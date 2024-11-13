Advertisement
Published Nov 13, 2024
2024 NCHSAA State Football Playoffs
circle avatar
Deana King  •  NCPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@NCPreps


Here are the pairings for the 2024 NCHSAA state playoffs.


CLASS 4A

West

Western Guilford at Grimsley

Southeast Guilford at Reagan

Porter Ridge at Charlotte Catholic

Page at Palisades

South Iredell at Hough

Independence at Mount Tabor

Lake Norman at Mallard Creek

Ragsdale at Watauga

Butler at East Forsyth

Cuthbertson at West Forsyth

Alexander Central at Mooresville

Olympic at Northwest Guilford

Marvin Ridge at Asheville

West Cabarrus at Northern Guilford

T.C. Roberson at Sun Valley

A.L. Brown at Weddington

East

Heritage at Cleveland

Laney at Ashley

Enloe at Jordan

Pine Forest at Apex Friendship

Middle Creek at Rolesville

New Hanover at Pinecrest

Corinth Holders at Clayton

Topsail at Richmond Senior

Broughton at Hoggard

D.H. Conley at Leesville Road

Grays Creek at New Bern

South View at Millbrook

Wake Forest at Jack Britt

Hillside at Overhills

Southeast Raleigh at Garner

Willow Spring at Cardinal Gibbons

South View at Millbrook

Wake Forest at Jack Britt

Hillside at Overhills

Southeast Raleigh at Garner


CLASS 3A

West

Parkwood at Clyde Erwin

Smoky Mountain at Pisgah

Hunter Huss at West Charlotte

West Rowan at Freedom

Asheboro at Dudley

Central Davidson at A.C. Reynolds

East Lincoln at Kings Mountain

Northeast Guilford at Jay M. Robinson

Tuscola at Hickory

Franklin at Statesville

North Iredell at Oak Grove

Eastern Guilford at Crest

South Rowan at West Henderson

North Davidson at North Lincoln

Northwest Cabarrus at Ashbrook

Montgomery Central at South Point

East

Westover at Havelock

Vance County at Western Alamance

South Central at Terry Sanford

Scotland County at Union Pines

East Wake at Williams

West Carteret at Jacksonville

Southern Alamance at Cape Fear

Eastern Alamance at C.B. Aycock

J.H. Rose at Northern Nash

Harnett Central at Southern Nash

Fike at Southern Durham

West Johnston at Currituck County

Lee County at White Oak

Hunt at North Brunswick

Richlands at Rocky Mount

Croatan at Seventy-First


CLASS 2A

West

R-S Central at Reidsville

East Rutherford at North Surry

Hendersonville at Bunker Hill

Anson County at Brevard

West Davidson at Salisbury

Surry Central at Walkertown

Lexington at Forest Hills

East Gaston at Randleman

T.W. Andrews at Monroe

North Stanly at Burns

Southwestern Randolph at East Surry

North Forsyth at West Stokes

West Lincoln at Mount Pleasant

Bandys at Community School of Davidson

Maiden at Lincolnton

Morehead at Shelby

East

Hertford County at Northeastern

Greene Central at Midway

East Duplin at St. Pauls

West Craven at Nash Central

North Johnston at Martin County

Roanoke Rapids at James Kenan

SouthWest Edgecombe at Cummings

Washington at Wallace-Rose Hill

Heide Trask at Southeast Alamance

Kinston at South Columbus

North Lenoir at Ayden-Grifton

Holmes at South Granville

Northwood at Eastern Wayne

Princeton at East Carteret

North Pitt at Farmville Central

Pasquotank at Whiteville


CLASS 1A

West

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Mount Airy

Bishop McGuinness at Mountain Island Charter

Avery County at South Stanly

Andrews at Starmount

Elkin at Corvian Community

Draughn at Mitchell County

Carver at Cherokee

Swain County at Eastern Randolph

Highland Tech at Murphy

Christ the King at Alleghany

South Stokes at Bessemer City

Thomasville at Robbinsville

Cherryville at North Rowan

Albemarle at East Wilkes

Hayesville at Union Academy

North Stokes at Mountain Heritage

East

Tarboro, bye

Lejeune at Weldon STEM

Northwest Halifax at Perquimans

Chocowinity Southside at Warren County

East Columbus at Pinetown Northside

Washington County at Gates County

Hobbton at Rosewood

Chatham Central at Pender

Wilson Prep, bye

West Columbus at KIPP Pride

Union at North Moore

North Edgecombe at Bertie

Pamlico at Bear Grass Charter

Northampton County at Lakewood

Southeast Halifax at East Bladen

North Duplin, bye

Advertisement