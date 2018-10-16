And Then There Were 37!
Here is a listing of the remaining undefeated North Carolina high school football teams through Week 9 of the 2018 season.
UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC
1. Charlotte Christian (7-0) - NCISAA
2. East Forsyth (7-0) – 4A
3. Eastern Randolph (8-0) – 2A
4. Enloe (8-0) – 4A
5. Granville Central (6-0) – 1A
6. Halifax Academy (6-0) - NCISAA
7. Havelock (6-0) – 3A
8. Hibriten (8-0) – 2A
9. Hough (7-0) – 4A
10. Hunter Huss (8-0) – 3A
11. Jacksonville (5-0) – 3A
12. Kinston (6-0) – 2A
13. Lee County (7-0) – 3A
14. Mallard Creek (6-0) – 4A
15. Mount Airy (8-0) – 1A
16. Northeast Academy (6-0) - NCISAA
17. Northeastern (7-0) – 2A
18. Northern Durham (7-0) – 3A
19. Northwest Cabarrus (8-0) – 3A
20. Parkland (9-0) – 3A
21. Princeton (6-0) – 1A
22. Randleman (9-0) – 2A
23. Reidsville (8-0) – 2A
24. Rocky Mount (6-0) – 3A
25. South Central (7-0) – 4A
26. South Columbus (6-0) – 2A
27. South Granville (8-0) – 2A
28. South View (7-0) – 4A
29. Southern Nash (5-0) – 3A
30. St. David’s (6-0) - NCISAA
31. Tarboro (7-0) – 1A
32. Thomas Jefferson (8-0) – 1A
33. Topsail (6-0) – 3A
34. Trinity Christian (7-0) - NCISAA
35. Village Christian (8-0) - NCISAA
36. Wake Forest (6-0) – 4A
37. Watauga (8-0) – 3A