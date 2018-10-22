And Then There Were 33!!
Here are the undefeated North Carolina high school football teams through Week 10.
UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC
1. Charlotte Christian (8-0) - NCISAA
2. East Forsyth (8-0) – 4A
3. Enloe (8-0) – 4A
4. Granville Central (7-0) – 1A
5. Halifax Academy (7-0) - NCISAA
6. Havelock (7-0) – 3A
7. Hibriten (9-0) – 2A
8. Hough (8-0) – 4A
9. Hunter Huss (9-0) – 3A
10. Jacksonville (6-0) – 3A
11. Kinston (7-0) – 2A
12. Lee County (8-0) – 3A
13. Mallard Creek (8-0) – 4A
14. Mount Airy (9-0) – 1A
15. Northeastern (8-0) – 2A
16. Northern Durham (8-0) – 3A
17. Northwest Cabarrus (9-0) – 3A
18. Parkland (10-0) – 3A
19. Princeton (7-0) – 1A
20. Randleman (9-0) – 2A
21. Reidsville (8-0) – 2A
22. Rocky Mount (7-0) – 3A
23. South Central (8-0) – 4A
24. South Columbus (8-0) – 2A
25. South Granville (9-0) – 2A
26. Southern Nash (6-0) – 3A
27. St. David’s (7-0) - NCISAA
28. Tarboro (8-0) – 1A
29. Thomas Jefferson (9-0) – 1A
30. Trinity Christian (8-0) - NCISAA
31. Village Christian (9-0) - NCISAA
32. Wake Forest (7-0) – 4A
33. Watauga (9-0) – 3A