Week 9 Scoreboard
Here are the scores from Week 9 of the North Carolina high school football season.
AC Reynolds 52, R-S Central 21
Alleghany 21, Elkin 14
Anson 39, Covenant Day 27
Apex Friendship 20, Cary 12
Asheville 31, McDowell 0
Asheville School 55, Hickory Grove Christian 12
Ben Smith 20, HP Central 18
Brevard 41, Patton 20
Burns 45, East Gaston 38
Butler 28, Charlotte Catholic 21
CB Aycock 35, West Johnston 20
Cabarrus 42, SouthLake Christian 15
Cardinal Gibbons 44, Broughton 0
Cary Christian 56, St. David’s 0
Central Davidson 49, Montgomery Central 7
Chambers 29, North Meck 0
Chase 31, Polk County 13
Cherokee 12, Andrews 9
Christ School 45, Charlotte Country Day 0
Christ the King 28, Winston-Salem Prep 24
Cleveland 55, SE Raleigh 0
Community School of Davidson 52, Lake Norman Charter 14
Concord 48, NW Cabarrus 14
Crest 30, Forestview 0
Cummings 36 North Moore
Currituck 56, Pasquotank 8
Davie County 39, West Forsyth 0
Draughn 32, Rosman 2
Dudley 62, Rockingham County 0
East Carteret 21, Pamlico 8
East Davidson 29, South Davidson 0
East Duplin 56, South Lenoir 0
East Forsyth 51, RJ Reynolds 9
East Lincoln 42, St. Stephens 6
Eastern Alamance 41, Person 0
Eastern Guilford 56, Southern Guilford 0
Eastern Randolph 38, Providence Grove 16
Enka 28, North Buncombe 14
Erwin 24, TC Roberson 20
Fairmont 42, Red Springs 0
Fike 41, East Wake 13
Fuquay Varina 34, Garner 14
Georgia Force 50, Asheville Christian 30
Glenn 48, Mount Tabor 25
Graham 56, Jordan-Matthews 0
Hertford 54, Camden County 14
Hickory 63, West Iredell 0
Hillside 42, Chapel Hill 7
Hoggard 41, Ashley 13
Hoke County 52, Union Pines 12
Holmes 62, First Flight 0
Hough 31, Mallard Creek 7
Hunt 43, South Johnston 19
James Kenan 42, North Lenoir 14
John Paul II Catholic 18, South Creek 12
Jordan 23, Northern Durham 17
Kings Mountain 41, Cramer 28
Lake Norman 15, Cox Mill 7
Laney 27, South Brunswick 23
Leesville Road 52, Athens Drive 6
Lincolnton 35, East Burke 20
Lumberton 26, Douglas Byrd 24
Madison 28, Avery 27
Maiden 62, Bunker Hill 13
Marvin Ridge 49, Piedmont 0
Metrolina Christian 31, HP Christian 7
Middle Creek 49, Apex 4
Mitchell 33 Mountain Heritage 0
Monroe 39, Parkwood 6
Mooresville 50, West Cabarrus 14
Mount Pleasant 42, Albemarle 0
Mountain Island Charter 47, Bishop McGuinness 0
Nash Central 15, Bunn 7
New Bern 48, JH Rose 0
New Hanover 28, Topsail 8
North Brunswick 35, West Brunswick 27
North Davidson 47, Asheboro 0
North Edgecombe 40, Northwest Halifax 14
North Gaston 20, Huss 19
North Henderson 40, East Henderson 7
North Raleigh Christian 14, Trinity Christian 8
North Rowan 50, West Davidson 14
North Stanly 46, South Stanly 0
North Surry 34, North Forsyth 27
Northern Guilford 48, Page 41
Northern Nash 42, Franklinton 14
Northside-Pinetown 47, Jones Senior 0
Northwest Guilford 51, Ragsdale 6
Northwood 34, Irange 6
Oak Grove 36, Ledford 29
Panther Creek 55, Green Level 10
Perquimans 46, Bertie 6
Pine Forest 49, Triton 21
Pine Lake Prep 30, Carver 6
Pisgah 21, Tuscola 20
Porter Ridge 35, Cuthbertson 28
Princeton 70, Spring Creek 0
Providence 35, Rocky River 16
Providence Day 48, Charlotte Christian 47
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA 38, Charlotte Latin 3
Reagan 56, Parkland 0
Reidsville 57, West Stokes 0
Robbinsville 23, Murphy 20
Rolesville 73, Knightdale 38
Salisbury 65, Lexington 0
Shelby 63, Bessemer City 0
Smithfield-Selma 64, Southern Wayne 0
Smoky Mountain 44 Franklin 27
South Granville 55, Carrboro 0
South Meck 31, Olympic 29
Southeast Halifax 50, Weldon 36
Southern Alamance 55, Riverside-Durham 12
Southside 56, Lejeune 0
SW Randolph 28, Randleman 23
St. Pauls 46, East Bladen 12
Starmount 18, South Stokes 8
Statesville 44, North Iredell 0
Surry Central 45, North Wilkes 20
Swain County 42, Hayesville 14
Swansboro 42, Croatan 38
Tarboro 42, Riverside-Martin 8
Thomas Jefferson 20, Cherryville 12
Vance County 24, Granville Central 8
Wallace Rose Hill 62, Kinston 35
Washington 37, North Pitt 22
Watauga 49, Hibriten 13
Wayne Christian 52, Halifax Academy 30
Weddington 52, Sun Valley 0
West Carteret 28, Richlands 0
West Charlotte 45, Berry Academy 20
West Craven 48, Greene Central 0
West Henderson 44, CD Owen 22
West Lincoln 35, West Caldwell 12
West Meck 32, Hopewell 0
West Rowan 57, Central Cabarrus 13
Western Harnett 21, EE Smith 12
Westover 32, Terry Sanford 27
Wheatmore 29, Trinity 28
White Oak 34, Dixon 8
Whiteville 63, West Columbus 7
Wilkes Central 36, West Wilkes 0
Williams 33, Western Alamance 27