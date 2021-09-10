Where Are They Going?
With one week of college football in the books, NCPreps.com is listing where all North Carolina high school football players will be visiting this Saturday. The list will be fluid and players will be constantly added.
CLASS OF 2022
Ben Anderson - Latin - UNC
Beau Atkinson - Leesville Road - UNC
Quentin Glass - Northern Durham - Campbell
Omarion Hampton - Cleveland - UNC
Malaki Hamrick - Shelby - UNC
Aiden Hollingsworth - East Carteret - East Carolina
Dmitri Kelly - South Mecklenburg - Presbyterian
James Pearce - Chambers - Tennessee
Connor Powe - Laney - East Carolina
Travis Shaw - Grimsley - UNC
Tamorye Thompson - Grimsley - UNC
CLASS OF 2023
Sullivan Absher - South Point - UNC
Jackson Bass - Chambers - Charlotte
Zion Booker - Chambers - Charlotte
Anshon Camp - Chambers - Charlotte
Chase Christopher - Holly Springs - Wake Forest
Kevin Concepcion - Chambers - East Carolina
Chris Culliver - Maiden - UNC
Nate Dupis - Grimsley - UNC
Tad Hudson - Hough - UNC
Jamaal Jarrett - Grimsley - UNC
Malcolm Kennion - Dudley - Duke
KJ Sampson - New Bern - East Carolina
Isaiah Shirley - Watauga - UNC
Daylan Smothers - Chambers - Tennessee
Jordan Thompson - Chambers - East Carolina
Rico Walker - Hickory - Tennessee
CLASS OF 2024
Jonathan Paylor - Cummings - UNC
Alex Taylor - Grimsley - Virginia
Elijah Tillery - Draughn - Charlotte
Terrell Anderson - Grimsley - Virginia