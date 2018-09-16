And Then There Were 65!
Here is a listing of the undefeated high school football teams in North Carolina through Week 5.
1. Alexander Central (4-0) – 3A
2. Carrboro (3-0) – 2A
3. Central Cabarrus (4-0) – 3A
4. Charlotte Christian (3-0) - NCISAA
5. Currituck (4-0) – 2A
6. East Forsyth (4-0) – 4A
7. East Rutherford (5-0) – 2A
8. Eastern Randolph (5-0) – 2A
9. Enloe (4-0) – 4A
10 .Franklinton (5-0) – 3A
11. Fuquay Varina (4-0) – 4A
12. Gates County (3-0) – 1A
13. Granville Central (3-0) – 1A
14. Halifax Academy (3-0) - NCISAA
15. Havelock (4-0) – 3A
16. Hibriten (5-0) – 2A
17. High Point Christian (5-0) - NCISAA
18. Highland Tech (3-0) – 1A
19. Holmes (4-0) – 1A
20. Hough (4-0) – 4A
21. Hunter Huss (4-0) – 3A
22. Jacksonville (3-0) – 3A
23. Kinston (4-0) – 2A
24. Lakewood (4-0) – 1A
25. Lee County (4-0) – 3A
26. Maiden (4-0) – 2A
27. Mallard Creek (3-0) – 4A
28. Mooresville (4-0) – 4A
29. Mount Airy (5-0) – 1A
30. Myers Park (4-0) – 4A
31. North Meck (5-0) – 4A
32. North Wilkes (4-0) – 2A
33. Northeast Academy (2-0) - NCISAA
34. Northeastern (5-0) – 2A
35. Northern Durham (4-0) – 3A
36. Northwest Cabarrus (4-0) – 3A
37. Overhills (3-0) – 4A
38. Pamlico (3-0) – 1A
39. Parkland (5-0) – 3A
40. Princeton (3-0) – 1A
41. Randleman (4-0) – 2A
42. Reidsville (5-0) – 2A
43. Rocky Mount (3-0) – 3A
44. Smoky Mountain (4-0) – 2A
45. South Central (4-0) – 4A
46. South Columbus (4-0) – 2A
47. South Granville (4-0) – 2A
48. South View (4-0) – 4A
49. Southern Alamance (5-0) – 3A
50. Southern Nash (4-0) – 3A
51. Southwest Guilford (5-0) – 3A
52. St. David’s (3-0) - NCISAA
53. St. Pauls (4-0) – 2A
54. Sun Valley (4-0) – 3A
55. Tarboro (4-0) – 1A
56. Thomas Jefferson (4-0) – 1A
57. Topsail (4-0) – 3A
58. Trinity Christian (4-0) - NCISAA
59. Vance (4-0) – 4A
60. Village Christian (3-0) - NCISAA
61. Wake Forest (4-0) – 4A
62. Watauga (4-0) – 3A
63. Weddington (4-0) – 3A
64. West Lincoln (4-0) – 2A
65. Wheatmore (5-0) – 2A