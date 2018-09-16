Ticker
And Then There Were 65!

Sam Howell and the Sun Valley Spartans are one of the 65 unbeaten NC high school football teams thru Week 5.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Deana King • NCPreps.com
Publisher

Here is a listing of the undefeated high school football teams in North Carolina through Week 5.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC

1. Alexander Central (4-0) – 3A

2. Carrboro (3-0) – 2A

3. Central Cabarrus (4-0) – 3A

4. Charlotte Christian (3-0) - NCISAA

5. Currituck (4-0) – 2A

6. East Forsyth (4-0) – 4A

7. East Rutherford (5-0) – 2A

8. Eastern Randolph (5-0) – 2A

9. Enloe (4-0) – 4A

10 .Franklinton (5-0) – 3A

11. Fuquay Varina (4-0) – 4A

12. Gates County (3-0) – 1A

13. Granville Central (3-0) – 1A

14. Halifax Academy (3-0) - NCISAA

15. Havelock (4-0) – 3A

16. Hibriten (5-0) – 2A

17. High Point Christian (5-0) - NCISAA

18. Highland Tech (3-0) – 1A

19. Holmes (4-0) – 1A

20. Hough (4-0) – 4A

21. Hunter Huss (4-0) – 3A

22. Jacksonville (3-0) – 3A

23. Kinston (4-0) – 2A

24. Lakewood (4-0) – 1A

25. Lee County (4-0) – 3A

26. Maiden (4-0) – 2A

27. Mallard Creek (3-0) – 4A

28. Mooresville (4-0) – 4A

29. Mount Airy (5-0) – 1A

30. Myers Park (4-0) – 4A

31. North Meck (5-0) – 4A

32. North Wilkes (4-0) – 2A

33. Northeast Academy (2-0) - NCISAA

34. Northeastern (5-0) – 2A

35. Northern Durham (4-0) – 3A

36. Northwest Cabarrus (4-0) – 3A

37. Overhills (3-0) – 4A

38. Pamlico (3-0) – 1A

39. Parkland (5-0) – 3A

40. Princeton (3-0) – 1A

41. Randleman (4-0) – 2A

42. Reidsville (5-0) – 2A

43. Rocky Mount (3-0) – 3A

44. Smoky Mountain (4-0) – 2A

45. South Central (4-0) – 4A

46. South Columbus (4-0) – 2A

47. South Granville (4-0) – 2A

48. South View (4-0) – 4A

49. Southern Alamance (5-0) – 3A

50. Southern Nash (4-0) – 3A

51. Southwest Guilford (5-0) – 3A

52. St. David’s (3-0) - NCISAA

53. St. Pauls (4-0) – 2A

54. Sun Valley (4-0) – 3A

55. Tarboro (4-0) – 1A

56. Thomas Jefferson (4-0) – 1A

57. Topsail (4-0) – 3A

58. Trinity Christian (4-0) - NCISAA

59. Vance (4-0) – 4A

60. Village Christian (3-0) - NCISAA

61. Wake Forest (4-0) – 4A

62. Watauga (4-0) – 3A

63. Weddington (4-0) – 3A

64. West Lincoln (4-0) – 2A

65. Wheatmore (5-0) – 2A

