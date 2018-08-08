Apex Friendship High School class of 2019 offensive guard Drew Oliver possesses all of the intangibles needed to make an impact at the next level.

The 6’2, 250 pound lineman plays extremely physical and finishes every block with emphasis. Oliver has great knee bend and shoots his hands with speed and precision.

“I’m a very aggressive player, I strive to finish every block with a pancake. I don’t know how else to say it other than I just play “Hard nosed football”,” Oliver told NCPreps.

The leader of the self-proclaimed “Band of Brothers”, Oliver anchored an offensive unit that averaged 220.9 rushing yards and 40 total touchdowns last season.

As his senior year approaches, Oliver is determined to lead his team to the playoffs this season and end his senior year the right way.

A standout in the classroom as well, Oliver boasts a 3.4 GPA.

NCPreps.com caught up with Drew Oliver to get his feelings towards the upcoming season.

How did your off season go?

“I think it went very well considering the fact we lost a big part of a leadership core. I think the team captains including myself did a very good job of keeping the family feel within the team, because my class was very close with are first class of seniors due to the fact that both of our classes laid the foundation for this program. Our practices have been exciting, lots of intensity. Everyone’s been in the weight room showing improvement and pretty much just making sure we keep this program moving forward in the right direction.”

What honors or awards did you receive?

“Last year as a junior I received both All-Conference and Academic All-Conference awards. I think one of the main reasons why I was able to accomplish these were because I set some personal goals at the start of last season and just always kept a chip on my shoulder.”

What were stats from last year?

“We don’t really keep individual O-Line stats at Friendship, The O-Line or “Band of Brothers” as Coach Greene calls it see our stats as the rushing yards per game which shows how well the O-Line performed as a unit.”

What are your strengths on the field?

“I have good technique, I have mastered the art of pulling. Thanks to coach Greene who always said I could do better or pull faster. He really helped me and continues to as I head into my senior season.”



What other sports do you play?

“My freshmen and sophomore year I played varsity lacrosse as a defenseman. I decided to take the year off my junior year to make sure I really made improvements in football. My senior year I’m looking at either going back to lacrosse or throwing shot-put for our track team.”



What schools have shown interest in you?

“I’ve got a few schools really interested in me after I released my junior film. I’ve been in contact with multiple coaches at Appalachian State for a potential walk on opportunity. Charleston Southern are interested in me as at center despite my height. Wingate and Catawba are interested in me as well, which I think would be a very cool opportunity to play with or against some of my former teammates.”

What player do you model your game after and why?

“Parker Collins who was a center for Appalachian State. I think one of the reasons I try to model my play after him is because he’s a very tenacious and aggressive football player. He always played with a chip on his shoulder and didn’t care who he was up against he always made sure to give them a dog fight.”

What are your goals for the season?

Win the conference championship, play in a playoff game, and have a standout season because it’s my last season in a patriots uniform.”