Here are the remaining undefeated high school football teams in North Carolina.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC





1. Central Cabarrus (6-0) – 3A

2. Charlotte Christian (5-0) - NCISAA

3. East Forsyth (6-0) – 4A

4. East Rutherford (6-0) – 2A

5. Eastern Randolph (7-0) – 2A

6. Enloe (6-0) – 4A

7. Granville Central (4-0) – 1A

8. Halifax Academy (4-0) - NCISAA

9. Havelock (4-0) – 3A

10. Hibriten (6-0) – 2A

11. Hough (6-0) – 4A

12. Hunter Huss (6-0) – 3A

13. Jacksonville (3-0) – 3A

14. Kinston (4-0) – 2A

15. Lakewood (4-0) – 1A

16. Lee County (5-0) – 3A

17. Mallard Creek (5-0) – 4A

18. Mount Airy (6-0) – 1A

19. Myers Park (6-0) – 4A

20. Northeast Academy (4-0) - NCISAA

21. Northeastern (5-0) – 2A

22. Northern Durham (6-0) – 3A

23. Northwest Cabarrus (6-0) – 3A

24. Pamlico (4-0) – 1A

25. Parkland (7-0) – 3A

26. Princeton (4-0) – 1A

27. Randleman (6-0) – 2A

28. Reidsville (7-0) – 2A

29. Rocky Mount (4-0) – 3A

30. South Central (6-0) – 4A

31. South Columbus (4-0) – 2A

32. South Granville (6-0) – 2A

33. South View (5-0) – 4A

34. Southern Alamance (7-0) – 3A

35. Southern Nash (4-0) – 3A

36. St. David’s (5-0) - NCISAA

37. Tarboro (6-0) – 1A

38. Thomas Jefferson (6-0) – 1A

39. Topsail (4-0) – 3A

40. Trinity Christian (6-0) - NCISAA

41. Village Christian (6-0) - NCISAA

42. Wake Forest (5-0) – 4A

43. Watauga (6-0) – 3A