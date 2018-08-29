NCPreps Announces VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 2
NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 2 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season.
We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances on Friday night.
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Vincent Amendola - Leesville Road High School (Raleigh NC)
Amendola, a 6'2 215 pound senior completed 25 of 32 passes for 400 yards with 3 touchdowns in a 48-10 win over Panther Creek.
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Kennique Bonner-Steward - Hough HS (Cornelius NC) Bonner-Steward, a 6'4 210 pound senior completed 17 of 22 passes for 299 yards with 4 touchdowns in a 48-10 win over Providence.
Each week NCPreps.com and VTO Sports will select a player of the week from both parts of the state of North Carolina.
Schools from Rockingham, Guilford, Randolph, Montgomery, Richmond, and counties West will be considered Western NC.
Schools from Caswell, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, Scotland, and counties East will be considered Eastern NC.
Coaches can submit nominations until noon on Tuesdays to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.net.