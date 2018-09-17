NCPreps.com Top 10: Week 6
Here are the latest rankings in the NCPreps.com Top 10 Polls for Week 6.
1A
1. Tarboro (4-0)
2. Holmes (4-0)
3. Mount Airy (5-0)
4. Murphy (3-1)
5. Mitchell (4-1)
6. North Rowan (3-1)
7. Mountain Island Charter (3-1)
8. East Surry (4-1)
9. Pamlico (3-0)
10. North Stanly (2-2)
2A
1. Hibriten (5-0)
2. Reidsville (5-0)
3. East Duplin (3-1)
4. Northeastern (3-0)
5. South Granville (4-0)
6. North Davidson (3-1)
7. East Rutherford (5-0)
8. Southwest Onslow (2-2)
9. Wallace-Rose Hill (2-2)
10. Clinton (2-1)
3A
1. Havelock (4-0)
2. Charlotte Catholic (3-1)
3. Jacksonville (3-0)
4. Sun Valley (4-0)
5. Hunter Huss (4-0)
6. Weddington (4-0)
7. Southern Nash (4-0)
8. JH Rose (3-1)
9. Crest (3-1)
10. Alexander Central (4-0)
4A
1. Mallard Creek (3-0)
2. Hough (4-0)
3. Wake Forest (4-0)
4. Vance (4-0)
5. Richmond County (3-1)
6. Myers Park (4-0)
7. East Forsyth (4-0)
8. Butler (2-2)
9. West Meck (3-1)
10. Reagan (4-1)