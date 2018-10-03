Cleveland High School (NC) quarterback Darius Ocean is the definition of a "field-general" at the QB position.

Standing at 6'1, 192 pounds, Ocean is currently ranked ninth in the state in passing yards per game (266.8) and 16th in yards with 1,334 through five games. He leads the Greater Neuse 3A conference in both categories as well as touchdown passes with 12, respectively. With the first half of the season coming to a close, Ocean says his team is on pace for a great season.

"The season is going phenomenal for my team and I. We have posted a 4-1 record and beat the top 2 4A teams (Cardinal Gibbons and Garner) in our area," Ocean told NCPreps.

Through three varsity seasons, the skilled passer has recorded 3,491 passing yards on 234-of-394 career pass attempts and 42 touchdowns. Ocean's unquestioned strengths on the field is his ability to lead his team as well as his composed attitude in the pocket. The Clayton, NC native says he derives several of his quarterback traits from former Clemson standout and current Houston Texan Deshaun Watson.

"Deshaun Watson is calm in the pocket and gives the illusion that he's a running quarterback. However, he is in fact able to dissect defenses from the pocket. He has a smooth throwing motion, great arm strength and pin-point accuracy. I love his demeanor on and off the field, he always seems to be under control."

Similar to Watson, Ocean is also a member of the men's basketball team as well as the Rams' baseball team. A well-rounded athlete on and off the field, the three-sport star boasts a 3.1 GPA and is scheduled to take the SAT/ACT in the near future.

While Ocean has yet to receive his first scholarship offer, the junior signal-caller is receiving serious interest from Clemson, Missouri, Old Dominion, UNC, Temple and Wake Forest.

As he awaits his first offer, Ocean has a message for any college coach interest in his talents as a student-athlete.

" I am a very disciplined and humble person. Everyday I look to improve on the person I am on and off the field. The thing that we talk about in my home environment is integrity, the things you do when know one is watching. I have high character and I am willing to do the work on and outside of the football field to make a difference in today’s society. I understand that this is a gift that I have as a student athlete," - Darius Ocean.