NCPreps.com staff analyst Brian Simmons has released his weekly power rankings for each classification. You can view the whole list at www.simmonsratings.com
4A CLASS
1. Hough (0-0) - 163.4
2. Mallard Creek (0-0) - 163.2
3. Wake Forest (0-0) - 156.8
4. Myers Park (0-0) - 155.7
5. East Forsyth (0-0) - 154.6
6. Butler (0-0) - 153.2
7. Hoggard (0-0) - 152.4
8. Scotland County (0-0) - 151.6
9. Garner (0--0) - 145.7
10. Page (0-0) - 145.4
11. Cardinal Gibbons (0-0) - 144.9
12. West Forsyth (0-0) - 144.6
13. Middle Creek (0-0) - 144.3
3A CLASS
1. Charlotte Catholic (0-0) - 162.0
2. New Hanover (0-0) - 145.6
3. Havelock (0-0) - 144.2
4. Eastern Guilford (0-0) - 140.0
5. Southern Nash (0-0) - 139.7
6. Mount Tabor (0-0) - 139.3
7. AC Reynolds (0-0) - 139.0
8. Cape Fear (0-0) - 138.2
9. Lee County (0-0) - 136.9
10. Jacksonville (0-0) - 135.5
11. Weddington (0-0) - 135.0
12. Kings Mountain (0-0) - 134.8
13. Dudley (0-0) - 134.0
2A CLASS
1. Hibriten (0-0) - 139.5
2. South Point (0-0) - 139.0
3. Reidsville (0-0) - 136.2
4. Northeastern (0-0) - 132.7
5. East Duplin (0-0) - 132.6
6. Wallace-Rose Hill (0-0) - 132.0
7. Shelby (1-0) - 131.6
8. North Davidson (0-0) - 130.7
9. South Granville (0-0) - 125.4
10. Mountain Heritage (0-0) - 125.3
11. Franklin (0-0) - 122.5
12. Randleman (0-0) - 120.7
13. Clinton (0-0) - 120.0
1A CLASS
1. Tarboro (0-0) - 135.6
2. Mount Airy (0-0) - 125.2
3. Holmes (0-0) - 124.4
4. Murphy (0-0) - 112.1
5. Mitchell (0-0) - 111.0
6. North Stanly (0-0) - 110.0
7. East Wilkes (0-0) - 107.8
8. Mountain Island Charter (0-0) - 106.8
9. West Montgomery (0-0) - 106.0
10. East Surry (0-0) - 103.9
11. North Duplin (0-0) - 102.8
12. Cherokee (0-0) - 102.7
13. Lakewood (0-0) - 99.6
