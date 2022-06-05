Youth Shrine Bowl Combine
Youth Shrine Bowl Athletics of the Carolinas is a nonprofit organization geared to recognize and support children who do not have the opportunity to participate in youth sports. We are committed to having youth athletic events to raise awareness and funds to help support children hospitals across North and South Carolina.
They will be having a youth football combine on Sunday, June 12 at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh NC.
For more info, go to the Youth Shrine Bowl website