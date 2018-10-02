NCPreps.com Top 10 - Week 8
Here is the NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for week 8 of the North Carolina High School football season.
1A
1. Tarboro (6-0)
2. Mount Airy (6-0)
3. Murphy (5-1)
4. Mitchell (5-1)
5. Holmes (4-1)
6. North Rowan (4-1)
7. Pamlico (4-0)
8. North Stanly (4-2)
9. Thomas Jefferson (6-0)
10. Gates County (4-1)
2A
1. Hibriten (6-0)
2. Reidsville (7-0)
3. East Duplin (3-1)
4. Northeastern (5-0)
5. South Granville (6-0)
6. North Davidson (5-1)
7. East Rutherford (6-0)
8. Southwest Onslow (2-2)
9. Wallace-Rose Hill (2-2)
10. Clinton (3-1)
3A
1. Havelock (4-0)
2. Charlotte Catholic (5-1)
3. Jacksonville (3-0)
4. Hunter Huss (6-0)
5. Southern Nash (4-0)
6. Weddington (5-1)
7. Sun Valley (5-1)
8. Crest (5-1)
9. Parkland (7-0)
10. Watauga (6-0)
10. Central Cabarrus (6-0)
4A
1. Mallard Creek (5-0)
2. Hough (6-0)
3. Wake Forest (5-0)
4. Richmond County (5-1)
5. Myers Park (6-0)
6. East Forsyth (6-0)
7. Vance (5-1)
8. Butler (4-2)
9. West Meck (5-1)
10. Reagan (5-1)
10. Mooresville (5-1)