We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances on Friday night.

NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 4 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season.

Boulware, a 5'10 170 pound junior ran 27 times for 170 yards with 4 touchdowns in a 34-20 win over Hoke County.

Wilton, 6'2 190 pound senior recorded 18 total tackles (13 solos) in a 38-21 win over Porter Ridge.

Each week NCPreps.com and VTO Sports will select a player of the week from both parts of the state of North Carolina.

Schools from Rockingham, Guilford, Randolph, Montgomery, Richmond, and counties West will be considered Western NC.

Schools from Caswell, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, Scotland, and counties East will be considered Eastern NC.

Coaches can submit nominations until noon on Tuesdays to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.net.