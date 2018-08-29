NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 2 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season. We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances on Friday night.

Leesville Road HS QB Vincent Amendola

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Vincent Amendola - Leesville Road High School (Raleigh NC) Amendola, a 6'2 215 pound senior completed 25 of 32 passes for 400 yards with 3 touchdowns in a 48-10 win over Panther Creek.

Hough HS QB Kennique Bonner-Steward Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Kennique Bonner-Steward - Hough HS (Cornelius NC) Bonner-Steward, a 6'4 210 pound senior completed 17 of 22 passes for 299 yards with 4 touchdowns in a 48-10 win over Providence.