Here are the undefeated North Carolina high school football teams after Week 6 of the 2018 season.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC

1. Alexander Central (5-0) – 3A

2. Central Cabarrus (5-0) – 3A

3. Charlotte Christian (4-0) - NCISAA

4. Currituck (4-0) – 2A

5. East Forsyth (5-0) – 4A

6. East Rutherford (5-0) – 2A

7. Eastern Randolph (6-0) – 2A

8. Enloe (5-0) – 4A

9. Gates County (4-0) – 1A

10. Granville Central (4-0) – 1A

11. Halifax Academy (3-0) - NCISAA

12. Havelock (4-0) – 3A

13. Hibriten (6-0) – 2A

14. High Point Christian (5-0) - NCISAA

15. Hough (5-0) – 4A

16. Hunter Huss (5-0) – 3A

17. Jacksonville (3-0) – 3A

18. Kinston (4-0) – 2A

19. Lakewood (4-0) – 1A

20. Lee County (4-0) – 3A

21. Mallard Creek (4-0) – 4A

22. Mooresville (5-0) – 4A

23. Mount Airy (6-0) – 1A

24. Myers Park (5-0) – 4A

25. Northeast Academy (3-0) - NCISAA

26. Northeastern (4-0) – 2A

27. Northern Durham (5-0) – 3A

28. Northwest Cabarrus (5-0) – 3A

29. Overhills (3-0) – 4A

30. Pamlico (3-0) – 1A

31. Parkland (6-0) – 3A

32. Princeton (4-0) – 1A

33. Randleman (5-0) – 2A

34. Reidsville (6-0) – 2A

35. Rocky Mount (4-0) – 3A

36. South Central (5-0) – 4A

37. South Columbus (3-0) – 2A

38. South Granville (5-0) – 2A

39. South View (4-0) – 4A

40. Southern Alamance (6-0) – 3A

41. Southern Nash (4-0) – 3A

42. St. David’s (4-0) - NCISAA

43. St. Pauls (3-0) – 2A

44. Tarboro (5-0) – 1A

45. Thomas Jefferson (5-0) – 1A

46. Topsail (4-0) – 3A

47. Trinity Christian (6-0) - NCISAA

48. Village Christian (4-0) - NCISAA

49. Wake Forest (5-0) – 4A

50. Watauga (5-0) – 3A

51. Weddington (5-0) – 3A