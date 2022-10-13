2022 Consecutive Football Streaks Leaders
Here are the consecutive football streak leaders for the 2022 high school football season for week 9.
Special thanks to Brian Simmons at SIMMONSRATINGS.COM. You can find the total list at the link posted above.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|GAMES
|
1
|
Olympic
|
9
|
2
|
Chase
|
7
|
2
|
East Lincoln
|
7
|
2
|
Forest Hills
|
7
|
2
|
Northern Nash
|
7
|
2
|
Pine Lake Prep
|
7
|
2
|
Salisbury
|
7
|
8
|
Greene Central
|
6
|
8
|
Hough
|
6
|
8
|
NW Cabarrus
|
6
|
8
|
Smithfield-Selma
|
6
|RANK
|TEAM
|GAME
|
1
|
Reidsville
|
94
|
2
|
Shelby
|
58
|
3
|
Princeton
|
53
|
4
|
Davie County
|
51
|
5
|
Terry Sanford
|
50
|
6
|
Kings Mountain
|
44
|
7
|
Grimsley
|
43
|
8
|
Mount Airy
|
41
|
9
|
Cleveland
|
39
|
10
|
Northern Guilford
|
37
|RANK
|TEAM
|GAMES
|
1
|
Reidsville
|
354
|
2
|
Wallace-Rose Hill
|
194
|
3
|
Middle Creek
|
191
|
4
|
Scotland County
|
178
|
5
|
Wake Forest
|
157
|
6
|
Murphy
|
155
|
7
|
Hendersonville
|
150
|
8
|
Lee County
|
147
|
9
|
Dudley
|
144
|
10
|
Terry Sanford
|
142
|RANK
|TEAM
|GAMES
|
1
|
Providence Day
|
14
|
2
|
Olympic
|
8*
|
2
|
Apex
|
8
|
2
|
CB Aycock
|
8
|
2
|
Greene Central
|
8
|
2
|
New Bern
|
8
|RANK
|TEAM
|GAMES
|
1
|
Rosman
|
31
|
2
|
Lejuene
|
29
|
3
|
Garinger
|
27
|
4
|
South Creek
|
24
|
5
|
FT Foard
|
21
|
5
|
Highland Tech
|
21
|
7
|
West Caldwell
|
18
|
8
|
East Chapel Hill
|
17
|
9
|
Enloe
|
16
|
10
|
North Buncombe
|
15
|
10
|
Rocky Mount Prep
|
15