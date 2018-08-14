NCPreps.com is pleased to announce that VTO Sports will be sponsoring the weekly Player of the Week Award. There will be two awards given in the each week with one being in the Western part of NC and the other in the Eastern part of NC. The dividing boundary for East/West will be the following:

Schools from Rockingham, Guilford, Randolph, Montgomery, and Richmond counties will be considered West.

Schools from Caswell, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, and Scotland counties will be considered East.





To nominate a player for this award:

Email game performance stats and a photo to Deana King at gatarams@yahoo.com and Vince Jacobs at coachvince@vtosports.net

Deadline to submit will be the following Tuesday after gameday. Award winners will be announced on Wednesday.





VTO Sports is a long-time sponsor of NCPreps.com!!