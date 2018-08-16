NCPreps.com staff analyst Brian Simmons has released his weekly power rankings for each classification. You can view the whole list at www.simmonsratings.com

4A CLASS

1. Hough (0-0) - 163.4

2. Mallard Creek (0-0) - 163.2

3. Wake Forest (0-0) - 156.8

4. Myers Park (0-0) - 155.7

5. East Forsyth (0-0) - 154.6

6. Butler (0-0) - 153.2

7. Hoggard (0-0) - 152.4

8. Scotland County (0-0) - 151.6

9. Garner (0--0) - 145.7

10. Page (0-0) - 145.4

11. Cardinal Gibbons (0-0) - 144.9

12. West Forsyth (0-0) - 144.6

13. Middle Creek (0-0) - 144.3

3A CLASS

1. Charlotte Catholic (0-0) - 162.0

2. New Hanover (0-0) - 145.6

3. Havelock (0-0) - 144.2

4. Eastern Guilford (0-0) - 140.0

5. Southern Nash (0-0) - 139.7

6. Mount Tabor (0-0) - 139.3

7. AC Reynolds (0-0) - 139.0

8. Cape Fear (0-0) - 138.2

9. Lee County (0-0) - 136.9

10. Jacksonville (0-0) - 135.5

11. Weddington (0-0) - 135.0

12. Kings Mountain (0-0) - 134.8

13. Dudley (0-0) - 134.0

2A CLASS

1. Hibriten (0-0) - 139.5

2. South Point (0-0) - 139.0

3. Reidsville (0-0) - 136.2

4. Northeastern (0-0) - 132.7

5. East Duplin (0-0) - 132.6

6. Wallace-Rose Hill (0-0) - 132.0

7. Shelby (1-0) - 131.6

8. North Davidson (0-0) - 130.7

9. South Granville (0-0) - 125.4

10. Mountain Heritage (0-0) - 125.3

11. Franklin (0-0) - 122.5

12. Randleman (0-0) - 120.7

13. Clinton (0-0) - 120.0

1A CLASS

1. Tarboro (0-0) - 135.6

2. Mount Airy (0-0) - 125.2

3. Holmes (0-0) - 124.4

4. Murphy (0-0) - 112.1

5. Mitchell (0-0) - 111.0

6. North Stanly (0-0) - 110.0

7. East Wilkes (0-0) - 107.8

8. Mountain Island Charter (0-0) - 106.8

9. West Montgomery (0-0) - 106.0

10. East Surry (0-0) - 103.9

11. North Duplin (0-0) - 102.8

12. Cherokee (0-0) - 102.7

13. Lakewood (0-0) - 99.6

