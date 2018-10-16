Here is a listing of the remaining undefeated North Carolina high school football teams through Week 9 of the 2018 season.





UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC

1. Charlotte Christian (7-0) - NCISAA

2. East Forsyth (7-0) – 4A

3. Eastern Randolph (8-0) – 2A

4. Enloe (8-0) – 4A

5. Granville Central (6-0) – 1A

6. Halifax Academy (6-0) - NCISAA

7. Havelock (6-0) – 3A

8. Hibriten (8-0) – 2A

9. Hough (7-0) – 4A

10. Hunter Huss (8-0) – 3A

11. Jacksonville (5-0) – 3A

12. Kinston (6-0) – 2A

13. Lee County (7-0) – 3A

14. Mallard Creek (6-0) – 4A

15. Mount Airy (8-0) – 1A

16. Northeast Academy (6-0) - NCISAA

17. Northeastern (7-0) – 2A

18. Northern Durham (7-0) – 3A

19. Northwest Cabarrus (8-0) – 3A

20. Parkland (9-0) – 3A

21. Princeton (6-0) – 1A

22. Randleman (9-0) – 2A

23. Reidsville (8-0) – 2A

24. Rocky Mount (6-0) – 3A

25. South Central (7-0) – 4A

26. South Columbus (6-0) – 2A

27. South Granville (8-0) – 2A

28. South View (7-0) – 4A

29. Southern Nash (5-0) – 3A

30. St. David’s (6-0) - NCISAA

31. Tarboro (7-0) – 1A

32. Thomas Jefferson (8-0) – 1A

33. Topsail (6-0) – 3A

34. Trinity Christian (7-0) - NCISAA

35. Village Christian (8-0) - NCISAA

36. Wake Forest (6-0) – 4A

37. Watauga (8-0) – 3A