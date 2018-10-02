Here is the NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for week 8 of the North Carolina High School football season.

1A

1. Tarboro (6-0)

2. Mount Airy (6-0)

3. Murphy (5-1)

4. Mitchell (5-1)

5. Holmes (4-1)

6. North Rowan (4-1)

7. Pamlico (4-0)

8. North Stanly (4-2)

9. Thomas Jefferson (6-0)

10. Gates County (4-1)





2A

1. Hibriten (6-0)

2. Reidsville (7-0)

3. East Duplin (3-1)

4. Northeastern (5-0)

5. South Granville (6-0)

6. North Davidson (5-1)

7. East Rutherford (6-0)

8. Southwest Onslow (2-2)

9. Wallace-Rose Hill (2-2)

10. Clinton (3-1)





3A

1. Havelock (4-0)

2. Charlotte Catholic (5-1)

3. Jacksonville (3-0)

4. Hunter Huss (6-0)

5. Southern Nash (4-0)

6. Weddington (5-1)

7. Sun Valley (5-1)

8. Crest (5-1)

9. Parkland (7-0)

10. Watauga (6-0)

10. Central Cabarrus (6-0)





4A

1. Mallard Creek (5-0)

2. Hough (6-0)

3. Wake Forest (5-0)

4. Richmond County (5-1)

5. Myers Park (6-0)

6. East Forsyth (6-0)

7. Vance (5-1)

8. Butler (4-2)

9. West Meck (5-1)

10. Reagan (5-1)

10. Mooresville (5-1)