDAY OCTOBER 9, 2021
North Wake Saints (2-4, Ind) at Hickory Hawks (3-3, Ind) - H by 22
Sandhills Titans (0-3, Ind) at Cabarrus Stallions (2-3, Ind) - C by 15
South Wake Crusaders (0-5, Ind) at South Carolina Spartans(SC) (NR) - SW by 5
MONDAY OCTOBER 11, 2021
Northside(Pinetown) (5-1, 1A) at Southside (5-0, 1A)* - N by 3
TUESDAY OCTOBER 12, 2021
Clinton (4-1, 2A) at St. Pauls (3-0, 2A)* - S by 12
East Burke (1-3, 2A) at Bandys (2-2, 2A)* - B by 15
Monroe (2-1, 2A) at Anson (2-3, 2A)* - M by 37
Northeast Guilford (0-5, 3A) at High Point Central (1-4, 3A)* - H by 20
Roberson, T.C. (2-3, 4A) at Enka (1-4, 3A)* - R by 18
Southern Lee (0-5, 3A) at Richmond Senior (5-1, 4A)* - R by 56
Triton (1-4, 3A) at Sanford, Terry (2-2, 3A)* - S by 26
Washington County (2-2, 1A) at Riverside(Williamston) (3-1, 1A)* - R by 26
West Craven (1-3, 2A) at Ayden-Grifton (2-3, 2A)* - W by 27
West Johnston (4-1, 3A) at Southern Wayne (1-4, 3A)* - W by 35
Westover (4-0, 3A) at Pine Forest (4-1, 4A)* - P by 24