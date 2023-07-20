The North Carolina Coaches Association's annual East-West All-Star football game was played on Wednesday, July 19 at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, NC. The East took the victory over the West by a score of 14-0.

After a scoreless first quarter, the East took a 7-0 lead when quarterback Keno Jones (Northern Nash) hit wide receiver Shamar Sutton (Northeastern) with a 47-yard touchdown pass. Douglas Merritt (Roanoke Rapids) added the extra point the give the East a 7-0 lead at the half.

The East tacked on another touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter when Avery Gaby (East Duplin) scored on 6-yard run. Merritt's extra point gave the East a 14-0 lead.

Dayreon Jennings (Lee County) was named the game's Defensive MVP with 4 unassisted tackles and 3 assisted tackles. Jones was named the game's Offensive MVP with completing 7 of 10 passes for 61 yards and rushing 8 times for 80 yards.





STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS: West 8; East: 15

RUSHES-YARDS (NET): West: 22-36; East: 41-195

PASSING YDS (NET): West: 87; East: 84

Passes Att-Comp-Int: West: 23-7-2; East: 19-10-1

TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS: West: 45-123; East: 60-279

Fumble Returns-Yards: West: 0-0; East: 0-0

Punt Returns-Yards: West: 1-24; East: 4-56

Kickoff Returns-Yards: West: 1-23; East: 0-0

Interception Returns-Yards: West: 1-0; East: 2--8

Punts (Number-Avg): West: 6-41.7; East: 5-32.6

Fumbles-Lost: West: 2-1; East: 5-1

Penalties-Yards: West: 4-40; East: 2-20

Possession Time: West: 18:30; East: 29:30

Third-Down Conversions: West: 1 of 9; East: 4 of 13

Fourth-Down Conversions: West: 0 of 1; East: 2 of 3

Red-Zone Scores-Chances: West: 0-0; East: 1-3

Sacks By: Number-Yards: West: 0-0; East: 3-14





RUSHING: West All-Stars: Mason Avery 8-27; Jaelan Brown 4-13; Michael Godette 5-12; Kahari Surratt 1-4; Wesley Thompson 4-minus 20. East All-Stars:Jimmyll Williams 9-102; Keno Jones 8-80; Andrew Frazier 7-29; Avery Gaby 7-19; Xzavier Pearsall 2-8; Jashawn Middleton 2-2; Shamar Sutton 2-minus 5; TEAM 4-minus 40.

PASSING: West All-Stars: Wesley Thompson 5-13-1-62; Jaelan Brown 2-10-1-25. East All-Stars: Keno Jones 7-10-0-61; Andrew Frazier 3-9-1-23.

RECEIVING: West All-Stars: Brodie Smith 3-37; Kahari Surratt 1-21; Nolan Albright 1-14; Mason Avery 1-9; Deshawn Cuyler 1-6. East All-Stars: Shamar Sutton 5-63; Jamari Coppage 3-20; Jashawn Middleton 2-1.

INTERCEPTIONS: West All-Stars: Lemont Wilson 1-0. East All-Stars: Xzavier Pearsall 1-12; Ahmaree Smith 1-minus 20.

FUMBLES: West All-Stars: Jaelan Brown 1-0; Wesley Thompson 1-1. East All-Stars: TEAM 2-0; Jashawn Middleton 1-0; Shamar Sutton 1-0; Jimmyll Williams 1-1.

SACKS (UA-A): West All-Stars: None. East All-Stars: D. Jennings 2-0; Ahmaree Smith 1-0.

TACKLES (UA-A): West All-Stars: Kyle Zinn 5-2; Israel Jackson 4-1; Christopher McCorkle 3-2; Lemont Wilson 4-0; William Purvis III 3-1; Khalil Stimpson 3-1; Isaiah Mason 2-2; Christian Hopper 2-2; Diante Fountain 3-0; Alex Chambers 2-1; Noah Gist 2-0; Grayson Loy 1-1; Gavin Moore 1-0; Christopher Atkins 1-0; Joshua Nolan 1-0; Derrick Richardson 1-0; Shawn Seagraves 1-0; Deshawn Cuyler 1-0; Nolan Albright 1-0; JD LeGrant 0-1. East All-Stars: Ahmaree Smith 6-1; D. Jennings 4-3; Kade Kennedy 3-2; Jaiden Nesbit 2-2; Dawon Speller 1-2; Carson Jenkins 2-0; Trevon Wactor 0-2; AJ Dilworth 1-0; Makari Abbo 1-0; Xzavier Pearsall 1-0; Jacob Scrie-Reyes 0-1; Dustin Hall 0-1; Mathias Winston 0-1; El Avent 0-1.







