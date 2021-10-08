Week 8 Scoreboard

Here are the scores from Week 8 of the North Carolina high school football season.

AC Reynolds 35, Erwin 14

Asheville School 88, Covenant Day 20

Burns 64, Thomas Jefferson 7

Butler 38, Rocky River 8

CD Owen 50, Rosman 7

Cape Fear 62, Douglas Byrd 6

Cardinal Gibbons 13, Leesville Road 3

Charlotte Christian 28, Harrells Christian 7

Charlotte Country Day 24, North Raleigh Christian 7

Charlotte Latin 34, Ravenscroft 7

Cherokee 20, Robbinsville 7

Cherryville 50, Highland Tech 14

Clayton 35, South Garner 18

Concord 43, South Rowan 0

East Carteret 33, Jones Senior 13

East Lincoln 57, FT Foard 0

Eastern Guilford 44, Atkins 6

Fike 58, CB Aycock 35

Franklin 40, North Henderson 14

Franklinton 21, Louisburg 6

Garner 41, SE Raleigh 14

Gates County 43, Bertie 8

Green Hope 17, Cary 14

Grimsley 63, Ragsdale 8

Hertford 56, First Flight 0

Hibriten 35, Ashe County 7

Hoke County 36, Southern Lee 7

Hough 37, West Charlotte 17

Hunt 35, East Wake 0

JH Rose 28, DJ Conley 12

Jacksonville 35, Havelock 14

Jordan 48, Chapel Hill 26

Kings Mountain 24, South Point 7

Lake Norman Charter 46, Bear Grass Charter 6

Lakewood 28, North Duplin 21

Laney 26, New Hanover 21

Lincolnton 27, West Caldwell 7

Maiden 46, Bandys 0

Manteo 32, Pasquotank 16

McDowell 37, Enka 7

Metrolina Christian 20, Hickory Grove Christian 6

Middle Creek 27, Panther Creek 21

Millbrook 41, Rolesville 34

Mount Airy 49, North Stokes 0

Mountain Heritage 40, Avery 20

Murphy 56, Hayesville 14

Myers Park 37, Harding 0

New Bern 70, Northside-Jax 20

North Davidson 27, Oak Grove 24

North Johnston 21, Beddingfield 20

Northern Guilford 48, Northwest Guilford 14

Olympic 26, Berry 14

Orange wood Christian FL 64, Asheville Christian 20

Pamlico 54, Lejeune 6

Pine Forest 35, EE Smith 6

Pine Lake Prep 35, Bishop McGuinness 0

Pisgah 16, West Henderson 0

Providence 44, Independence 12

Providence Day 42, Trinity Christian 0

Providence Grove 49, Randleman 21

R-S Central 48, Patton 0

Reagan 15, West Forsyth 9

Salisbury 49, East Davidson 0

Seventy First 21, Jack Britt 14

Shelby 38, Crest 28

South Brunswick 20, Ashley 12

South Johnston 62, Southern Wayne 14

South View 67, Purnell Swett 6

Southeast Guilford 28, Southwest Guilford 7

Southern Nash 42, Bunn 14

St. Pauls 50, West Bladen 6

Sun Valley 42, Piedmont 14

Surry Central 17, Forbush 14

Swain County 21, Andrews 12

Terry Sanford 48, Harnett Central 7

Thomasville 63, South Davidson 0

Topsail 45, West Brunswick 38

Tuscola 47, East Henderson 0

Vance County 18, South Granville 12

Wake Forest 40, Wakefield 24

Walkertown 27, North Forsyth 12

Washington 58, Greene Central 40

Watauga 28, Alexander Central 21

West Lincoln 13, Newton Conover 7

West Stokes 20, HP Andrews 12

Westover 26, Overhills 20



