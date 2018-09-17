Here are the latest rankings in the NCPreps.com Top 10 Polls for Week 6.

1A

1. Tarboro (4-0)

2. Holmes (4-0)

3. Mount Airy (5-0)

4. Murphy (3-1)

5. Mitchell (4-1)

6. North Rowan (3-1)

7. Mountain Island Charter (3-1)

8. East Surry (4-1)

9. Pamlico (3-0)

10. North Stanly (2-2)





2A

1. Hibriten (5-0)

2. Reidsville (5-0)

3. East Duplin (3-1)

4. Northeastern (3-0)

5. South Granville (4-0)

6. North Davidson (3-1)

7. East Rutherford (5-0)

8. Southwest Onslow (2-2)

9. Wallace-Rose Hill (2-2)

10. Clinton (2-1)





3A

1. Havelock (4-0)

2. Charlotte Catholic (3-1)

3. Jacksonville (3-0)

4. Sun Valley (4-0)

5. Hunter Huss (4-0)

6. Weddington (4-0)

7. Southern Nash (4-0)

8. JH Rose (3-1)

9. Crest (3-1)

10. Alexander Central (4-0)





4A

1. Mallard Creek (3-0)

2. Hough (4-0)

3. Wake Forest (4-0)

4. Vance (4-0)

5. Richmond County (3-1)

6. Myers Park (4-0)

7. East Forsyth (4-0)

8. Butler (2-2)

9. West Meck (3-1)

10. Reagan (4-1)