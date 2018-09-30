And Then There Were 43!
Here are the remaining undefeated high school football teams in North Carolina.
UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC
1. Central Cabarrus (6-0) – 3A
2. Charlotte Christian (5-0) - NCISAA
3. East Forsyth (6-0) – 4A
4. East Rutherford (6-0) – 2A
5. Eastern Randolph (7-0) – 2A
6. Enloe (6-0) – 4A
7. Granville Central (4-0) – 1A
8. Halifax Academy (4-0) - NCISAA
9. Havelock (4-0) – 3A
10. Hibriten (6-0) – 2A
11. Hough (6-0) – 4A
12. Hunter Huss (6-0) – 3A
13. Jacksonville (3-0) – 3A
14. Kinston (4-0) – 2A
15. Lakewood (4-0) – 1A
16. Lee County (5-0) – 3A
17. Mallard Creek (5-0) – 4A
18. Mount Airy (6-0) – 1A
19. Myers Park (6-0) – 4A
20. Northeast Academy (4-0) - NCISAA
21. Northeastern (5-0) – 2A
22. Northern Durham (6-0) – 3A
23. Northwest Cabarrus (6-0) – 3A
24. Pamlico (4-0) – 1A
25. Parkland (7-0) – 3A
26. Princeton (4-0) – 1A
27. Randleman (6-0) – 2A
28. Reidsville (7-0) – 2A
29. Rocky Mount (4-0) – 3A
30. South Central (6-0) – 4A
31. South Columbus (4-0) – 2A
32. South Granville (6-0) – 2A
33. South View (5-0) – 4A
34. Southern Alamance (7-0) – 3A
35. Southern Nash (4-0) – 3A
36. St. David’s (5-0) - NCISAA
37. Tarboro (6-0) – 1A
38. Thomas Jefferson (6-0) – 1A
39. Topsail (4-0) – 3A
40. Trinity Christian (6-0) - NCISAA
41. Village Christian (6-0) - NCISAA
42. Wake Forest (5-0) – 4A
43. Watauga (6-0) – 3A