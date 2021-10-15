Week 9 Scoreboard

Here are the scores from Week 9 of the North Carolina high school football season.





AC Reynolds 52, R-S Central 21

Alleghany 21, Elkin 14

Anson 39, Covenant Day 27

Apex Friendship 20, Cary 12

Asheville 31, McDowell 0

Asheville School 55, Hickory Grove Christian 12

Ben Smith 20, HP Central 18

Brevard 41, Patton 20

Burns 45, East Gaston 38

Butler 28, Charlotte Catholic 21

CB Aycock 35, West Johnston 20

Cabarrus 42, SouthLake Christian 15

Cardinal Gibbons 44, Broughton 0

Cary Christian 56, St. David’s 0

Central Davidson 49, Montgomery Central 7

Chambers 29, North Meck 0

Chase 31, Polk County 13

Cherokee 12, Andrews 9

Christ School 45, Charlotte Country Day 0

Christ the King 28, Winston-Salem Prep 24

Cleveland 55, SE Raleigh 0

Community School of Davidson 52, Lake Norman Charter 14

Concord 48, NW Cabarrus 14

Crest 30, Forestview 0

Cummings 36 North Moore

Currituck 56, Pasquotank 8

Davie County 39, West Forsyth 0

Draughn 32, Rosman 2

Dudley 62, Rockingham County 0

East Carteret 21, Pamlico 8

East Davidson 29, South Davidson 0

East Duplin 56, South Lenoir 0

East Forsyth 51, RJ Reynolds 9

East Lincoln 42, St. Stephens 6

Eastern Alamance 41, Person 0

Eastern Guilford 56, Southern Guilford 0

Eastern Randolph 38, Providence Grove 16

Enka 28, North Buncombe 14

Erwin 24, TC Roberson 20

Fairmont 42, Red Springs 0

Fike 41, East Wake 13

Fuquay Varina 34, Garner 14

Georgia Force 50, Asheville Christian 30

Glenn 48, Mount Tabor 25

Graham 56, Jordan-Matthews 0

Hertford 54, Camden County 14

Hickory 63, West Iredell 0

Hillside 42, Chapel Hill 7

Hoggard 41, Ashley 13

Hoke County 52, Union Pines 12

Holmes 62, First Flight 0

Hough 31, Mallard Creek 7

Hunt 43, South Johnston 19

James Kenan 42, North Lenoir 14

John Paul II Catholic 18, South Creek 12

Jordan 23, Northern Durham 17

Kings Mountain 41, Cramer 28

Lake Norman 15, Cox Mill 7

Laney 27, South Brunswick 23

Leesville Road 52, Athens Drive 6

Lincolnton 35, East Burke 20

Lumberton 26, Douglas Byrd 24

Madison 28, Avery 27

Maiden 62, Bunker Hill 13

Marvin Ridge 49, Piedmont 0

Metrolina Christian 31, HP Christian 7

Middle Creek 49, Apex 4

Mitchell 33 Mountain Heritage 0

Monroe 39, Parkwood 6

Mooresville 50, West Cabarrus 14

Mount Pleasant 42, Albemarle 0

Mountain Island Charter 47, Bishop McGuinness 0

Nash Central 15, Bunn 7

New Bern 48, JH Rose 0

New Hanover 28, Topsail 8

North Brunswick 35, West Brunswick 27

North Davidson 47, Asheboro 0

North Edgecombe 40, Northwest Halifax 14

North Gaston 20, Huss 19

North Henderson 40, East Henderson 7

North Raleigh Christian 14, Trinity Christian 8

North Rowan 50, West Davidson 14

North Stanly 46, South Stanly 0

North Surry 34, North Forsyth 27

Northern Guilford 48, Page 41

Northern Nash 42, Franklinton 14

Northside-Pinetown 47, Jones Senior 0

Northwest Guilford 51, Ragsdale 6

Northwood 34, Irange 6

Oak Grove 36, Ledford 29

Panther Creek 55, Green Level 10

Perquimans 46, Bertie 6

Pine Forest 49, Triton 21

Pine Lake Prep 30, Carver 6

Pisgah 21, Tuscola 20

Porter Ridge 35, Cuthbertson 28

Princeton 70, Spring Creek 0

Providence 35, Rocky River 16

Providence Day 48, Charlotte Christian 47

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA 38, Charlotte Latin 3

Reagan 56, Parkland 0

Reidsville 57, West Stokes 0

Robbinsville 23, Murphy 20

Rolesville 73, Knightdale 38

Salisbury 65, Lexington 0

Shelby 63, Bessemer City 0

Smithfield-Selma 64, Southern Wayne 0

Smoky Mountain 44 Franklin 27

South Granville 55, Carrboro 0

South Meck 31, Olympic 29

Southeast Halifax 50, Weldon 36

Southern Alamance 55, Riverside-Durham 12

Southside 56, Lejeune 0

SW Randolph 28, Randleman 23

St. Pauls 46, East Bladen 12

Starmount 18, South Stokes 8

Statesville 44, North Iredell 0

Surry Central 45, North Wilkes 20

Swain County 42, Hayesville 14

Swansboro 42, Croatan 38

Tarboro 42, Riverside-Martin 8

Thomas Jefferson 20, Cherryville 12

Vance County 24, Granville Central 8

Wallace Rose Hill 62, Kinston 35

Washington 37, North Pitt 22

Watauga 49, Hibriten 13

Wayne Christian 52, Halifax Academy 30

Weddington 52, Sun Valley 0

West Carteret 28, Richlands 0

West Charlotte 45, Berry Academy 20

West Craven 48, Greene Central 0

West Henderson 44, CD Owen 22

West Lincoln 35, West Caldwell 12

West Meck 32, Hopewell 0

West Rowan 57, Central Cabarrus 13

Western Harnett 21, EE Smith 12

Westover 32, Terry Sanford 27

Wheatmore 29, Trinity 28

White Oak 34, Dixon 8

Whiteville 63, West Columbus 7

Wilkes Central 36, West Wilkes 0

Williams 33, Western Alamance 27



