 NCPreps - Where Are They Going?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-15 11:55:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Are They Going?

Jonathan Paylor - Cummings HS
Jonathan Paylor - Cummings HS
Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

NCPreps.com is listing where all North Carolina high school football players will be visiting this Saturday. The list will be fluid and players will be constantly added.


To add a player, email me at gatarams@yahoo.com or DM on Twitter at @NCPreps


CLASS OF 2022

Beau Atkinson - Leesville Road - UNC

Zykeem Brooks - New Bern - Catawba

Justis Dorsett - North Moore - Catawba

Noah Grummert - New Bern - Catawba

Aiden Hollingsworth- East Carteret - UNC

Omarion Hampton - Cleveland - UNC

Malaki Hamrick - Shelby - UNC

Samuel Pendleton - Reagan - Wake Forest

Bryson Reid - SW Randolph - Gardner-Webb

Travis Shaw - Grimsley - UNC

Jake Taylor - Cardinal Gibbons - Duke

Terrell Timmons - Northern Guilford - NC State


CLASS OF 2023

Sullivan Absher - South Point - Duke

Trey Barber - Apex - Duke

Jackson Bass - Chambers - Wake Forest

Ian Bright - Apex - Duke

Anshon Camp - Chambers - Wake Forest

Chase Christopher - Holly Springs - Appalachian State

Kevin Concepcion - Chambers - Wake Forest

Dashawn Haney - Apex - Duke

Tad Hudson - Hough - UNC

Jamaal Jarrett - Grimsley - UNC

Brayden Manley - West Craven - NC Central

Keith (KJ) Sampson - New Bern - UNC

Jordan Thompson - Chambers - Wake Forest

Javonte Vereen - Havelock - Duke



CLASS OF 2024

Jonathan Paylor - Cummings - UNC

Elijah Tillery - Draughn - Wake Forest


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}