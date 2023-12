Here are the matchups for the 2023 NCHSAA state football championships to be held December 8 and 9 at Kenan Stadium (UNC) and Carter-Finley Stadium (NC State).





FRIDAY - DECEMBER 8 - KENAN STADIUM (UNC) - 7:00 PM

Hickory (15-0) vs Seventy-First (15-0)





SATURDAY - DECEMBER 9 - KENAN STADIUM (UNC) - 12:00 PM

Mount Airy (15-0) vs Tarboro (13-0)





SATURDAY - DECEMBER 9 - CARTER-FINLEY STADIUM (NC State) - 3:00 PM

Reidsville (14-1) vs Clinton (15-0)





SATURDAY - DECEMBER 9 - CARTER-FINLEY STADIUM (NC State) - 7:00 PM

Weddington (13-2) vs Hoggard (14-1)