Here are the undefeated North Carolina high school football teams through Week 10.





UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC

1. Charlotte Christian (8-0) - NCISAA

2. East Forsyth (8-0) – 4A

3. Enloe (8-0) – 4A

4. Granville Central (7-0) – 1A

5. Halifax Academy (7-0) - NCISAA

6. Havelock (7-0) – 3A

7. Hibriten (9-0) – 2A

8. Hough (8-0) – 4A

9. Hunter Huss (9-0) – 3A

10. Jacksonville (6-0) – 3A

11. Kinston (7-0) – 2A

12. Lee County (8-0) – 3A

13. Mallard Creek (8-0) – 4A

14. Mount Airy (9-0) – 1A

15. Northeastern (8-0) – 2A

16. Northern Durham (8-0) – 3A

17. Northwest Cabarrus (9-0) – 3A

18. Parkland (10-0) – 3A

19. Princeton (7-0) – 1A

20. Randleman (9-0) – 2A

21. Reidsville (8-0) – 2A

22. Rocky Mount (7-0) – 3A

23. South Central (8-0) – 4A

24. South Columbus (8-0) – 2A

25. South Granville (9-0) – 2A

26. Southern Nash (6-0) – 3A

27. St. David’s (7-0) - NCISAA

28. Tarboro (8-0) – 1A

29. Thomas Jefferson (9-0) – 1A

30. Trinity Christian (8-0) - NCISAA

31. Village Christian (9-0) - NCISAA

32. Wake Forest (7-0) – 4A

33. Watauga (9-0) – 3A