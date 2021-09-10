 NCPreps - Where Are They Going?
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-10 09:13:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Are They Going?

Keith Sampson of New Bern HS will be at ECU on Saturday
Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

With one week of college football in the books, NCPreps.com is listing where all North Carolina high school football players will be visiting this Saturday. The list will be fluid and players will be constantly added.


To add a player, email me at gatarams@yahoo.com or DM on Twitter at @NCPreps


CLASS OF 2022

Ben Anderson - Latin - UNC

Beau Atkinson - Leesville Road - UNC

Quentin Glass - Northern Durham - Campbell

Omarion Hampton - Cleveland - UNC

Malaki Hamrick - Shelby - UNC

Aiden Hollingsworth - East Carteret - East Carolina

Dmitri Kelly - South Mecklenburg - Presbyterian

James Pearce - Chambers - Tennessee

Connor Powe - Laney - East Carolina

Travis Shaw - Grimsley - UNC

Tamorye Thompson - Grimsley - UNC


CLASS OF 2023

Sullivan Absher - South Point - UNC

Jackson Bass - Chambers - Charlotte

Zion Booker - Chambers - Charlotte

Anshon Camp - Chambers - Charlotte

Chase Christopher - Holly Springs - Wake Forest

Kevin Concepcion - Chambers - East Carolina

Chris Culliver - Maiden - UNC

Nate Dupis - Grimsley - UNC

Tad Hudson - Hough - UNC

Jamaal Jarrett - Grimsley - UNC

Malcolm Kennion - Dudley - Duke

KJ Sampson - New Bern - East Carolina

Isaiah Shirley - Watauga - UNC

Daylan Smothers - Chambers - Tennessee

Jordan Thompson - Chambers - East Carolina

Rico Walker - Hickory - Tennessee


CLASS OF 2024

Jonathan Paylor - Cummings - UNC

Alex Taylor - Grimsley - Virginia

Elijah Tillery - Draughn - Charlotte

Terrell Anderson - Grimsley - Virginia


