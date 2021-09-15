Where Are They Going?
NCPreps.com is listing where all North Carolina high school football players will be visiting this Saturday. The list will be fluid and players will be constantly added.
To add a player, email me at gatarams@yahoo.com or DM on Twitter at @NCPreps
CLASS OF 2022
Beau Atkinson - Leesville Road - UNC
Zykeem Brooks - New Bern - Catawba
Justis Dorsett - North Moore - Catawba
Noah Grummert - New Bern - Catawba
Aiden Hollingsworth- East Carteret - UNC
Omarion Hampton - Cleveland - UNC
Malaki Hamrick - Shelby - UNC
Samuel Pendleton - Reagan - Wake Forest
Bryson Reid - SW Randolph - Gardner-Webb
Travis Shaw - Grimsley - UNC
Jake Taylor - Cardinal Gibbons - Duke
Terrell Timmons - Northern Guilford - NC State
CLASS OF 2023
Sullivan Absher - South Point - Duke
Trey Barber - Apex - Duke
Jackson Bass - Chambers - Wake Forest
Ian Bright - Apex - Duke
Anshon Camp - Chambers - Wake Forest
Chase Christopher - Holly Springs - Appalachian State
Kevin Concepcion - Chambers - Wake Forest
Dashawn Haney - Apex - Duke
Tad Hudson - Hough - UNC
Jamaal Jarrett - Grimsley - UNC
Brayden Manley - West Craven - NC Central
Keith (KJ) Sampson - New Bern - UNC
Jordan Thompson - Chambers - Wake Forest
Javonte Vereen - Havelock - Duke
CLASS OF 2024
Jonathan Paylor - Cummings - UNC
Elijah Tillery - Draughn - Wake Forest