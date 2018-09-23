And Then There Were 51!
Here are the undefeated North Carolina high school football teams after Week 6 of the 2018 season.
UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC
1. Alexander Central (5-0) – 3A
2. Central Cabarrus (5-0) – 3A
3. Charlotte Christian (4-0) - NCISAA
4. Currituck (4-0) – 2A
5. East Forsyth (5-0) – 4A
6. East Rutherford (5-0) – 2A
7. Eastern Randolph (6-0) – 2A
8. Enloe (5-0) – 4A
9. Gates County (4-0) – 1A
10. Granville Central (4-0) – 1A
11. Halifax Academy (3-0) - NCISAA
12. Havelock (4-0) – 3A
13. Hibriten (6-0) – 2A
14. High Point Christian (5-0) - NCISAA
15. Hough (5-0) – 4A
16. Hunter Huss (5-0) – 3A
17. Jacksonville (3-0) – 3A
18. Kinston (4-0) – 2A
19. Lakewood (4-0) – 1A
20. Lee County (4-0) – 3A
21. Mallard Creek (4-0) – 4A
22. Mooresville (5-0) – 4A
23. Mount Airy (6-0) – 1A
24. Myers Park (5-0) – 4A
25. Northeast Academy (3-0) - NCISAA
26. Northeastern (4-0) – 2A
27. Northern Durham (5-0) – 3A
28. Northwest Cabarrus (5-0) – 3A
29. Overhills (3-0) – 4A
30. Pamlico (3-0) – 1A
31. Parkland (6-0) – 3A
32. Princeton (4-0) – 1A
33. Randleman (5-0) – 2A
34. Reidsville (6-0) – 2A
35. Rocky Mount (4-0) – 3A
36. South Central (5-0) – 4A
37. South Columbus (3-0) – 2A
38. South Granville (5-0) – 2A
39. South View (4-0) – 4A
40. Southern Alamance (6-0) – 3A
41. Southern Nash (4-0) – 3A
42. St. David’s (4-0) - NCISAA
43. St. Pauls (3-0) – 2A
44. Tarboro (5-0) – 1A
45. Thomas Jefferson (5-0) – 1A
46. Topsail (4-0) – 3A
47. Trinity Christian (6-0) - NCISAA
48. Village Christian (4-0) - NCISAA
49. Wake Forest (5-0) – 4A
50. Watauga (5-0) – 3A
51. Weddington (5-0) – 3A