Here is a listing of the 2023 North Carolina high school football coaching changes and openings.





HIGH SCHOOL - HEAD COACH

Asheboro - Calvin Brown

Atkins - Johmar Barringer

Bishop McGuinness - Mark Holcomb

Bunn - Andre Davis

Carver - Leon Moore

Charlotte Catholic - Matthew Reilly

Charlotte Christian - Chris James

Cox Mill - Breon Holmes

Fairmont - Jeremy Carthen

Harding - J.T. Stone

Hough - DeShawn Baker

Jordan - Antonio King

Lincolnton - Jaden Angle

Lumberton - Dennis McFatten

Northwest Guilford - Chris Rusiewicz

Northwood - Mitch Johnson

Oak Grove - Robert Creason

Parkland - Derrick Sharpe

Patton - Ryan Goggio

Polk County -

Providence Grove -

RJ Reynolds - Joe Davidyock

Reidsville -

Rosman -

South Iredell -

South Stokes - Justin Rogers

Southern Lee -

Thomas Jefferson Academy -

Tuscola -

Union -

West Brunswick - Shane Handy

West Cabarrus - Brian Hinson

West Forsyth - Kevin Wallace

West Stokes - Jimmy Upchurch

Western Harnett -









To add or update a listing, please email me at gatarams@yahoo.com.