2022 Consecutive Football Streaks Leaders

Special to NCPreps
Here are the consecutive football streak leaders for the 2022 high school football season for week 9.

Special thanks to Brian Simmons at SIMMONSRATINGS.COM. You can find the total list at the link posted above.

GAMES ALLOWING LESS THAN 20 POINTS
RANK SCHOOL GAMES

1

Olympic

9

2

Chase

7

2

East Lincoln

7

2

Forest Hills

7

2

Northern Nash

7

2

Pine Lake Prep

7

2

Salisbury

7

8

Greene Central

6

8

Hough

6

8

NW Cabarrus

6

8

Smithfield-Selma

6
GAMES SCORING IN DOUBLE FIGURES
RANK TEAM GAME

1

Reidsville

94

2

Shelby

58

3

Princeton

53

4

Davie County

51

5

Terry Sanford

50

6

Kings Mountain

44

7

Grimsley

43

8

Mount Airy

41

9

Cleveland

39

10

Northern Guilford

37
GAMES SINCE LAST SHUTOUT
RANK TEAM GAMES

1

Reidsville

354

2

Wallace-Rose Hill

194

3

Middle Creek

191

4

Scotland County

178

5

Wake Forest

157

6

Murphy

155

7

Hendersonville

150

8

Lee County

147

9

Dudley

144

10

Terry Sanford

142
CONSECUTIVE WINS
RANK TEAM GAMES

1

Providence Day

14

2

Olympic

8*

2

Apex

8

2

CB Aycock

8

2

Greene Central

8

2

New Bern

8
NOTE: * includes forfeits
CONSECUTIVE LOSSES
RANK TEAM GAMES

1

Rosman

31

2

Lejuene

29

3

Garinger

27

4

South Creek

24

5

FT Foard

21

5

Highland Tech

21

7

West Caldwell

18

8

East Chapel Hill

17

9

Enloe

16

10

North Buncombe

15

10

Rocky Mount Prep

15
NOTE: * includes forefeits
