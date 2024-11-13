2024 NCHSAA State Football Playoffs

Here are the pairings for the 2024 NCHSAA state playoffs.
CLASS 4A
West
Western Guilford at Grimsley
Southeast Guilford at Reagan
Porter Ridge at Charlotte Catholic
Page at Palisades
South Iredell at Hough
Independence at Mount Tabor
Lake Norman at Mallard Creek
Ragsdale at Watauga
Butler at East Forsyth
Cuthbertson at West Forsyth
Alexander Central at Mooresville
Olympic at Northwest Guilford
Marvin Ridge at Asheville
West Cabarrus at Northern Guilford
T.C. Roberson at Sun Valley
A.L. Brown at Weddington
East
Heritage at Cleveland
Laney at Ashley
Enloe at Jordan
Pine Forest at Apex Friendship
Middle Creek at Rolesville
New Hanover at Pinecrest
Corinth Holders at Clayton
Topsail at Richmond Senior
Broughton at Hoggard
D.H. Conley at Leesville Road
Grays Creek at New Bern
South View at Millbrook
Wake Forest at Jack Britt
Hillside at Overhills
Southeast Raleigh at Garner
Willow Spring at Cardinal Gibbons
CLASS 3A
West
Parkwood at Clyde Erwin
Smoky Mountain at Pisgah
Hunter Huss at West Charlotte
West Rowan at Freedom
Asheboro at Dudley
Central Davidson at A.C. Reynolds
East Lincoln at Kings Mountain
Northeast Guilford at Jay M. Robinson
Tuscola at Hickory
Franklin at Statesville
North Iredell at Oak Grove
Eastern Guilford at Crest
South Rowan at West Henderson
North Davidson at North Lincoln
Northwest Cabarrus at Ashbrook
Montgomery Central at South Point
East
Westover at Havelock
Vance County at Western Alamance
South Central at Terry Sanford
Scotland County at Union Pines
East Wake at Williams
West Carteret at Jacksonville
Southern Alamance at Cape Fear
Eastern Alamance at C.B. Aycock
J.H. Rose at Northern Nash
Harnett Central at Southern Nash
Fike at Southern Durham
West Johnston at Currituck County
Lee County at White Oak
Hunt at North Brunswick
Richlands at Rocky Mount
Croatan at Seventy-First
CLASS 2A
West
R-S Central at Reidsville
East Rutherford at North Surry
Hendersonville at Bunker Hill
Anson County at Brevard
West Davidson at Salisbury
Surry Central at Walkertown
Lexington at Forest Hills
East Gaston at Randleman
T.W. Andrews at Monroe
North Stanly at Burns
Southwestern Randolph at East Surry
North Forsyth at West Stokes
West Lincoln at Mount Pleasant
Bandys at Community School of Davidson
Maiden at Lincolnton
Morehead at Shelby
East
Hertford County at Northeastern
Greene Central at Midway
East Duplin at St. Pauls
West Craven at Nash Central
North Johnston at Martin County
Roanoke Rapids at James Kenan
SouthWest Edgecombe at Cummings
Washington at Wallace-Rose Hill
Heide Trask at Southeast Alamance
Kinston at South Columbus
North Lenoir at Ayden-Grifton
Holmes at South Granville
Northwood at Eastern Wayne
Princeton at East Carteret
North Pitt at Farmville Central
Pasquotank at Whiteville
CLASS 1A
West
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Mount Airy
Bishop McGuinness at Mountain Island Charter
Avery County at South Stanly
Andrews at Starmount
Elkin at Corvian Community
Draughn at Mitchell County
Carver at Cherokee
Swain County at Eastern Randolph
Highland Tech at Murphy
Christ the King at Alleghany
South Stokes at Bessemer City
Thomasville at Robbinsville
Cherryville at North Rowan
Albemarle at East Wilkes
Hayesville at Union Academy
North Stokes at Mountain Heritage
East
Tarboro, bye
Lejeune at Weldon STEM
Northwest Halifax at Perquimans
Chocowinity Southside at Warren County
East Columbus at Pinetown Northside
Washington County at Gates County
Hobbton at Rosewood
Chatham Central at Pender
Wilson Prep, bye
West Columbus at KIPP Pride
Union at North Moore
North Edgecombe at Bertie
Pamlico at Bear Grass Charter
Northampton County at Lakewood
Southeast Halifax at East Bladen
North Duplin, bye